Proposed New Look Of International Airport Road, Lagos (Photo) / Tired Looking Traffic Warden Sleeping At A Junction In Abuja (Photos) / Two Cars Collide At Airport Road, Oshodi Lagos (Photos)
|Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 3:21pm
Below are photos of cows spotted on Airport Road,Lugbe today Saturday July 15th 2017.
Are they meant to rear their cattle on major roads?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fulani-herdsmen-block-airport-roadlugbe.html
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 3:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 3:23pm
if they enter your farmland = you shout
if they attack your people = you shout
now they are grazing their cattles by the road side peacefully and you are still shouting.
Did they block the road?
Useless slowpokes
God bless fulanis
God bless buhari
26 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:44pm
StakerLives:you are the slowpoke here
Don't you see those cattle on the highway?
Or the cerebellum you have in place of absent cerebrum, was unable to tell you that car(s) can ram into the cattle walking on that highway leading to the accident?
157 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 3:50pm
StakerLives:
See the people I share Nigeria with.
140 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:51pm
When they already have a space in asọ Rock as executive members, what does plying on the airport road mean?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:53pm
StakerLives:
Is Ranching a crime for them? How many places in the developed nations do you see such rubbish happening?
75 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:55pm
Where is the road block na! All you want is insults and hatred towards fulani. some stupid people will still come here and say gibberish.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:02pm
Integrityfarms:is nigeria developed?
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:04pm
Tolexander:mumu
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by OreMI22: 4:07pm
They are above the law. Didn't you know a Fulani is now president so they can disobey the law as they wish and nobody will dare say anything?
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 4:12pm
StakerLives:
Why are they against building of ranches but want thw grazing Bill?
16 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:21pm
StakerLives:Sarrki , hope you see the type of thing I they share this country with?
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 4:23pm
Photo of them blocking the road or you are a liar!
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 4:23pm
StakerLives:
Keep your animals in ranches and bring them food and medications there. Stop being a nuisance to other people. Be a responsible road user, those animals can cause road accidents. Are you people under a curse or what??
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by omobabalawo: 4:23pm
StakerLives:
.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:23pm
CROWNWEALTH019:hell sure you are ipob!!
So Mr kindly show me the road block
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:30pm
gbosaa:cursed afonjas?
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Ojiofor: 4:48pm
Welcome to Fulani Federal Republic of Nigeria where cows have more rights than citizens.
12 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:57pm
They are there to welcome baba from his trip.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by chimeee: 6:39pm
Integrityfarms:when they have easy food in people farm to feed their cow with what do u mean,
when they can kill and acquire more land and increase and possibly install their own leader.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 6:58pm
Abuja is their patrons land nah. What do you want them to do? They are enjoying their patron's home.
But one day, just one day...monkey will enter market e no go come back.
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Rogersmith(m): 6:58pm
May God help us in this country.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by BroZuma: 6:58pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Atarijiga: 6:59pm
This is not takeover na.. Haba Op sef.. Na people like you dey over exaggerate things
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 6:59pm
I don't get this
Do they find grazing on a tarred road more attractive than going into the forest with plenty of vegetations
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Alberthes: 6:59pm
Haha
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Caustics: 6:59pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by MadCow1: 6:59pm
Smh
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Viking007(m): 6:59pm
StakerLives:
12 Likes 3 Shares
