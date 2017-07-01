



After weeks of anticipation, Aston Villa fans have finally got to see John Terry taking the field in claret and blue for the first time.

The former England captain, who joined the Championship side after his release by Chelsea, started a pre-season friendly away to Shrewsbury Town.



Terry, a hero at Stamford Bridge and idolised in the 'captain, leader, legend' banner, wore the armband for the Villans at Greenhous Meadow.

The 36-year-old defender led Villa out at Shrewsbury and was quickly making his presence felt by directing play from the back.



He has signed a one-year-contract with Steve Bruce's outfit with the remit of getting them promoted back to the Premier League.

Whatever happens this season, Terry will be the star attraction whenever Villa play and that was clear when the team coach arrived pre-match at Shrewsbury.





Terry signed several autographs for young fans before entering the stadium and warming up for the game.

This game was Villa's third in pre-season, following wins against non-league clubs AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers.



See photos below:



















More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/07/john-terry-makes-his-aston-villa-debut.html Former long-serving Chelsea captain, John Terry was named Aston Villa's new skipper on Saturday after joining the second-tier side and made his full debut for the club in pre-season season friendly.After weeks of anticipation, Aston Villa fans have finally got to see John Terry taking the field in claret and blue for the first time.The former England captain, who joined the Championship side after his release by Chelsea, started a pre-season friendly away to Shrewsbury Town.Terry, a hero at Stamford Bridge and idolised in the 'captain, leader, legend' banner, wore the armband for the Villans at Greenhous Meadow.The 36-year-old defender led Villa out at Shrewsbury and was quickly making his presence felt by directing play from the back.He has signed a one-year-contract with Steve Bruce's outfit with the remit of getting them promoted back to the Premier League.Whatever happens this season, Terry will be the star attraction whenever Villa play and that was clear when the team coach arrived pre-match at Shrewsbury.Terry signed several autographs for young fans before entering the stadium and warming up for the game.This game was Villa's third in pre-season, following wins against non-league clubs AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers.