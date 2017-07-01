₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by DamiKelvin: 11:44pm On Jul 15
Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage is looking totally stunning in this "Lanre Da Silva" designed dress.
Tiwa Savage is looking very decent and beautiful.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by DamiKelvin: 11:45pm On Jul 15
This is Lanre Da Silva rocking same dress.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by whitebeard(m): 11:47pm On Jul 15
Looking decent indeed
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by shortgun(m): 11:52pm On Jul 15
She looks like one village girl.
Nothing for d Vaseline crew here.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Hotshawarma(m): 12:04am
shortgun:village girls know be human being??
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:18am
d girl n dress sha
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Joseunlimited(f): 8:57am
So is the dress stolen from her or what?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by bbbabes(f): 12:47pm
Just as decent as me
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Narldon(f): 12:47pm
DO YOU MEAN THIS TYPE OF DECENT?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by dacovajnr: 12:48pm
She been dey look indecent before?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by alcmene: 12:48pm
Has nothing to do with the fact that I have seen her pussycat on many occasions.
Shameless harrlot
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by NLProblemChild(m): 12:48pm
FTC, dedicated to tahrah
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by 234GT(m): 12:49pm
How does this give me promotion at work?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by costandi(m): 12:49pm
So, we should fry ice block
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by femi4(m): 12:50pm
bbbabes:With that your skimpy skirt.....decent indeed
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by allanphash7(m): 12:50pm
My love
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by tolexy123: 12:50pm
I like that word "decent" unlike slay mamas that would prefer putting on pants only these days
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by moses93(m): 12:51pm
una no go ever mind una own business, decent or arrogant what is your fvcking business there?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by blackyd: 12:51pm
Lovely
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Naijasturf(m): 12:51pm
Beautiful Baby mamas
No be me talk am o
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by alexanderkings(m): 12:52pm
naija which way .if tiwa wear half unclad cloths .. U will carry it for head for ig.tweet..fb ...snap etc and now she is wearingg a decent cloth ..u also carry am for head .appreciiate for once jjoooor
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Blessed16(m): 12:52pm
plz where is her bweast
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by banmee(m): 12:52pm
whitebeard:
Nigerians in Nigeria do not know the meaning of the word "decent". If they did, they would have created a decent society for themselves by now. No be only for dressing "decent" matter.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by John991: 12:53pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by mikeycharles(m): 12:54pm
she looks so young and fresh, let me guess her age, 25yrs atleast
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by elyte89: 12:54pm
Well,if dis could b regarded as decent,den it shows aw decayed our system is when it comes to decency,I could remember year '96 downward,anybody who put dis on as clothing,would b looked down on as an harlot,b4 ppu start quoting me DT we re not civilize,remember,we can't b more civilise like d white,and not every act in civilization is right, we now knw where we found our sef in terms of social vices when we embraced all d gud and bad act of civilization wout siving d one DT suits our culture and tradition,
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Slurity(m): 12:57pm
over descent self
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by Lexusgs430: 12:57pm
Hou mush 4 de dres ?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by naijamafioso: 1:01pm
Dis one is like "Born again Sister Tiwa o!"
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by mikeycharles(m): 1:01pm
costandi:this is so hilarious
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress by sunshineV(m): 1:01pm
costandi:
Pls i prefer it baked
