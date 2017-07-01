₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Freebrowsing12(f): 8:20pm
Media personality Daddy Freeze has aired his two cents on the online spat between ace comedian,Seyi Law and controversial journalist,Kemi Olunloyo.He wrote
After immense pressure from many quarters to drop my two cents, I finally bow. Here is my take.
-
Although I respect aunty Kemi a lot and stood by her throughout her struggle, I totally disagree with her involving Sheyi's kid daughter.
That child had absolutely ZERO fault in this and doesn't deserve to be brought online and ridiculed. I believe, being the good woman that I know her to be, she will offer Sheyi Law and apology for involving his child.
-
If after that, they choose to continue with their online brawl, who am I to judge them or take sides? They are both adults that I know and respect and I won't interfere in their fracas, as long as no innocent children are involved! ~FRZ
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by SmoothNigerian(f): 8:22pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Came: 8:38pm
I no say freezer go shook mouth inside this matter, and he don finally shook mouth.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by OrestesDante: 9:18pm
Freeze again?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by malificent(f): 9:50pm
Wetin concern me?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:09pm
I know this one will talk
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by fastgyal(f): 10:39pm
from his reply, it seems he's afraid of Aunty Kemi, cuz she's the only one that's a match for the kind of wild uncontrollable mouth he has.
and by the way, no one asked him to comment on the matter, the guy just wanna be relevant.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by edeXede: 10:39pm
Jobless working class..
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by kingrt2(m): 10:40pm
He should go freeze
Anyway observe my signature
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by theeconomist97: 10:41pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by emmanwandud(m): 10:41pm
Lubish post from a lubish fellow
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by dolphinife: 10:41pm
Honestly, why should that innocent child be involved in a two-fighting brawl?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by mikeycharles(m): 10:41pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Hades2016(m): 10:41pm
Those matter tire me oooo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Ellegacy(m): 10:42pm
Well he should have minded his own business, but truth be told, he said some pretty nice words!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Babtunz(m): 10:42pm
See how am Sorri for u guys
Prrr Prrra Prrr
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by directorXixXICK(m): 10:42pm
Is it just me? Or who else noticed this might actually b d first time freeze is making sense with his 2cent
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by orijintv(m): 10:43pm
Presenter: What are your hobbies freeze?
Freeze : Amebo is my hobby !
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by tayo200(m): 10:43pm
daddy freeze ko, daddy melt ni
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by ibkgab001: 10:43pm
Jail loading should be her status now
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Histrings08(m): 10:45pm
Keep reacting
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Evablizin(f): 10:45pm
Make sense sha,your 2cent talk must reach the promised land
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by gseun53: 10:45pm
na them sabi
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:45pm
abeg any other better new?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by oviejnr(m): 10:46pm
Daddy Thermocool will never mind his business, he must react. Ahan
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by 9ice055: 10:47pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by zicoraads(m): 10:49pm
Same thing I said on the other thread. And someone quoted me to say he insulted someone's mother. How does that even make sense? Involving a kid in their spat was just wrong. She is innocent. She knows nothing.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:50pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by oshe11(m): 10:50pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by jaylister(m): 10:50pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by deniyiedie(m): 10:50pm
Ok
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo's Online Spat by 7Alexander(m): 10:52pm
All of you saying that Kemi shouldn't have involved the baby, well that's your opinion.
Did you guys ever spare a thought for Kemi and how she must have felt when Seyi kept 'kicking' her while she was already down? Imagine the pains of been gloated at while at your worst.
In war, you pick your best weapon and employ your best strategy, while your opponent does same. There are no rules. The idea is to hit them where it hurts, decimate them, if possible eliminate them. This is what Kemi has done.
All is fair in love and war
Unfortunately, Seyi's daughter is what we call 'Collateral Damage'.
