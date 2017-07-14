Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion (6524 Views)

Two teachers of Nazareth Junior and Senior College, Epe, Lagos State, have been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrate ’ s Court for allegedly defiling seven pupils of the school.



The teachers, Oke Mustapha and Yisau Musibau, were arraigned on Friday on three counts bordering on sexual assault.



A native nurse, Abimbola Adessani, was also arraigned for administering drugs on a pupil who was impregnated by one of the teachers.



Posted By: Robert Egbe





Now I'm confused...

There even give the nurse belle join



These Afonjas tooo like yeye fuùck matter









Evablizin:

You can't just leave even 1month old girl with some people. 5 Likes

Some people won't stop disgracing this country

Why raping innocent kids when brothels is everywhere with cheap oloshos

Why

Just why

Why

Why

pyyxxaro:

Afonja again



There even give the nurse belle join



These Afonjas tooo like yeye fuùck matter









Sai Afonja







smartty68:



What! Is this what this country is becoming 3 Likes

I came to promote timaya song title "pity for us " all Nigeria politician needs to listen to this track.....

in his voice "politician pity for us " it a mind blowing song.

download and play till it get to all politicians in Nigeria.

pity for us, politician please pity for us.

I guess you were not disappointed by the names. 2 Likes

Cut their dicks, hang it on a pole for vultures to feast on them. 3 Likes

Stop taking agbo like water dem no gree......



and why can't the student report all that was going on until now.





still can't phantom why these crime went on for this long





The student was allegedly impregnated by one of the teachers.



Prosecuting police officer, Sgt. Rachael Donny, told the court that Mustapha, Musibau and others at large, committed the alleged offences between 2014 and 2016 at Ibowon.



She alleged that they secretly subjected the girls to serial sexual harassment for two years.

Front page news tonight will give me Nightmares.. which kin thing.

na them





Oke Mustapha?



Ayam noh understanding o

1 Million Naira Bail from three Sureties with 3 years tax clearance for these guys = Bail Denied.

does Nigeria have laws at all? heartless citizens everywhere.

Just negodu

Let's all gather... And give them this

Badoo school



See signature

Afonjas are possessing their possession as usual....



Dominating the crime section as if it's their inheritance.



From human parts sales to rape and abortion...



There should be severe punishment for these people.



please check my signature

abimbola adessani afonja why ? 1 Like