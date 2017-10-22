₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Chinachriss(m): 11:09am On Oct 21
First Students From UNIUYO To Graduate With First Class From Nigerian Law School
The Nigerian Law School has released the final Bar examination results conducted from April 22 to 28, 2017 and guess what?
Two exceptional Uniuyo law students, Inyene John and Kuseme Iseh made the University proud. They were among the 29 students that graduated with First Class.
Hurray! They were the first to achieve such feat since the inception of the University. Congratulations to the duo! Thank you for making us proud. Best wishes ahead.
Proudly a Tuskite!
Cc: Fynestboi
Two Students Becomes First From UNIUYO To Graduate With First Class From Nigerian Law School
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by biggerboyc(m): 11:16am On Oct 21
Congrat
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Prefola: 11:23am On Oct 21
Nice one..thumbs up to them... but that guy's face tho..new meme loading...
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by uzoormah(m): 11:41am On Oct 21
Beauty and brain
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Gentlevin: 12:23pm On Oct 21
Ndito Akwaibom Emenam......Nme dara ke se enam.......best wishes.....
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by SlimBwoy: 4:46pm On Oct 21
front page matter
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by sluk(m): 6:25pm On Oct 21
Chinachriss:
So proud of these guys, inyene was my lawsan President and kuseme an exceptional girl
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Nesso(m): 7:21pm On Oct 21
Cute pples
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Chinachriss(m): 10:37pm On Oct 21
CC: Richiez, please, move this to frontpage biko. Seriously, is it that some mods are more hardworking than others. Help and grow Nairaland. If it were to be otiose, serpentine and celebrity thread, it would have been pushed to the front page. This is annoying.
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Richiez(m): 10:47am
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Ore000: 11:07am
a question
how do you check the schools of those 29 first class graduates from the law school
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by RIPEnglish: 12:26pm
With the small year I am leave in Nigeria, I has founded out that first class are always hype.
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by DanielsParker: 12:26pm
nice
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by hazan041: 12:27pm
WHAT GOD HAS JOINED TOGETHER LET NO ONE PUT ASUNDER
click like if u get my right share if u didn't
CONGRATULATIONS
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by emmabest2000(m): 12:28pm
More power to una brain ...
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by morereb10: 12:28pm
wonderful
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by NwaAmaikpe: 12:28pm
What's the essence of being brainy if you aren't beautiful.
The truth be told,
If I were their lecturer, I'd fail them.
They look horrible, so they don't merit that grade.
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Teewhy2: 12:29pm
Congratulations to them.
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by pyyxxaru(m): 12:29pm
Beautiful people with okpolo eyes. More grace to u both
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Abfinest007(m): 12:29pm
b
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by ojmetrix(m): 12:30pm
b
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Lordsocrates: 12:30pm
1 for the guys..
One for the ladies...
Ain't this just too beautiful ?
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by Kraspo(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by ikorodureporta: 12:30pm
Gentlevin:
...
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by xxxcxxx: 12:32pm
|Re: Inyene John & Kuseme Iseh From UNIUYO Graduate With First Class From Law School by number5(m): 12:32pm
Chinachriss:
(0) (Reply)
