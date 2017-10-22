THE CHRONICLES OF CORPER HENRY

ASABA MARRIED MEN LEAVE OUR GIRLS ALONE!!



Very soon, very soon, I will make my own money and buy my own car and all these married men in Asaba will stop frustrating my efforts in love. What the meaning of all these sef? Why on earth will someone keep a woman at home and still go about dragging small girls with us? Ehh! Dem force you marry ni… Why are Asaba men very callous and heartless?

Asaba has the most promiscuous set of married men in the universe. They chase anything with boobs and waist. I decided not to write about them all this while because I always try to mind my business wherever I find myself, but since I have become a direct victim of their debauchery which has inadvertently led to my second heartbreak in this town, I think it’s high time I spoke up. An average married man in Asaba has 3 side chicks which he takes turn to meet and spend time with every weekend at the expense of his marriage.

Most Asaba men are not husband materials. Truth! They are good boyfriends but bad husbands. Marry them at your own peril. It is no news that they take care of their mistresses more than their wives who they kept at home. I am strong proponent of one man- one woman and I find it really disheartening to see married men begging single girls to come and hang out with them even when they know these girls have sweethearts like Corper Henry. You will see them wearing jeans and polo shirts like one bachelor and you will shocked to realize that he has five children at home. They use their money and nonsense cars to confuse our innocent and loving girlfriends into cheating on us.

Last week my Asaba sweetheart Debby cheated on me and broke my heart but I had to forgive her because after I put myself in her shoes and assessed the situation of the environment in which she found herself, I later came to a realisation that there was little she could do and I decided to give her a second chance. These Asaba married men can go to any extent to sleep with a girl. They can buy the whole SHOPRITE and ‘Ogbogonogo’ market for a girl they want to sleep with. As a girl, if you ever follow them into a hotel, just forget it, you are gone! They will spend the whole night chasing you with their joystick up and down until you give in and once you give him, they will dump you and move to the next girl.

All the big books about love that I have stumbled upon, preached on the need for a man to stick to one woman and not look outside, but I wonder if these Asaba men don’t believe in love or they don’t even read in the first place. Whatever the case may be, Asaba married men, pity for us and leave our girls alone. Na beg I dey beg now. The next time you guys will tempt my sweetheart into fooling around with you, I will make sure I post your name on Facebook and tag your wife! Nonsense!