Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Who Are You To Question God? (1016 Views)

“is It Wrong To Question God?” / Is It Okay To Question God? / Time To Question God's Existence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is there anyone you know you dare not question? Is there anyone, at least one person like that you dare not disrespect? If yes, then who do you think you are to question God?



Who really are we to question God? A God in charge of the air we breathe, in charge of our thinking faculty and anything else that make us feel relevant, beyond anyone else.



What right do you think you have to dictate for Him? What level of existence do you operate in that you feel you can tell Him what and not what to do? A mere man who sleeps and knows not what happen around him during those moment but only to wake up and question God as though God operates in his level.



You who can't stop yourself from sleeping, from eating, from thirst, who can hardly control your reflex actions, what makes you think you can question God?



You who can't recreate yourself or create someone like you, You this worm, this clay, how can you boldly stand up to your creator? What level of intelligence do you have that you think you have the guts to stand up to God?



You say who is God? He is your creator.

A creator who was not created, I mean He has no creator. A creator who was, who has been before time, before the world began, before creation. Our creator has no beginning and ending of days. He is the only one who knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb, the one who knows the number of hairs on your head, the one who knows your thoughts even before you carry them out, the one who gives you life and air to breathe.



And you know what? He is just one kind, I mean there is none like Him. He is the one who without Him nothing was made that has been made.



So how dare you question Him? I am not saying you shouldn't question Him, but what right do you have to question Him? Is there anyone, at least one person like that you dare not disrespect? If yes, then who do you think you are to question God?Who really are we to question God? A God in charge of the air we breathe, in charge of our thinking faculty and anything else that make us feel relevant, beyond anyone else.What right do you think you have to dictate for Him? What level of existence do you operate in that you feel you can tell Him what and not what to do? A mere man who sleeps and knows not what happen around him during those moment but only to wake up and question God as though God operates in his level.You who can't stop yourself from sleeping, from eating, from thirst, who can hardly control your reflex actions, what makes you think you can question God?You who can't recreate yourself or create someone like you, You this worm, this clay, how can you boldly stand up to your creator? What level of intelligence do you have that you think you have the guts to stand up to God?You say who is God? He is your creator.A creator who was not created, I mean He has no creator. A creator who was, who has been before time, before the world began, before creation. Our creator has no beginning and ending of days. He is the only one who knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb, the one who knows the number of hairs on your head, the one who knows your thoughts even before you carry them out, the one who gives you life and air to breathe.And you know what? He is just one kind, I mean there is none like Him. He is the one who without Him nothing was made that has been made.So how dare you question Him? I am not saying you shouldn't question Him, but what right do you have to question Him? 3 Likes 1 Share

Which god are u talking abt to start wit? Is it Allah or Amadioha? Whoever questions Amadioha, thunder must fire him or her. 4 Likes

geoworldedu:

Which god are u talking abt to start wit? Is it Allah or Amadioha? Whoever questions Amadioha, thunder must fire him or her.



.

whitebeard:

. seems like u are looking 4 d wrath of Amadioha. Beta stop it, or u are playing wit hell thunder that wil keep striking u forever n ever seems like u are looking 4 d wrath of Amadioha. Beta stop it, or u are playing wit hell thunder that wil keep striking u forever n ever 1 Like

geoworldedu:

seems like u are looking 4 d wrath of Amadioha. Beta stop it, or u are playing wit hell thunder that wil keep striking u forever n ever mike will want, j's on ma feet, u know it, so be like me,

geoworldedu:

Which god are u talking abt to start wit? Is it Allah or Amadioha? Whoever questions Amadioha, thunder must fire him or her.





Very boring Very boring 2 Likes

The good news is, This God doesn’t let authority freak Him as such because He says you can come nearer to Him and ask anything in His name and you will be given if only you come to Him with a broken spirit and a contrite heart. He is a God who loved you whether you question Him unnecessarily, or whether we’re conscious of Him or not, He loves you still, He loves you through it all. But you will only get to know Him better and have answers to your questions if you willingly and humbly come to him.



In Isaiah 43:7, we were made to understand that God created us for His glory. And how do we glorify God? By loving Him, by worshipping Him and by constantly living for Him.



Is that too much for a loving and compassionate creator to ask? He knows better than you and He said if you don’t love Him, it means you are against Him. But when you are for Him, He will direct your path.



Psalm 25:12

Who is the man who fears the LORD? He will instruct him in the way he should choose.



SUMMARY

If the status quo of this world is to respect authorities (sometimes, even at our own expense) and deal wisely with them, who are we then not to give this God such reverence.



L'est I forget, Jesus Christ is the only way to the Creator. 1 Like

Are we witnessing the devolution of our beloved Bennyann?



These are the kind of threads we expect from ******



Not you.



Aaaarrrggghhhh. 1 Like

Ranchhoddas:

Are we witnessing the devolution of our beloved Bennyann?



These are the kind of threads we expect from ******



Not you.



Aaaarrrggghhhh.

Dear, the question is for everyone, including me. I just decided to use more of the second person singular so as to stress on the question.



It's about giving reverence to a higher power. it's about questioning with respect, without an ulterior motive.



So what right do you think you have to question God? Dear, the question is for everyone, including me. I just decided to use more of the second person singular so as to stress on the question.It's about giving reverence to a higher power. it's about questioning with respect, without an ulterior motive.So what right do you think you have to question God?

Specifically, what God are you talking about?

For those of us that don't believe, most of your points dont hold water, god is an idea for me. Thus I feel free to criticize any idea of a god or gods, or any perceptions about the nature of any god or gods. 8 Likes 1 Share

op, who are you to speak on behalf of an almighty, all knowing, all suya roasting, all blah blah god



Let the god you are defending meet me @ Sabo roundabout, Ikorodu tomorrow @ 12pm and we will begin to take it seriously 8 Likes 2 Shares

is true who ar we to question the creator of the universe, don't u knw we are like a pencil in the hand of the creator. 1 Like

bennyann:



The good news is, This God doesn’t let authority freak Him as such because He says you can come nearer to Him and ask anything in His name and you will be given if only you come to Him with a broken spirit and a contrite heart. He is a God who loved you whether you question Him unnecessarily, or whether we’re conscious of Him or not, He loves you still, He loves you through it all. But you will only get to know Him better and have answers to your questions if you willingly and humbly come to him.

y he should choose.



L'est I forget, Jesus Christ is the only way to the Creator.



Please love if you see him ask for the color of his hair Please love if you see him ask for the color of his hair

interesting topic... firstly.. i think before you can question God, you need to know what he says... i can question someone if i know who the person is and what the person says... but.. in general.. we.. or let me speak for myself.. i don't know God 100% or even 50%.. majority(not all) of what i know is what someone told me.. not what God told me himself.. i was given a book that says “God said" ... but anybody can say “God said" .. i have no way to verify it.. i was also given steps on how to verify what I've been told which will only favour what I've been told.. there are different books claiming “God said" .. so in order to get the truth or at least closer to the truth, i need to question what I've been told.. no I'm not questioning God.. I'm questioning what people say about him.. because people can tell lies.. people can make the claim that “God said this and that" ... i need to know the truth.. I'm not questioning God.. i totally acknowledge him.. but i won't let someone tell me a lie... if I'm being given third hand information about God, then i think i have to question and verify.. not God.. but what people claimed about him 9 Likes 2 Shares

bennyann:





Dear, the question is for everyone, including me. I just decided to use more of the second person singular so as to stress on the question.



It's about giving reverence to a higher power. it's about questioning with respect, without an ulterior motive.



So what right do you think you have to question God? Allah is God to some people. When these people go about killing people in Allah's name, do you question them?



Why or why not? Allah is God to some people. When these people go about killing people in Allah's name, do you question them?Why or why not?

Every God must be questioned, lest we become fanatics.

Ranchhoddas:

Allah is God to some people. When these people go about killing people in Allah's name, do you question them?



Why or why not?

I like this question



BTW where have you been? you've not been here for a month or so, I hope its all for good, perhaps chasing Benjamins? I like this questionBTW where have you been? you've not been here for a month or so, I hope its all for good, perhaps chasing Benjamins?

hopefulLandlord:





I like this question



BTW where have you been? you've not been here for a month or so, I hope its all for good, perhaps chasing Benjamins? Lol.



Been up and down. Chasing everything. Lol.Been up and down. Chasing everything.

#word!! 1 Like

His creation His creation

God is my father and if I'm the son of a God. That means I'm a God and I have every right to question my father. Isn't he my father? 2 Likes

Nobody

I am His son

unchangeable:

Specifically, what God are you talking about? reasonable question reasonable question

Kk

You can't question God but you sure can question MOST Pastors 1 Like

the people that really need questioning are the so called "men of God" 1 Like

Nobody should, I'm not talking about nobody

victorazy:

I am His son

your father and mother had sex with themselves and it resulted to you, don't deny your real father in favour of an imaginary one your father and mother had sex with themselves and it resulted to you, don't deny your real father in favour of an imaginary one 2 Likes