|Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:12am
Alleged side chick and budding actress, Rosaline Meurer took to Instagram to thank God for giving her the opportunity to attend the African Movie Academy Awards 2017 which took place in Lagos last night.
She also insinuated all allegations about her being Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband's side chick are lies.
She wrote:
"AMAA 2017! Thank you lord, with all the bad publicity and lies y'all got me here �� walking majestically on all the stones y'all be throwing at me. Climbed them all and got to the top. ��� thank you thank you � appreciate everyone of you and rosy loves you"
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/with-all-lies-lord-you-got-me-here-rosy.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:13am
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by goldbim(f): 8:33am
Nice outfit,Pretty woman,best wishes to her!the last pic tho. ...
3 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by sukkot: 1:47pm
Rho S - E Lee Urn ( Lien ) Moor Ra
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 1:48pm
See title
"alleged side chick"
Before long You will hear
"alleged baby mama"
Abeg who get spare space.
I want to faint
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by femo122: 1:49pm
IBU
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Damscrob(m): 1:49pm
Like if you think Banana need to fall on her...
4 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by ItachiUchiha: 1:49pm
Any publicity is publicity.. Someone got popular for attempting to kill the Pope years back.
But the internet never forgets and never forgives
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Pascal11(m): 1:50pm
Beautiful Creatures
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by humilitypays(m): 1:50pm
Igbo girls and beauty, are u people the only tribe in Nigeria, share the beauty na
7 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by seuncyrus(m): 1:51pm
Alleged side chick and budding actress, Rosaline Meurer
....And this is the only way u can describe her ? Na wa oh
2 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:51pm
don't know why am scrolling down and hoping to see NwaAmikpe comments
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by dacovajnr: 1:51pm
Could it be that Mr Ibu like Meuer pass Toto onike?
7 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by 0b100100111: 1:51pm
She is better than Tonto Dike in bed
Said by Churchill.
5 Likes
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 1:52pm
Stun ke mourn ni, she looks like a powdery
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by CrystalCharel(f): 1:52pm
Girl you Really pretty.
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by mayorwah98(m): 1:52pm
He no concern me
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by deniyiedie(m): 1:53pm
There is no bad publicity
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Stell085(f): 1:54pm
EntMirror:Cool
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by seun1960(m): 1:55pm
Who is she?
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Best978: 1:55pm
Hu is she
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 1:55pm
So beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 1:56pm
0b100100111:issa lie
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by wickyyolo: 1:56pm
I think say she win award
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by kandyj(f): 1:57pm
she looks like a baby doll anyway
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by ignis(f): 1:57pm
Excessive make up...
1 Like
|Re: Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) by Soulsymbol99: 1:59pm
Mr Ibu wotz wit d big cross always on ur neck? abi u be vampire slayer ni
