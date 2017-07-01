



She also insinuated all allegations about her being Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband's side chick are lies.



She wrote:

"AMAA 2017! Thank you lord, with all the bad publicity and lies y'all got me here �� walking majestically on all the stones y'all be throwing at me. Climbed them all and got to the top. ��� thank you thank you � appreciate everyone of you and rosy loves you"



