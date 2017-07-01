₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by ebusfav: 2:36pm
Operatives of State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Lagos State Police Command, have arrested the General Overseer of Sufficient Grace Church, Pastor Okechukwu Joseph, for reportedly defrauding members of his church of huge sums of money.
The Pastor who borrowed money from his members, pretending it was needed to repair his car among other projects, while promising to pay back as soon as possible as he was expecting money from undisclosed sources.
However when those he borrowed from approached him to get their money, he came up with excuses and among his victims are women who do daily contribution (ajo) business.
According to The Nation, he had been making empty promises of paying back for about eight years.
Explaining his involvement in the offence the suspect Joseph said: “I am married with two children. I am from Okwe Oboro, Umuahia, Abia State. I know the complainant Miss Bridget Nwankwo as a member of my church. I had no misunderstanding with her.
What really happened is that I collected N308,000 from her to do some reconstruction work in my church where we were before I relocated, due to circumstances beyond my control.
I paid her N100,000. I was not able to pay the remaining N208,000, because money was not coming to me as before. She later reported me to SIB. The church I am pastoring is a growing church.
If you look at my body physique you will think that I have money. I had problems and that was why I had no money to pay her. I had a very serious financial problem.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/lagos-pastor-arrested-defrauding-church-members-%ef%bb%bf.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by YourImaginaryBF: 2:37pm
O for okechukwu
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by GeneralOjukwu: 2:42pm
OkeSHUKWU well done ooo
Biafra needs funds.
See his neck and cheeks like a well fed pig
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Ehinmola(m): 2:49pm
When about to borrow,they will pretend to be sober,thereafter they go haywire. Payment day they will frown at the lender. Warning-Dont borrow anyone the amount you cannot for-go in case of disappointments
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Ehinmola(m): 2:50pm
When about to borrow,they will pretend to be sober,thereafter they go haywire. Payment day they will frown at the lender. Warning-Dont borrow anyone the amount you cannot let-go in case of disappointments
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Jetleeee: 3:03pm
Apparently, potor people have taken development to the church. I always thought potor people only develop cities. I never knew they develop churches too.
Hmm...now I get where that talk of potor people being sent out of Israel for selling fake bibles comes from.
Donald, we learn new things everyday, don't we?
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Ereolamide(f): 3:08pm
If you look at my body physique you will think that I have money.
I had problems and that was why I had no money to pay her. I had a very serious financial problem.”
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Jetleeee: 3:42pm
If I touch that post up there, I'll get banned by the anti spambot lol
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by LionDeLeo: 3:49pm
Pastor Okechukwu Joseph.
We must own 100% of the world's property and we are seriously working hard towards that.
98% ain't enough.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Obongawanesther(f): 3:54pm
It's crime,,,NCAN over to u.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by BeautifulSE: 4:06pm
Our brothers have done it again
Mynd44 lalasticlala
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Omofunaab2: 4:28pm
See the kind development wey okechukwu carry come from Umuahia, Abia State to lagos.. The letter F in Biafra stands for Fraud. .. Y'all already know the letter B stands for baby factories,
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by policy12: 6:01pm
....its our work, soft work.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by veekid(m): 6:17pm
Na dem developers
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by brainpulse: 6:17pm
Pastor Okechukwu Joseph, for reportedly defrauding members of his church of huge sums of money.
Evans people again? I am just tired of this people, I am vexing and resigning from NCAN, Pls don't beg me . Today alone the NCAN has recorded 100,000 crimes committed by them today.
OK am not resigning again.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by herkeym001(m): 6:18pm
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by jejemanito: 6:18pm
I didn't say anything
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by jejemanito: 6:18pm
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by SmoothNigerian(f): 6:18pm
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by IMASTEX: 6:18pm
Pastor arrested for defrauding church member?! Lol. . .That means it will only remain one pastor free from such offensive.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by Alberthes: 6:19pm
Pastor again
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by muller101(m): 6:19pm
Bigots come around dinner is served
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by MykOnyxo(m): 6:21pm
Pastor defrauding members since na.. It's only when it become on unofficial that it is illegal
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by oviejnr(m): 6:22pm
This one Don turn church to business enterprise
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:22pm
lols
checks name...secures seat and popcorn
to watch the East vs West Keyboard war.
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by hardywaltz(m): 6:22pm
Smh
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by mhiztaNexy(m): 6:23pm
okayshuku, em go shuk u shukushuku
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by FrankGiel: 6:23pm
He borrowed money, he couldn't pay back.. When did that become fraud.. Nigerian police are simply stupid!! Just to extort a person they can slam Any charge they like..
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by feelgoodstuffs(m): 6:23pm
Why this people dey fall person hand na, why Pastor go dey borrow money from Member hand? How can you preach faith and prosperity to your congregation? Na byforce to use car? come dey spoil other Pastor's name. this one no be Pastor na Pashure
|Re: Lagos Pastor Arrested For Defrauding Church Members by TINALETC3(f): 6:23pm
