Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Ebal: 9:06pm
VIDEO: Woman Caught Red-Handed Trying to Kidnap Two Children In Benin City, Edo State

A woman was caught red-handed kidnapping two children in Benin City, Edo State .

http://www.ebalsblog.com/2017/07/video-woman-caught-red-handed-trying-to.html

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by ecoeco(m): 9:09pm
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Tolexander: 9:09pm
Female Evans,
Evaness

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:11pm
I Fear Benin People Pass Devil self , their Own Level of Witchcraft Don Go Digital Level , they guy below me I dont know why the Panadol extra you took to relieve your headache , instead it turned to Mental Disorder !!!!!! Abeg make Una Bring Chain before enters Alaba Market ....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by LionDeLeo: 9:12pm
Although this happened in Benin, we know the woman kidnapper is not from Benin.

We know the people that make billions and own 98% of world's property from kidnapping bizness.

She is from the Ugandan Jewish tribe.

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by obyrich(m): 9:20pm
I didn't understand what she was saying. Hope she was not killed.
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Kentura(m): 9:33pm
Benin and Witchcraft are like Buhari and London..

7 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by StarBukola(f): 9:50pm
But she looked so young undecided undecided undecided
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:42pm
The kidnapping thing is so rampant now

1 Like

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by nembuzz: 10:42pm
5 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:42pm
people are becoming heartless daily

1 Like

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by MadCow1: 10:42pm
Bini People again..


Make dey tie her rope then pour her Olive Oil before she change to Bat fly away. angry angry

1 Like

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by ymee(m): 10:43pm
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by mikeycharles(m): 10:43pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3924926/lalasticlala-ghost
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Iffffffy(f): 10:43pm
she's so young
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by dessz(m): 10:43pm
LionDeLeo:
Although this happened in Benin, we know the woman kidnapper is not from Benin.

We know the people that make billions and own 98% of world's property from kidnapping bizness.

She is from the Ugandan Jewish tribe.
ur level of stupeedity has created a benchmark on the Guinness world record of stupeed people.

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by crunchyg(m): 10:43pm
She must be Afonja
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Albert0011(m): 10:43pm
They should please do the needful.
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Drversatile: 10:44pm
Terrible , what is this world turning to? I don't know
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by edeXede: 10:44pm
They might be her long lost children who were stolen from her after child birth. As she didn't have money to do Dna test, she went for the best option.
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by gseun53: 10:44pm
Kentura:
Benin and Witchcraft are like Buhari and London..
. I don't understand again how does buhari London and witchcraft correlate for that post

1 Like

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by morley411(m): 10:44pm
KingsoBabaTips:
I Fear Benin People Pass Devil self , their Own Level of Witchcraft Don Go Digital Level , they guy below me I dont know why the Panadol extra you took to relieve your headache , instead it turned to Mental Disorder !!!!!! Abeg make Una Bring Chain before enters Alaba Market ....
guy i fear benin pass u i gve them phd for witch craft
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Platony(m): 10:44pm
I dnt knw hw pple throw away der hearts to kidnap children. Hmmm, only God knws wat she wanted to do wit d kids.
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Babtunz(m): 10:45pm
Sheebi dey caught her Red Handed??...Dey Should Paint in Blue nd Chop it off na
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by achieversbizpro(m): 10:45pm
crime everywhere
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by NCANpatroller: 10:46pm
Nairaland has more harm than good to nigeria's image

2 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:46pm
Crime is on rapid increase in Nigeria, especially kidnapping. People no longer really care if they get caught or lynched by a mob.

I refuse to check tribe name or gender.
Crime is crime.

Whenever a crime is successful, we'd neither know the tribe nor gender.
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by 9ice055: 10:46pm
Evans Photo Copy
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by barallanee(f): 10:46pm
Tolexander:
Female Evans,
Evaness
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:47pm
So Evans has female branch in Edo?
Re: Woman Caught Trying To Kidnap Two Children In Benin City (Video, Photo) by kingrt2(m): 10:47pm
OK let's all now blame the country

Look signature

