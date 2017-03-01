₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by ObiOmaMu: 5:54pm
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has bared it all in this new interview with Media Room Hub.
The mother of one revealed that her estranged husband really humiliated her, and that the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has nude photos/videos of her when she ran to them during one of their fights.
The actress also showed evidence that her husband, Churchill always beat her up. She also denied having any issues with her mother in-law.
She also said she is aware that Rosy Meurer is the reason Churchill abandoned her and his son, that she has been sleeping with her husband. She also revealed that her husband bought her birthday car gift for her.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNyeCPzuT-E
She also said two women have contacted her that they have kids for her husband.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/-breaks-down-shares-domestic.html
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by ObiOmaMu: 5:54pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by money121(m): 5:56pm
I remember Tiwa savage.. But which kind crocodile tears be this
Do you think Money can buy Love?
Pele aunty Toto decay
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by durubrian(m): 5:59pm
is she mad? did i flex the money with her??
first grade OLOSH0
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:01pm
Girls always going for already made guys since d time of Jezebel.....Every advantages have disadvantages
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by damjane(f): 6:04pm
celebrities and their problems. Always throwing it at our face like we care
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by sugarbelly4: 6:05pm
i feel for her tho
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by wahles(m): 6:05pm
Weird.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Heavance(m): 6:08pm
At the end of the day, she will settle behind closed doors like that mavin girl.
They keep looking for pity from fans
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by thorpido(m): 6:14pm
If the foundation be destroyed..........
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:17pm
Another Tiwa Savage and I thought her marriage would last
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by babyfaceafrica: 6:20pm
And so?....make she go sit down jhoor...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:21pm
Please can the Embassy give us the nudes
Sahara reporters please help us get the Nudies
Pleeeeeaaassee??
I think Tonto looks prettier while crying...that probably explains why Churchill always beat her.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Jerryojozy(m): 6:23pm
Wetin concern me. make I de prepare for Barca vs PSG match.
Genius J
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by pyyxxaro: 6:31pm
After sleeping with people's husbands
You expect to have a happy home
You must be a royal fool
U never even start
What you sow , u must reap
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by sugarbelly4: 6:35pm
SMH
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Shortyy(f): 6:41pm
Lmaoooooooooo Tiwa wannabe. some women always looking for self pity, pffft. where you forced to marry the guy? I can vividly remember when you were happily praising and asking God to bless this particular man, was he also bullying you then? And if he was bullying you why didn't you speak up? It's now that y'all are separated that you're looking for a way to bring him down and let the world pity you. puuulease give me a break. *yawn
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Came: 6:41pm
I feel your pain toto, take heart, life must go on.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by last35: 6:47pm
.... Sorry but your problem is your problem (in reekado's voice)... No strength to give any fu#k..
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by BUTCHCASSIDY: 6:47pm
...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by emperorchedda(m): 6:47pm
If you had married that hustling young man with a bright future you may not have entered this mess
Every woman wants a ready made man that will shower you with gifts and cash, not knowing other girls will be attracted to him in other to enjoy the cash flow
No pity for you madam
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by slimzypink(f): 6:48pm
cry me a river! u no get sense ..berra leave social media, and focus on your child
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by PenisCaP: 6:48pm
Shut up ur mouth. Serves u right.
When u went and marry afonja man..
Afonja men who are highly promiscous.
I knew ur marriage would end this way
I hope other stupid senseless igbo girls learn lessons from u..
Marry afonja at ur own peril...
My distand cousin lost her senses and was following one wayward afonja man who always goes to nude gals club to carry ashewo
she was lucky i talked sense into her head.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by GreenMavro: 6:48pm
Big boobs or small boobs, big butt or small butt, curves or no curves. Everything between every woman's legs is ONE.Stick to your wife. Be loyal to your woman
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by bigDickson(m): 6:48pm
OK
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by emmanwandud(m): 6:49pm
Another one
Seuns GF
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by femijay8271(m): 6:49pm
money121:
ya head ya no scorrect, which one b Toto decay again?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Ioannes(m): 6:49pm
She thinks she's on a Nollywood set. Lol.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by diva90(f): 6:50pm
This is messy! I don't like it when Pple spread their dirty linings in public. She should have just quietly moved on. There was no need to further put more information out there. They have a kid and the child will grow up to refer to all this in the future. The internet never forgets
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Ermacc: 6:50pm
No wonder you always called him king kong.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Domestic Violence Photos, "Roseline Meurer Sleeps With Hubby" by Bumbae1(f): 6:50pm
Hmmm it is well
Hope she finds peace
