Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 3:21pm
Below are photos of cows spotted on Airport Road,Lugbe today Saturday July 15th 2017.

Are they meant to rear their cattle on major roads?


Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 3:23pm
Hmmm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 3:23pm
cool

if they enter your farmland = you shout


if they attack your people = you shout


now they are grazing their cattles by the road side peacefully and you are still shouting.
Did they block the road?


Useless slowpokes
God bless fulanis
God bless buhari

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:44pm
you are the slowpoke here

Don't you see those cattle on the highway?

Or the cerebellum you have in place of absent cerebrum, was unable to tell you that car(s) can ram into the cattle walking on that highway leading to the accident?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 3:50pm
See the people I share Nigeria with.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:51pm
When they already have a space in asọ Rock as executive members, what does plying on the airport road mean?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:53pm
Is Ranching a crime for them? How many places in the developed nations do you see such rubbish happening?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:55pm
Where is the road block na! All you want is insults and hatred towards fulani. some stupid people will still come here and say gibberish.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:02pm
is nigeria developed?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:04pm
mumu

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by OreMI22: 4:07pm
They are above the law. Didn't you know a Fulani is now president so they can disobey the law as they wish and nobody will dare say anything?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 4:12pm
Why are they against building of ranches but want thw grazing Bill?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:21pm
Sarrki , hope you see the type of thing I they share this country with?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 4:23pm
Photo of them blocking the road or you are a liar!

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 4:23pm
Keep your animals in ranches and bring them food and medications there. Stop being a nuisance to other people. Be a responsible road user, those animals can cause road accidents. Are you people under a curse or what??

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by omobabalawo: 4:23pm
.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:23pm
hell sure you are ipob!!

So Mr kindly show me the road block

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by StakerLives(m): 4:30pm
cursed afonjas?

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Ojiofor: 4:48pm
Welcome to Fulani Federal Republic of Nigeria where cows have more rights than citizens.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:57pm
They are there to welcome baba from his trip.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by chimeee: 6:39pm
when they have easy food in people farm to feed their cow with what do u mean,

when they can kill and acquire more land and increase and possibly install their own leader.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 6:58pm
Abuja is their patrons land nah. What do you want them to do? They are enjoying their patron's home.

But one day, just one day...monkey will enter market e no go come back.

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Rogersmith(m): 6:58pm
May God help us in this country.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by BroZuma: 6:58pm
grin
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 6:58pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Atarijiga: 6:59pm
This is not takeover na.. Haba Op sef.. Na people like you dey over exaggerate things

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 6:59pm
I don't get this
Do they find grazing on a tarred road more attractive than going into the forest with plenty of vegetations

Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Alberthes: 6:59pm
Haha
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Caustics: 6:59pm
angry
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by MadCow1: 6:59pm
Smh
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) by Viking007(m): 6:59pm
