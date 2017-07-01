



Speaking at a reception organized in their honour, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. Ken Ehigie, to be guided by the code of practice, saying that the Presidential Amnesty office would do everything within its mandate to build peace and to provide a sustainable platform for the youths in the Niger Delta region.



The Amnesty boss enjoined the young lawyers to be exemplary in their conduct and remain shining lights among the youths as true ambassadors of the programme through their practice of law, maintaining that the Federal Government of Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to ensure peace, stability and development of the Niger Delta region.



In his remark, the Technical Assistant to the Amnesty Coordinator, Major Abdul (Rtd) urged the beneficiaries to go out there to preach peace, pointing out that violence and other forms of anti-social conduct will rather impede development in the region.



He reiterated that war will not help anyone and appealed to all and sundry to sheath their swords and come to the negotiation table for meaningful dialogue in resolving differences.



Also, speaking, Head of Central Registry/Call Centre, Colonel (Dr.) Moses Perekeme Bokeyerinbrabo (Rtd) while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for continuing with the Amnesty programme, enjoined the new wigs to remain focused, reiterating that ? As learned gentlemen, called to the Bar, you are in a position to educate our brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta on the need to eschew violence and to embrace peace.



In her remark, Head, Vocation/Skills Training, Mrs. Faith Omofunma said several youths from the region have been empowered in compliance with the mandate of the programme to give delegates sustainable sources of livelihood.



Earlier, the Director of Legal Services/Legal Adviser to the Amnesty boss, Barr Prince Alabo had expressed confidence in the young lawyers, informing that these were the first set of lawyers the Amnesty programme has produced.



He further disclosed that all things being equal, a second batch of twenty nine delegates who are currently in the Law School are at expected to be called to Bar in November, saying that the Amnesty programme has empowered several youths in the Niger Delta in line with its mandate, just as enjoined the beneficiaries to conduct themselves in a manner that will reflect their profession as lawyers.



Barr. Alabo encouraged them to do their work in an orderly and diligent manner, stressing the need for hardwork to excel in their practice as young lawyers.



Barr. Yanyangbini Eric Pere, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues was full of appreciation for late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua for providing the amnesty platform for youths in the region to be empowered educationally through the scholarship scheme.



He also thanked President Muhamandu Buhari and the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Brigadier Genenral Paul Boroh for continuing with the programme, saying that they will continue to be good ambassadors of the federal government and spread the success story of the programme.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/photos-five-ex-militants-graduate-law-school.html



Lalasticlala Among the one thousand three hundred and ninety (1,468) successful candidates that were called to Bar by the Body of Benchers at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, last Thursday July 13th are five ex-militants; Barr. Ajama Ebiwolatei Nimibofa, Barr. Iluyemi Timibra Ernest, Barr. Ogbemerun Adebanjo, Barr. Perekekeme Andrew Efe and Barr. Yanyangbini Eric Pere, who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.Speaking at a reception organized in their honour, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. Ken Ehigie, to be guided by the code of practice, saying that the Presidential Amnesty office would do everything within its mandate to build peace and to provide a sustainable platform for the youths in the Niger Delta region.The Amnesty boss enjoined the young lawyers to be exemplary in their conduct and remain shining lights among the youths as true ambassadors of the programme through their practice of law, maintaining that the Federal Government of Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to ensure peace, stability and development of the Niger Delta region.In his remark, the Technical Assistant to the Amnesty Coordinator, Major Abdul (Rtd) urged the beneficiaries to go out there to preach peace, pointing out that violence and other forms of anti-social conduct will rather impede development in the region.He reiterated that war will not help anyone and appealed to all and sundry to sheath their swords and come to the negotiation table for meaningful dialogue in resolving differences.Also, speaking, Head of Central Registry/Call Centre, Colonel (Dr.) Moses Perekeme Bokeyerinbrabo (Rtd) while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for continuing with the Amnesty programme, enjoined the new wigs to remain focused, reiterating that ? As learned gentlemen, called to the Bar, you are in a position to educate our brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta on the need to eschew violence and to embrace peace.In her remark, Head, Vocation/Skills Training, Mrs. Faith Omofunma said several youths from the region have been empowered in compliance with the mandate of the programme to give delegates sustainable sources of livelihood.Earlier, the Director of Legal Services/Legal Adviser to the Amnesty boss, Barr Prince Alabo had expressed confidence in the young lawyers, informing that these were the first set of lawyers the Amnesty programme has produced.He further disclosed that all things being equal, a second batch of twenty nine delegates who are currently in the Law School are at expected to be called to Bar in November, saying that the Amnesty programme has empowered several youths in the Niger Delta in line with its mandate, just as enjoined the beneficiaries to conduct themselves in a manner that will reflect their profession as lawyers.Barr. Alabo encouraged them to do their work in an orderly and diligent manner, stressing the need for hardwork to excel in their practice as young lawyers.Barr. Yanyangbini Eric Pere, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues was full of appreciation for late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua for providing the amnesty platform for youths in the region to be empowered educationally through the scholarship scheme.He also thanked President Muhamandu Buhari and the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Brigadier Genenral Paul Boroh for continuing with the programme, saying that they will continue to be good ambassadors of the federal government and spread the success story of the programme.Lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share