After immense pressure from many quarters to drop my two cents, I finally bow. Here is my take.

-

Although I respect aunty Kemi a lot and stood by her throughout her struggle, I totally disagree with her involving Sheyi's kid daughter.

That child had absolutely ZERO fault in this and doesn't deserve to be brought online and ridiculed. I believe, being the good woman that I know her to be, she will offer Sheyi Law and apology for involving his child.

-

If after that, they choose to continue with their online brawl, who am I to judge them or take sides? They are both adults that I know and respect and I won't interfere in their fracas, as long as no innocent children are involved! ~FRZ







I no say freezer go shook mouth inside this matter, and he don finally shook mouth. 8 Likes

Freeze again?

Wetin concern me?

I know this one will talk 1 Like

from his reply, it seems he's afraid of Aunty Kemi, cuz she's the only one that's a match for the kind of wild uncontrollable mouth he has.

and by the way, no one asked him to comment on the matter, the guy just wanna be relevant. 3 Likes





Jobless working class.. Jobless working class..

He should go freeze



Anyway observe my signature



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7SKI7vL7SY .I address how we got here and what's wrong with the Nation at this point in time. I believe restructuring means 100% control of a state's resources(revenue), that way everybody is forced to actually start looking inwards and to cross-check, states that function in that way with huge natural resources includes Canada. I made a video in regards to Nigeria's current landscape.It"s a video on restructuring the nation and why it's resurgent now. I hope to borrow a few minutes of your attention please.I address how we got here and what's wrong with the Nation at this point in time. 2 Likes

Lubish post from a lubish fellow

Honestly, why should that innocent child be involved in a two-fighting brawl?

Those matter tire me oooo

Well he should have minded his own business, but truth be told, he said some pretty nice words! 3 Likes

See how am Sorri for u guys





Prrr Prrra Prrr

Is it just me? Or who else noticed this might actually b d first time freeze is making sense with his 2cent 1 Like

Presenter: What are your hobbies freeze?



Freeze : Amebo is my hobby ! 1 Like

daddy freeze ko, daddy melt ni

Jail loading should be her status now

Keep reacting

Make sense sha,your 2cent talk must reach the promised land

na them sabi

abeg any other better new?

Daddy Thermocool will never mind his business, he must react. Ahan

Same thing I said on the other thread. And someone quoted me to say he insulted someone's mother. How does that even make sense? Involving a kid in their spat was just wrong. She is innocent. She knows nothing.

Ok