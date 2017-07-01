Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Looking Decent In Beautiful "Lanre Da Silva" Dress (8410 Views)

Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch / That Busty Ghanaian Model, Roman Goddess Looks Decent In New Photo / Agbani Darego Stunning In Lanre Da Silva (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Tiwa Savage is looking very decent and beautiful.



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage is looking totally stunning in this "Lanre Da Silva" designed dress.Tiwa Savage is looking very decent and beautiful.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tiwa-savage-absolutely-gorgeous-in.html 4 Likes

This is Lanre Da Silva rocking same dress.

Looking decent indeed 1 Like

She looks like one village girl.

Nothing for d Vaseline crew here. 2 Likes

shortgun:

She looks like one village girl.

Nothing for d Vaseline crew here. village girls know be human being?? village girls know be human being?? 9 Likes

d girl n dress sha

So is the dress stolen from her or what?





Secretly check my signature to earn $20 within 4days just by approving new company logos within seconds

This website is also good for graphic designers to see more on how to create logo

Note: make sure you pr IP address is not showing Nigeria

See payment methods here

Bitcoin, MasterCard, PayPal and etc

Legit site!

Just as decent as me 1 Like

DO YOU MEAN THIS TYPE OF DECENT?









2 Likes 1 Share

Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/



U gained admission u post it on Facebook,

Going for lectures u post it on Facebook

Writing test/Exam u still post it on Facebook ... Result is out,u now want to keep it to yourself ,sister u beta post it ooo..cos I cannot greee..if u don't av data use free Facebook we want to see ur Result U gained admission u post it on Facebook,Going for lectures u post it on FacebookWriting test/Exam u still post it on Facebook ... Result is out,u now want to keep it to yourself ,sister u beta post it ooo..cos I cannot greee..if u don't av data use free Facebook we want to see ur Result 6 Likes

She been dey look indecent before?

Has nothing to do with the fact that I have seen her pussycat on many occasions.



Shameless harrlot 3 Likes

FTC, dedicated to tahrah

How does this give me promotion at work?

So, we should fry ice block 2 Likes

bbbabes:

Just as decent as me With that your skimpy skirt.....decent indeed With that your skimpy skirt.....decent indeed

My love

I like that word "decent" unlike slay mamas that would prefer putting on pants only these days 2 Likes

una no go ever mind una own business, decent or arrogant what is your fvcking business there?

Lovely







No be me talk am o

Maybe it's Happy Sunday to you all! Have fun... Beautiful Baby mamasNo be me talk am oMaybe it's www.naijasturf.com.ng Happy Sunday to you all! Have fun...

naija which way .if tiwa wear half unclad cloths .. U will carry it for head for ig.tweet..fb ...snap etc and now she is wearingg a decent cloth ..u also carry am for head .appreciiate for once jjoooor

plz where is her bweast

whitebeard:

Looking decent indeed

Nigerians in Nigeria do not know the meaning of the word "decent". If they did, they would have created a decent society for themselves by now. No be only for dressing "decent" matter. Nigerians in Nigeria do not know the meaning of the word "decent". If they did, they would have created a decent society for themselves by now. No be only for dressing "decent" matter. 2 Likes

she looks so young and fresh, let me guess her age, 25yrs atleast

Well,if dis could b regarded as decent,den it shows aw decayed our system is when it comes to decency,I could remember year '96 downward,anybody who put dis on as clothing,would b looked down on as an harlot,b4 ppu start quoting me DT we re not civilize,remember,we can't b more civilise like d white,and not every act in civilization is right, we now knw where we found our sef in terms of social vices when we embraced all d gud and bad act of civilization wout siving d one DT suits our culture and tradition,

over descent self

Hou mush 4 de dres ?

Dis one is like "Born again Sister Tiwa o!"

costandi:

So, we should fry ice block this is so hilarious this is so hilarious