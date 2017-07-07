Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Take Over Airport Road Abuja (Photos) (17989 Views)

Are they meant to rear their cattle on major roads?





Below are photos of cows spotted on Airport Road,Lugbe today Saturday July 15th 2017.Are they meant to rear their cattle on major roads?

if they enter your farmland = you shout





if they attack your people = you shout





now they are grazing their cattles by the road side peacefully and you are still shouting.

Did they block the road?





if they enter your farmland = you shout

if they attack your people = you shout

now they are grazing their cattles by the road side peacefully and you are still shouting.

Did they block the road?

Useless slowpokes

God bless fulanis

God bless buhari

Don't you see those cattle on the highway?



you are the slowpoke here

Don't you see those cattle on the highway?

Or the cerebellum you have in place of absent cerebrum, was unable to tell you that car(s) can ram into the cattle walking on that highway leading to the accident?

When they already have a space in asọ Rock as executive members, what does plying on the airport road mean?

Where is the road block na! All you want is insults and hatred towards fulani. some stupid people will still come here and say gibberish.

They are above the law. Didn't you know a Fulani is now president so they can disobey the law as they wish and nobody will dare say anything?

Photo of them blocking the road or you are a liar!

hell sure you are ipob!!

So Mr kindly show me the road block

Welcome to Fulani Federal Republic of Nigeria where cows have more rights than citizens.

They are there to welcome baba from his trip.

Integrityfarms:







Why are they against building of ranches but want thw grazing Bill? when they have easy food in people farm to feed their cow with what do u mean,



when they have easy food in people farm to feed their cow with what do u mean,

when they can kill and acquire more land and increase and possibly install their own leader.

Abuja is their patrons land nah. What do you want them to do? They are enjoying their patron's home.



But one day, just one day...monkey will enter market e no go come back. 6 Likes

May God help us in this country.

This is not takeover na.. Haba Op sef.. Na people like you dey over exaggerate things



Do they find grazing on a tarred road more attractive than going into the forest with plenty of vegetations

