A woman was caught red-handed kidnapping two children in Benin City, Edo State .



http://www.ebalsblog.com/2017/07/video-woman-caught-red-handed-trying-to.html



Female Evans,

I Fear Benin People Pass Devil self , their Own Level of Witchcraft Don Go Digital Level , they guy below me I dont know why the Panadol extra you took to relieve your headache , instead it turned to Mental Disorder !!!!!! Abeg make Una Bring Chain before enters Alaba Market .... 2 Likes 1 Share

Although this happened in Benin, we know the woman kidnapper is not from Benin.



We know the people that make billions and own 98% of world's property from kidnapping bizness.



She is from the Ugandan Jewish tribe. 26 Likes 2 Shares

I didn't understand what she was saying. Hope she was not killed.

Benin and Witchcraft are like Buhari and London.. 7 Likes

But she looked so young

The kidnapping thing is so rampant now 1 Like

people are becoming heartless daily 1 Like

Bini People again..





Make dey tie her rope then pour her Olive Oil before she change to Bat fly away. Make dey tie her rope then pour her Olive Oil before she change to Bat fly away. 1 Like

she's so young

ur level of stupeedity has created a benchmark on the Guinness world record of stupeed people. ur level of stupeedity has created a benchmark on the Guinness world record of stupeed people. 17 Likes 2 Shares

She must be Afonja

They should please do the needful.

Terrible , what is this world turning to? I don't know





They might be her long lost children who were stolen from her after child birth. As she didn't have money to do Dna test, she went for the best option. They might be her long lost children who were stolen from her after child birth. As she didn't have money to do Dna test, she went for the best option.

I don't understand again how does buhari London and witchcraft correlate for that post

guy i fear benin pass u i gve them phd for witch craft

I dnt knw hw pple throw away der hearts to kidnap children. Hmmm, only God knws wat she wanted to do wit d kids.

Sheebi dey caught her Red Handed??...Dey Should Paint in Blue nd Chop it off na

crime everywhere

Nairaland has more harm than good to nigeria's image 2 Likes





Crime is on rapid increase in Nigeria, especially kidnapping. People no longer really care if they get caught or lynched by a mob.



I refuse to check tribe name or gender.

Crime is crime.



Whenever a crime is successful, we'd neither know the tribe nor gender. Crime is on rapid increase in Nigeria, especially kidnapping. People no longer really care if they get caught or lynched by a mob.I refuse to check tribe name or gender.Crime is crime.Whenever a crime is successful, we'd neither know the tribe nor gender.

Evans Photo Copy

Female Evans,

Evaness

So Evans has female branch in Edo?