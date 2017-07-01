₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Freebrowsing12(f): 5:10pm
Former long-serving Chelsea captain, John Terry was named Aston Villa's new skipper on Saturday after joining the second-tier side and made his full debut for the club in pre-season season friendly.
After weeks of anticipation, Aston Villa fans have finally got to see John Terry taking the field in claret and blue for the first time.
The former England captain, who joined the Championship side after his release by Chelsea, started a pre-season friendly away to Shrewsbury Town.
Terry, a hero at Stamford Bridge and idolised in the 'captain, leader, legend' banner, wore the armband for the Villans at Greenhous Meadow.
The 36-year-old defender led Villa out at Shrewsbury and was quickly making his presence felt by directing play from the back.
He has signed a one-year-contract with Steve Bruce's outfit with the remit of getting them promoted back to the Premier League.
Whatever happens this season, Terry will be the star attraction whenever Villa play and that was clear when the team coach arrived pre-match at Shrewsbury.
Terry signed several autographs for young fans before entering the stadium and warming up for the game.
This game was Villa's third in pre-season, following wins against non-league clubs AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers.
See photos below:
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by jessejunior(m): 5:15pm
Legendary JT
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by SEEDORF441(m): 6:03pm
Super john terry
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Akan(m): 7:58pm
Is this front page worthy?
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by UnknownT: 7:58pm
IN THE OTHER NEWS, SPAIN IS FLOGGING US(NAIJA) IN THE ONGOING STARSIXES TOURNAMENT 7-1
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by drdrei09: 7:59pm
Born leader
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
Look at those eyes...
He is already looking for whose wife to screw
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by JohnnyBling(m): 7:59pm
Mtcheeew.. Man u for life
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Lilnikee(m): 7:59pm
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by SojiCash: 7:59pm
God bless you JT
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Penco2020(m): 7:59pm
J T FOREVER LEGEND OF THE BLUES
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Gabrielolusesan(m): 8:00pm
Agba awo
Standing Back
Terry Bus Stop
You suppose don come arsenal sha
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by nairlandlove: 8:00pm
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by BuhariNaWah: 8:00pm
Why can't he just quit club football and go and rest?
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by centoke30(m): 8:01pm
Wetin concern me kwanu
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Agimor(m): 8:01pm
Super captain
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Kamelot77(m): 8:02pm
born as a captain
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Cutezt(m): 8:03pm
Legend
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by oshe11(m): 8:03pm
He is also their captain
Meanwhile....
Im back again.....
CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED BAKAYOKO
KANTEYOKO IS NOW A REALITY
KANTEYOKO= THE GREAT WALL
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by mikeycharles(m): 8:03pm
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by 0b10010011: 8:04pm
Akan:
Who re u asking?
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by mikeycharles(m): 8:05pm
Akan:Yes it is
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by asuaiclive(m): 8:06pm
captain Terry
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by 0b10010011: 8:07pm
Gabrielolusesan:
Terry still has dreams of winning more trophies so he cant go kill that dream at Arsenal
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by ignis(f): 8:07pm
Handsome man..
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by miqos02(m): 8:08pm
good
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by jaychubi: 8:08pm
his age mates are in China making billions he dey go championship rubbish
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by Flashh: 8:09pm
The jersey looks good on him.
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by maberry(m): 8:11pm
|Re: John Terry Makes His Aston Villa Debut As He Plays In Pre-Season Friendly by miqos02(m): 8:11pm
BuhariNaWah:the money
