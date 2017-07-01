₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,952 members, 3,660,798 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 11:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) (7820 Views)
Lady Paraded Unclad After She Was Caught Trying To Steal A Little Girl. Photos / Delta State Fake Mad Man Caught While Attempting To Kidnap Two Children / Gunmen Kill Two Policemen And Kidnap Two Expatriates In Bayelsa State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Ebal: 9:06pm
VIDEO: Woman Caught Red-Handed Trying to Kidnap Two Children In Benin City, Edo State
A woman was caught red-handed kidnapping two children in Benin City, Edo State .
http://www.ebalsblog.com/2017/07/video-woman-caught-red-handed-trying-to.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfXjcL8NjYE&feature=youtu.be[/url]
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by ecoeco(m): 9:09pm
.
Fireyayaya
Fireyayaya
#Eco99#
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Tolexander: 9:09pm
Female Evans,
Evaness
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:11pm
I Fear Benin People Pass Devil self , their Own Level of Witchcraft Don Go Digital Level , they guy below me I dont know why the Panadol extra you took to relieve your headache , instead it turned to Mental Disorder !!!!!! Abeg make Una Bring Chain before enters Alaba Market ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by LionDeLeo: 9:12pm
Although this happened in Benin, we know the woman kidnapper is not from Benin.
We know the people that make billions and own 98% of world's property from kidnapping bizness.
She is from the Ugandan Jewish tribe.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by obyrich(m): 9:20pm
I didn't understand what she was saying. Hope she was not killed.
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Kentura(m): 9:33pm
Benin and Witchcraft are like Buhari and London..
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by StarBukola(f): 9:50pm
But she looked so young
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:42pm
The kidnapping thing is so rampant now
1 Like
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by nembuzz: 10:42pm
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:42pm
people are becoming heartless daily
1 Like
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by MadCow1: 10:42pm
Bini People again..
Make dey tie her rope then pour her Olive Oil before she change to Bat fly away.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by ymee(m): 10:43pm
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by mikeycharles(m): 10:43pm
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Iffffffy(f): 10:43pm
she's so young
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by dessz(m): 10:43pm
LionDeLeo:ur level of stupeedity has created a benchmark on the Guinness world record of stupeed people.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by crunchyg(m): 10:43pm
She must be Afonja
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Albert0011(m): 10:43pm
They should please do the needful.
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Drversatile: 10:44pm
Terrible , what is this world turning to? I don't know
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by edeXede: 10:44pm
They might be her long lost children who were stolen from her after child birth. As she didn't have money to do Dna test, she went for the best option.
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by gseun53: 10:44pm
Kentura:. I don't understand again how does buhari London and witchcraft correlate for that post
1 Like
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by morley411(m): 10:44pm
KingsoBabaTips:guy i fear benin pass u i gve them phd for witch craft
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Platony(m): 10:44pm
I dnt knw hw pple throw away der hearts to kidnap children. Hmmm, only God knws wat she wanted to do wit d kids.
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Babtunz(m): 10:45pm
Sheebi dey caught her Red Handed??...Dey Should Paint in Blue nd Chop it off na
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by achieversbizpro(m): 10:45pm
crime everywhere
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by NCANpatroller: 10:46pm
Nairaland has more harm than good to nigeria's image
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:46pm
Crime is on rapid increase in Nigeria, especially kidnapping. People no longer really care if they get caught or lynched by a mob.
I refuse to check tribe name or gender.
Crime is crime.
Whenever a crime is successful, we'd neither know the tribe nor gender.
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by 9ice055: 10:46pm
Evans Photo Copy
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by barallanee(f): 10:46pm
Tolexander:
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:47pm
So Evans has female branch in Edo?
|Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by kingrt2(m): 10:47pm
OK let's all now blame the country
Look signature
Three Armed Robbers Who Terrorized Enugu Yesterday caught(pics and video) / SHOCKING!!! Catholic Priest Caught Red Handed On Businessman’s Wife! / Video: Two Female University Students Stripped For Theft
Viewing this topic: chuksdouglas(m), Milo96(m), GogobiriLalas, Ogirinaz(m), bfire(m), Alexrayz(m), Marshalxv(m), iupac120, elbinmanny(m), gabinogem(m), Fistop, Kekekenny(m), aziaka111(m), cmecproblem(m), okwele1(f), miazadavid(m), Slymonster(m), se0un(m), ritomall, bojar(m), desiree(f), DANIREM, contactwale, LionDeLeo, Ognwata, qwertygeni, abubakrgdm, ABIOLAXYZ(m), AduroSA, Cabbukka, 9ja4show, dadigwe2001, dozzy24(m), sundaynome, kaima1984(f), BumbleBee2ice(f), kkkalous2017 and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15