|Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by emefav: 5:47pm
Among the one thousand three hundred and ninety (1,468) successful candidates that were called to Bar by the Body of Benchers at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, last Thursday July 13th are five ex-militants; Barr. Ajama Ebiwolatei Nimibofa, Barr. Iluyemi Timibra Ernest, Barr. Ogbemerun Adebanjo, Barr. Perekekeme Andrew Efe and Barr. Yanyangbini Eric Pere, who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.
Speaking at a reception organized in their honour, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. Ken Ehigie, to be guided by the code of practice, saying that the Presidential Amnesty office would do everything within its mandate to build peace and to provide a sustainable platform for the youths in the Niger Delta region.
The Amnesty boss enjoined the young lawyers to be exemplary in their conduct and remain shining lights among the youths as true ambassadors of the programme through their practice of law, maintaining that the Federal Government of Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to ensure peace, stability and development of the Niger Delta region.
In his remark, the Technical Assistant to the Amnesty Coordinator, Major Abdul (Rtd) urged the beneficiaries to go out there to preach peace, pointing out that violence and other forms of anti-social conduct will rather impede development in the region.
He reiterated that war will not help anyone and appealed to all and sundry to sheath their swords and come to the negotiation table for meaningful dialogue in resolving differences.
Also, speaking, Head of Central Registry/Call Centre, Colonel (Dr.) Moses Perekeme Bokeyerinbrabo (Rtd) while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for continuing with the Amnesty programme, enjoined the new wigs to remain focused, reiterating that ? As learned gentlemen, called to the Bar, you are in a position to educate our brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta on the need to eschew violence and to embrace peace.
In her remark, Head, Vocation/Skills Training, Mrs. Faith Omofunma said several youths from the region have been empowered in compliance with the mandate of the programme to give delegates sustainable sources of livelihood.
Earlier, the Director of Legal Services/Legal Adviser to the Amnesty boss, Barr Prince Alabo had expressed confidence in the young lawyers, informing that these were the first set of lawyers the Amnesty programme has produced.
He further disclosed that all things being equal, a second batch of twenty nine delegates who are currently in the Law School are at expected to be called to Bar in November, saying that the Amnesty programme has empowered several youths in the Niger Delta in line with its mandate, just as enjoined the beneficiaries to conduct themselves in a manner that will reflect their profession as lawyers.
Barr. Alabo encouraged them to do their work in an orderly and diligent manner, stressing the need for hardwork to excel in their practice as young lawyers.
Barr. Yanyangbini Eric Pere, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues was full of appreciation for late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua for providing the amnesty platform for youths in the region to be empowered educationally through the scholarship scheme.
He also thanked President Muhamandu Buhari and the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Brigadier Genenral Paul Boroh for continuing with the programme, saying that they will continue to be good ambassadors of the federal government and spread the success story of the programme.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Blizzy9ja: 5:56pm
Congrats to the Ijaw lawyers, I hope they are aware that they are beneficiaries of the Niger Delta struggle and they should come and continue in the struggle to retrieve our God given resources from the paws of parasites and oil sucking scavengers
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by adonbilivit: 9:30pm
God bless Umaru Musa Yar'adua for the amnesty programme he initiated. He was a true democrat unlike...fill in the gap
A. GEJ
B. Buhari
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by SmartChoices: 9:30pm
They only changed weapons. Once a militant always a militant
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by michael142(m): 9:30pm
Abeg na lie be this. Where their family? Every time nai them dey graduate.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by oleeee(m): 9:30pm
ok
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:30pm
GoodLuck Jonathan Ebele products.
Good one
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by cyberdurable(m): 9:32pm
let's hear from baba
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:32pm
These ones are mumu.
Which sensible militant will leave lucrative oil bunkering to become a charge-and-bail lawyer?
FG wasted precious money on these lost souls
They should have been left to die from bullet wounds in the creeks.
Because Law graduate or not...once a militant is always a militant.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by oshe11(m): 9:32pm
9ce!
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:32pm
Glorified Militants.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Lighthammer(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by tombreezy: 9:34pm
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Shamillionaire(m): 9:34pm
Congrat to them my their neighbors still d wail
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Shamillionaire(m): 9:34pm
Congrat to them while their neighbors still d wail
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 9:36pm
Cogratz....... No other Men like Learned Papas....
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by badland(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by imstrong1: 9:37pm
They now uphold the law they once violated thanks to late ex president yaradua
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Prestdude: 9:37pm
These are 5 out of the thousand who are somewhat lost.... The kind of things we celebrate in this country eh!!!!! That's why young men like Senator Dino and his Governor who are supposed to be the leading lights of this generation are fumbling big time.... We celebrate dirty cities that are below par, we celebrate Nigerians who gets elected in other countries like it's our business, we celebrate Nigerians who are citizens of other countries and have never step their feet into our country, most of these guys don't even want to be associated with we Nigerians, and you see people dragging "he is Igbo, he is Yoruba, he is Ijaw, He is Hausa, he is whatever"..... The ill in this country is not just leadership, followership has been faulty to a very large extent, because of tribal pride you see youth who are not sure of their today, talkless of there tomorrow supporting men like Senator Saraki, Ex Governors Tinubu, Amaechi, the two Orjis from abia state, Atiku, Obj, PMB etc who collectively loot our treasury..... It's only in Nigeria you will see dollars, pounds stashed in an apartment and it doesn't have an owner, 48m Dollars that treks to the Airport and abandon itself.... In fact, it's just too much men!!!!! But our youths are too dull, they only care about state that has the highest skyline, state that has the highest fine babes and all those petty things.... Truely the center has been raped and it can't hold anymore.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by Alexas58: 9:38pm
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by tana4gud(f): 9:38pm
Wow... Nice
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by badland(m): 9:39pm
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by moses93(m): 9:40pm
how I wish I was among them! I would've be a graduate by now.
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by angelbulksms: 9:41pm
God bless GEJ
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by chigo003(m): 10:08pm
Real militants are in the creeks stealing crude oil. This one na adigboroja militant
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by tooth4tooth: 10:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:You are pathetic
|Re: Five Ex-militants Graduate From Law School (photos) by theeconomist97: 10:36pm
I believe restructuring means 100% control of a state's resources(revenue), that way everybody is forced to actually start looking inwards and to cross-check, states that function in that way with huge natural resources includes Canada. I made a video in regards to Nigeria's current landscape.It"s a video on restructuring the nation and why it's resurgent now. I hope to borrow a few minutes of your attention please
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7SKI7vL7SY . I address how we got here and what's wrong with the Nation at this point in time.
