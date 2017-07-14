₦airaland Forum

2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion

2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by dre11(m): 5:28pm
Afeez Hanafi





Two teachers of Nazareth Junior and Senior College, Epe, Lagos State, have been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrate ’ s Court for allegedly defiling seven pupils of the school.

The teachers, Oke Mustapha and Yisau Musibau, were arraigned on Friday on three counts bordering on sexual assault.

A native nurse, Abimbola Adessani, was also arraigned for administering drugs on a pupil who was impregnated by one of the teachers.


http://punchng.com/breaking-lagos-school-teachers-arraigned-for-defiling-seven-pupils/



Posted By: Robert Egbe


Two teachers of Nazareth Junior and Senior College, Ibawon, Epe, Lagos State, who allegedly defiled seven pupils of the school, were on Friday charged before Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

Oke Mustapha, 38, and Yisau Musibau, 39, were arraigned before Mrs. M.B. Olajide on two- count charge of sexual assault, recklessness and negligent acts.

According to the police, the victims were between 15 and 17 years old.

The teachers were charged alongside a trado-medical nurse, Abimbola Adesanni, 42, who was accused of administering a “dangerous drug” on a female student (name withheld).

The student was allegedly impregnated by one of the teachers.

Prosecuting police officer, Sgt. Rachael Donny, told the court that Mustapha, Musibau and others at large, committed the alleged offences between 2014 and 2016 at Ibowon.

She alleged that they secretly subjected the girls to serial sexual harassment for two years.

Donny said they conspired “to commit felony to wit: sexual assault by penetration, reckless and negligent acts.

The offences, she added, were punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The Principal State Counsel, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Jamiu Alapo, watched brief for the complainants.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a bench ruling, Magistrate Olajide granted the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Bright Idahosa.

She admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties’ statements of accounts and residential addresses, the magistrate added, should be verified.

They must also present evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

The matter was adjourned till September 18.

However, following the defendants’ failure to meet the bail conditions, they were remanded in Kirikiri prison


http://thenationonlineng.net/teachers-arraigned-for-raping-seven-schoolgirls/
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by smartty68(m): 5:29pm
Now I'm confused...

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by pyyxxaro: 5:31pm
Afonja again

There even give the nurse belle join

These Afonjas tooo like yeye fuùck matter




Sai Afonja embarassed

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Evablizin(f): 5:31pm
shocked

imagine Awasa teachers and Afonja native nurse in Joint Administration of Rape and Abortion.My chest

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Loyalblak007(f): 5:32pm
Can you just imagine!
Poor childrensad

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by smartty68(m): 5:41pm
Evablizin:
shocked
Baby's Day Out. Just finished watching the movie.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Chanchit: 5:47pm
You can't just leave even 1month old girl with some people.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Baddest69(m): 5:50pm
shocked Some people won't stop disgracing this country
Why raping innocent kids when brothels is everywhere with cheap oloshos
Why
Just why
Why
Why
Where are we heading to?

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Baddest69(m): 5:50pm
shocked

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by EastGold(m): 5:50pm
pyyxxaro:
Afonja again

There even give the nurse belle join

These Afonjas tooo like yeye fuùck matter




Sai Afonja embarassed




Receive sense IJN

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Evablizin(f): 6:10pm
smartty68:

Baby's Day Out. Just finished watching the movie.
lols i will never forget this movie

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Stephenfowoyo(m): 6:13pm
What! Is this what this country is becoming

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by golor(m): 6:15pm
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by VanNistelrooy24: 6:16pm
I guess you were not disappointed by the names. cool

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by muller101(m): 6:30pm
Cut their dicks, hang it on a pole for vultures to feast on them.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by BuariCopyPaste: 6:34pm
Stop taking agbo like water dem no gree......

They rape under age kids here with reckless abandon but wail when Americans rape their women in US.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ijustdey: 9:29pm
what was their principal doing all these while when this goats decided to perform sexual experiment with the students



and why can't the student report all that was going on until now.


still can't phantom why these crime went on for this long


The student was allegedly impregnated by one of the teachers.

Prosecuting police officer, Sgt. Rachael Donny, told the court that Mustapha, Musibau and others at large, committed the alleged offences between 2014 and 2016 at Ibowon.

She alleged that they secretly subjected the girls to serial sexual harassment for two years.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by beautebeats(f): 10:41pm
Front page news tonight will give me Nightmares.. which kin thing.
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by NwaNimo1(m): 10:41pm
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by divineshare(m): 10:41pm
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by jchioma: 10:42pm
This is very terrible angry

Parents, what is happening to your sense of responsibility? Continuous sexual assault to these minors for over two years without any intervention? I weak for this one.
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Cutezt(m): 10:44pm
Oke Mustapha?

Ayam noh understanding o
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by MadCow1: 10:44pm
1 Million Naira Bail from three Sureties with 3 years tax clearance for these guys = Bail Denied.
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by leathalbeast: 10:45pm
does Nigeria have laws at all? heartless citizens everywhere.
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ipobarecriminals: 10:45pm
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by stevio(m): 10:45pm
Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by cbkingbeatz(m): 10:46pm
Let's all gather... And give them this

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by kingrt2(m): 10:47pm
Badoo school

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by alcmene: 10:48pm
Afonjas are possessing their possession as usual....

Dominating the crime section as if it's their inheritance.

From human parts sales to rape and abortion...

I salute una dexterity for crime

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ymee(m): 10:49pm
There should be severe punishment for these people.

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:52pm
abimbola adessani afonja why ?

Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:56pm
Cutezt:
Oke Mustapha?

Ayam noh understanding o
short for okeshola mustapha yoruba muslim tongue

