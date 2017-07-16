₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by naptu2: 3:12pm On Jul 15
The Star Sixes is an indoor football tournament for legends.
This year's event is taking place at the O2 Arena in London and Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Uche Okechukwu, Julius Aghahowa, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba and Joseph Yobo are representing Nigeria.
Nigeria has played three group games and these are the results.
Nigeria 3-2 China
Yakubu (2) and Amokachi scored for Nigeria, while Peng Weiguo and Liang Jianfeng scored for China.
NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu
CHINA: Peng Weiguo, Peng Weijun, Xia Yao, Liang Jianfeng, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Liu Cheng, Chen Yongqiang, Hu Zhijun, Li Wei
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU8E1hNtHFw
Italy 2-1 Nigeria
Alesandro Del Piero and Stefano Fiore scored for Italy while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.
ITALY: Alessandro Del Piero, Simone Barone, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Angelo Di Livio, Massimo Oddo, Marco Amelia, Stefano Fiore, Marco Delvecchio, Luciano Zauri
NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dK9eQUz7R8
Brazil 3-0 Nigeria
Júlio Baptista, Elano and Juninho scored for Brazil
NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu
BRAZIL: Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Elano, Dida, Juninho, Djalminha, Amaral, Julio Baptista
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGC--XL-FiY
The following countries are taking part in the competition:
Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Denmark, England, China, Spain, Scotland, Mexico, France and Portugal.
Each country has a ten man squad, but only six players are allowed to play at a time.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by AHCB: 3:13pm On Jul 15
"Age ain't nothing but number" this guys still got game.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by eezeribe(m): 3:28pm On Jul 15
That Brazil squad can still win most National teams presently...
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by robosky02(m): 3:31pm On Jul 15
ISSORITE
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Lyoncrescent: 3:53pm On Jul 15
After that Tunisia 94 Atlanta 96 team, no other Nigerian football team of any grade level has come close.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by UnknownT: 3:59pm On Jul 15
Was it not the same way Rufai spilled a freekick and the Italians scored in US 94? He spilled another one yet again #DodoMayena
Nigeria will qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best losers
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Matinho: 5:08pm On Jul 15
They should have begged Vincent Enyeama to represent us.This dodo mayana abi mayana dodo whatever he is called na waste.I thought goalkeepers get better with age.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by gbosaa(m): 6:12pm On Jul 15
Matinho:
Don't blame Rufai. He prevented so many awkward situations.Their defence was rubbish. The two goals conceded against Italy should have been prevented if the defenders had marked their men and reacted appropriately instead of ball watching. Same with the goal tapped in by Elano of Brazil. Okocha and co should've known they weren't playing against AY, Bovi and nollywood stars. They played against their mates who were very competitive and want to win all the time.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by gbosaa(m): 7:13pm On Jul 15
Nigeria will have another chance to redeem themselves.
Nigeria vs Spain in 15 mins. First quarter final match at the O2 arena.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by MillySWAGZ(m): 7:28pm On Jul 15
gbosaa:
who among those teams excluding china is nigeria hoping to win?
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by gbosaa(m): 7:51pm On Jul 15
MillySWAGZ:
They are not very competitive. I think they lack fitness and seem not to take it very serious.
Meanwhile Rufai is injured, off and replace by one Irish keeper. I thought they'd allow a player to replace him. Yakubu scored one to reduce the onslaught.
Spain is decimating Nigeria. 4-1...
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Matinho: 8:13pm On Jul 15
we just disgraced ourselves.Okocha shouldnt have gone for that tournament.Worst defeat of the tournament 8-1.thats like Brazil playing Tahiti
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Famocious(m): 8:15pm On Jul 15
They just lost 8-1 to Spain now
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Famocious(m): 8:15pm On Jul 15
Matinho:
Shamble performance..
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by naptu2: 6:57am
The Spanish team is really very good. I saw them demolish England 4-1.
Spain 8-1 Nigeria (quarter finals)
Luis Garcia, Michel Salgado (3), Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Gaizka Mendieta and Joan Capdevilla scored for Spain, while Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored for Nigeria.
NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu
SPAIN: Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado, Luis Garcia, David Albelda, Pedro Contreras, Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y3nB9PbkG4
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:42am
Played so poor, taribo west was not fit at all, he lost every ball possession, Okocha still got the skill and Yakubu scored some goals. Nigeria look way younger than the Spaniard yet lost 8-1. The Spaniards had grey hair.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:42am
Italy beat us 2-1 Brazil go wire u tday.
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Narldon(f): 10:44am
NAIJA GO ALWAYS FALL HANZ..
SEE THEIR POTBELLY
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Afam4eva(m): 10:45am
Our problem has always been defense.
See as Brazil wan destroy our destiny. I'm not sure that aghahowa's waist will function normal after than game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGC--XL-FiY
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by BroZuma: 10:46am
Yakubu even for retirement?
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Olabisidebra(f): 10:46am
UnknownT:
You are such a refined idiot!
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Houseofglam7: 10:47am
Issorait
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by oviejnr(m): 10:48am
What is yakubu Ayegbeni doing on that list? Ehn Who included him!!! Who?
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by mars123(m): 10:50am
Why did they not allow all those NPFL players to go and play. Na their mates dey play star sixes for other countries. They've gone to disgrace themselves now!
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by dec05: 10:52am
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Saintsbrown(m): 10:54am
Okocha shouldn't have retired.
Still plays like his 18
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by olumaxi(m): 10:57am
Shame on them....they couldnt even qualify for d quarter finals.....and dem go deh analyse footbal on supersport as if na dem b God of soccer
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by jetbomber17: 10:59am
I taught they said Peter Ruffai was BLIND?
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by Josh44s(m): 11:02am
I love Jay Jay so much that my first son must be a footballer and play like him
Re: Okocha, Babayaro, Amokachi Represent Nigeria At Starsixes (videos Of The Goals) by dacovajnr: 11:04am
Wey Spain Own? Na 8-2 dem beat Us with Peter Rufai getting injured and a Northern Ireland Goalkeeper replacing him
