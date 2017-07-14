₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by dre11(m): 5:28pm
Afeez Hanafi
http://punchng.com/breaking-lagos-school-teachers-arraigned-for-defiling-seven-pupils/
Posted By: Robert Egbe
http://thenationonlineng.net/teachers-arraigned-for-raping-seven-schoolgirls/
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by smartty68(m): 5:29pm
Now I'm confused...
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by pyyxxaro: 5:31pm
Afonja again
There even give the nurse belle join
These Afonjas tooo like yeye fuùck matter
Sai Afonja
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Evablizin(f): 5:31pm
imagine Awasa teachers and Afonja native nurse in Joint Administration of Rape and Abortion.My chest
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Loyalblak007(f): 5:32pm
Can you just imagine!
Poor children
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by smartty68(m): 5:41pm
Evablizin:Baby's Day Out. Just finished watching the movie.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Chanchit: 5:47pm
You can't just leave even 1month old girl with some people.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Baddest69(m): 5:50pm
Some people won't stop disgracing this country
Why raping innocent kids when brothels is everywhere with cheap oloshos
Why
Just why
Why
Why
Where are we heading to?
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Baddest69(m): 5:50pm
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by EastGold(m): 5:50pm
pyyxxaro:
Receive sense IJN
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Evablizin(f): 6:10pm
smartty68:lols i will never forget this movie
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Stephenfowoyo(m): 6:13pm
What! Is this what this country is becoming
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by VanNistelrooy24: 6:16pm
I guess you were not disappointed by the names.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by muller101(m): 6:30pm
Cut their dicks, hang it on a pole for vultures to feast on them.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by BuariCopyPaste: 6:34pm
Stop taking agbo like water dem no gree......
They rape under age kids here with reckless abandon but wail when Americans rape their women in US.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ijustdey: 9:29pm
what was their principal doing all these while when this goats decided to perform sexual experiment with the students
and why can't the student report all that was going on until now.
still can't phantom why these crime went on for this long
The student was allegedly impregnated by one of the teachers.
cc lalasticlala
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by beautebeats(f): 10:41pm
Front page news tonight will give me Nightmares.. which kin thing.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by NwaNimo1(m): 10:41pm
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by divineshare(m): 10:41pm
na them
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by jchioma: 10:42pm
This is very terrible
Parents, what is happening to your sense of responsibility? Continuous sexual assault to these minors for over two years without any intervention? I weak for this one.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by Cutezt(m): 10:44pm
Oke Mustapha?
Ayam noh understanding o
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by MadCow1: 10:44pm
1 Million Naira Bail from three Sureties with 3 years tax clearance for these guys = Bail Denied.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by leathalbeast: 10:45pm
does Nigeria have laws at all? heartless citizens everywhere.
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ipobarecriminals: 10:45pm
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by stevio(m): 10:45pm
Just negodu
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by cbkingbeatz(m): 10:46pm
Let's all gather... And give them this
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by kingrt2(m): 10:47pm
Badoo school
See signature
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by alcmene: 10:48pm
Afonjas are possessing their possession as usual....
Dominating the crime section as if it's their inheritance.
From human parts sales to rape and abortion...
I salute una dexterity for crime
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by ymee(m): 10:49pm
There should be severe punishment for these people.
please check my signature
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:52pm
abimbola adessani afonja why ?
|Re: 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:56pm
Cutezt:short for okeshola mustapha yoruba muslim
