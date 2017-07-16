Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) (7741 Views)

JS Hercules Promotes Daniel Amokachi To Technical Director, Poses With Family / Denis Adeleye To Represent Nigeria In Morocco Championship / Kalim And Nazim Amokachi Signed By Besiktas, Turkish Club (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This year's event is taking place at the O2 Arena in London and Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Uche Okechukwu, Julius Aghahowa, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba and Joseph Yobo are representing Nigeria.



Nigeria has played three group games and these are the results.





Nigeria 3-2 China



Yakubu (2) and Amokachi scored for Nigeria, while Peng Weiguo and Liang Jianfeng scored for China.





NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu



CHINA: Peng Weiguo, Peng Weijun, Xia Yao, Liang Jianfeng, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Liu Cheng, Chen Yongqiang, Hu Zhijun, Li Wei





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU8E1hNtHFw











Italy 2-1 Nigeria



Alesandro Del Piero and Stefano Fiore scored for Italy while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.



ITALY: Alessandro Del Piero, Simone Barone, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Angelo Di Livio, Massimo Oddo, Marco Amelia, Stefano Fiore, Marco Delvecchio, Luciano Zauri



NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dK9eQUz7R8











Brazil 3-0 Nigeria



Júlio Baptista, Elano and Juninho scored for Brazil



NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu



BRAZIL: Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Elano, Dida, Juninho, Djalminha, Amaral, Julio Baptista





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGC--XL-FiY





The following countries are taking part in the competition:



Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Denmark, England, China, Spain, Scotland, Mexico, France and Portugal.





Each country has a ten man squad, but only six players are allowed to play at a time. The Star Sixes is an indoor football tournament for legends.This year's event is taking place at the O2 Arena in London and Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Uche Okechukwu, Julius Aghahowa, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba and Joseph Yobo are representing Nigeria.Nigeria has played three group games and these are the results.Yakubu (2) and Amokachi scored for Nigeria, while Peng Weiguo and Liang Jianfeng scored for China.NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche OkechukwuCHINA: Peng Weiguo, Peng Weijun, Xia Yao, Liang Jianfeng, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Liu Cheng, Chen Yongqiang, Hu Zhijun, Li WeiAlesandro Del Piero and Stefano Fiore scored for Italy while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.ITALY: Alessandro Del Piero, Simone Barone, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Angelo Di Livio, Massimo Oddo, Marco Amelia, Stefano Fiore, Marco Delvecchio, Luciano ZauriNIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche OkechukwuJúlio Baptista, Elano and Juninho scored for BrazilNIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche OkechukwuBRAZIL: Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Elano, Dida, Juninho, Djalminha, Amaral, Julio BaptistaThe following countries are taking part in the competition:Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Denmark, England, China, Spain, Scotland, Mexico, France and Portugal.Each country has a ten man squad, but only six players are allowed to play at a time. 3 Likes 1 Share

"Age ain't nothing but number" this guys still got game. 10 Likes

That Brazil squad can still win most National teams presently... 12 Likes

ISSORITE

After that Tunisia 94 Atlanta 96 team, no other Nigerian football team of any grade level has come close. 13 Likes

Was it not the same way Rufai spilled a freekick and the Italians scored in US 94? He spilled another one yet again #DodoMayena



Nigeria will qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best losers

They should have begged Vincent Enyeama to represent us.This dodo mayana abi mayana dodo whatever he is called na waste.I thought goalkeepers get better with age. 3 Likes

Matinho:

They should have begged Vincent Enyeama to represent us.This dodo mayana abi mayana dodo whatever he is called na waste.I thought goalkeepers get better with age.

Don't blame Rufai. He prevented so many awkward situations.Their defence was rubbish. The two goals conceded against Italy should have been prevented if the defenders had marked their men and reacted appropriately instead of ball watching. Same with the goal tapped in by Elano of Brazil. Okocha and co should've known they weren't playing against AY, Bovi and nollywood stars. They played against their mates who were very competitive and want to win all the time. Don't blame Rufai. He prevented so many awkward situations.Their defence was rubbish. The two goals conceded against Italy should have been prevented if the defenders had marked their men and reacted appropriately instead of ball watching. Same with the goal tapped in by Elano of Brazil. Okocha and co should've known they weren't playing against AY, Bovi and nollywood stars. They played against their mates who were very competitive and want to win all the time. 14 Likes

Nigeria will have another chance to redeem themselves.



Nigeria vs Spain in 15 mins. First quarter final match at the O2 arena.

gbosaa:

Nigeria will have another chance to redeem themselves.



Nigeria vs Spain in 15 mins. First quarter final match at the O2 arena.

who among those teams excluding china is nigeria hoping to win? who among those teams excluding china is nigeria hoping to win? 1 Like

MillySWAGZ:





who among those teams excluding china is nigeria hoping to win?

They are not very competitive. I think they lack fitness and seem not to take it very serious.



Meanwhile Rufai is injured, off and replace by one Irish keeper. I thought they'd allow a player to replace him. Yakubu scored one to reduce the onslaught.



Spain is decimating Nigeria. 4-1... They are not very competitive. I think they lack fitness and seem not to take it very serious.Meanwhile Rufai is injured, off and replace by one Irish keeper. I thought they'd allow a player to replace him. Yakubu scored one to reduce the onslaught.Spain is decimating Nigeria. 4-1... 1 Like

we just disgraced ourselves.Okocha shouldnt have gone for that tournament.Worst defeat of the tournament 8-1.thats like Brazil playing Tahiti 1 Like

They just lost 8-1 to Spain now 1 Like

Matinho:

we just disgraced ourselves.Okocha shouldnt have gone for that tournament.Worst defeat of the tournament 8-1.thats like Brazil playing Tahiti

Shamble performance.. Shamble performance..





Spain 8-1 Nigeria (quarter finals)



Luis Garcia, Michel Salgado (3), Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Gaizka Mendieta and Joan Capdevilla scored for Spain, while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.



NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu



SPAIN: Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado, Luis Garcia, David Albelda, Pedro Contreras, Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y3nB9PbkG4 The Spanish team is really very good. I saw them demolish England 4-1.Luis Garcia, Michel Salgado (3), Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Gaizka Mendieta and Joan Capdevilla scored for Spain, while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche OkechukwuSPAIN: Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado, Luis Garcia, David Albelda, Pedro Contreras, Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila 1 Like

Played so poor, taribo west was not fit at all, he lost every ball possession, Okocha still got the skill and Yakubu scored some goals. Nigeria look way younger than the Spaniard yet lost 8-1. The Spaniards had grey hair.

Brazil go wire u tday. Italy beat us 2-1Brazil go wire u tday.









SEE THEIR POTBELLY NAIJA GO ALWAYS FALL HANZ..SEE THEIR POTBELLY





See as Brazil wan destroy our destiny. I'm not sure that aghahowa's waist will function normal after than game.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGC--XL-FiY Our problem has always been defense.See as Brazil wan destroy our destiny. I'm not sure that aghahowa's waist will function normal after than game.

Yakubu even for retirement?

UnknownT:

Was it not the same way Rufai spilled a freekick and the Italians scored in US 94? He spilled another one yet again #DodoMayena



Nigeria will qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best losers



You are such a refined idiot! You are such a refined idiot!

Issorait

What is yakubu Ayegbeni doing on that list? Ehn Who included him!!! Who?

Why did they not allow all those NPFL players to go and play. Na their mates dey play star sixes for other countries. They've gone to disgrace themselves now!

Okocha shouldn't have retired.

Still plays like his 18

Shame on them....they couldnt even qualify for d quarter finals.....and dem go deh analyse footbal on supersport as if na dem b God of soccer

I taught they said Peter Ruffai was BLIND? 1 Like

I love Jay Jay so much that my first son must be a footballer and play like him