The mother of one revealed that her estranged husband really humiliated her, and that the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has nude photos/videos of her when she ran to them during one of their fights.



The actress also showed evidence that her husband, Churchill always beat her up. She also denied having any issues with her mother in-law.



She also said she is aware that Rosy Meurer is the reason Churchill abandoned her and his son, that she has been sleeping with her husband. She also revealed that her husband bought her birthday car gift for her.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNyeCPzuT-E



She also said two women have contacted her that they have kids for her husband.





Do you think Money can buy Love?



Pele aunty Toto decay I remember Tiwa savage.. But which kind crocodile tears be thisDo you think Money can buy Love?Pele aunty Toto decay 33 Likes 1 Share

is she mad ? did i flex the money with her??





first grade OLOSH0 first grade OLOSH0 13 Likes 1 Share

Girls always going for already made guys since d time of Jezebel.....Every advantages have disadvantages 9 Likes

celebrities and their problems. Always throwing it at our face like we care 16 Likes

i feel for her tho 2 Likes

Weird.

At the end of the day, she will settle behind closed doors like that mavin girl.

They keep looking for pity from fans 4 Likes

If the foundation be destroyed.......... 2 Likes

and I thought her marriage would last Another Tiwa Savageand I thought her marriage would last

And so?....make she go sit down jhoor... 1 Like





Sahara reporters please help us get the Nudies

Pleeeeeaaassee??





I think Tonto looks prettier while crying...that probably explains why Churchill always beat her. Please can the Embassy give us the nudesSahara reporters please help us get the NudiesPleeeeeaaassee??I think Tonto looks prettier while crying...that probably explains why Churchill always beat her. 14 Likes

Wetin concern me. make I de prepare for Barca vs PSG match.



Genius J 3 Likes





You expect to have a happy home



You must be a royal fool



U never even start





What you sow , u must reap After sleeping with people's husbandsYou expect to have a happy homeYou must be a royal foolU never even startWhat you sow , u must reap 30 Likes 2 Shares

SMH

Lmaoooooooooo Tiwa wannabe. some women always looking for self pity, pffft. where you forced to marry the guy? I can vividly remember when you were happily praising and asking God to bless this particular man, was he also bullying you then? And if he was bullying you why didn't you speak up? It's now that y'all are separated that you're looking for a way to bring him down and let the world pity you. puuulease give me a break. *yawn 5 Likes 1 Share

I feel your pain toto, take heart, life must go on.

.... Sorry but your problem is your problem (in reekado's voice)... No strength to give any fu#k.. 3 Likes

... 5 Likes

If you had married that hustling young man with a bright future you may not have entered this mess



Every woman wants a ready made man that will shower you with gifts and cash, not knowing other girls will be attracted to him in other to enjoy the cash flow



No pity for you madam 1 Like

cry me a river! u no get sense ..berra leave social media, and focus on your child 7 Likes 1 Share

Shut up ur mouth. Serves u right.

When u went and marry afonja man..

Afonja men who are highly promiscous.

I knew ur marriage would end this way



I hope other stupid senseless igbo girls learn lessons from u..

Marry afonja at ur own peril...

My distand cousin lost her senses and was following one wayward afonja man who always goes to nude gals club to carry ashewo

she was lucky i talked sense into her head. 4 Likes

Big boobs or small boobs, big butt or small butt, curves or no curves. Everything between every woman's legs is ONE.Stick to your wife. Be loyal to your woman 5 Likes

OK

Another one

Seuns GF 1 Like

money121:

I remember Tiwa savage.. But which kind crocodile tears be this



Do you think Money can buy Love?



Pele aunty Toto decay

ya head ya no scorrect, which one b Toto decay again? ya head ya no scorrect, which one b Toto decay again?

She thinks she's on a Nollywood set. Lol. 1 Like

This is messy! I don't like it when Pple spread their dirty linings in public. She should have just quietly moved on. There was no need to further put more information out there. They have a kid and the child will grow up to refer to all this in the future. The internet never forgets 1 Like

No wonder you always called him king kong. 2 Likes