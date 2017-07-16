Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again (14788 Views)

And a concern fan ask her about Tattoos on her body and she promise to work on it.



She also said this on IG page that:



This morning i decree and declare in thy name of Jesus Christ,that in the land of trouble, your portion shall be empty.

In the house of problem, you shall not be an occupant. In the list of sudden death, your name will be missing but, among those that will break-forth into breakthroughs, success, un-explainable connections and timeless testimonies, your name will top thelist in the Mighty name of Jesus. Good morning my Neighbors.



It's a puppy head. Dogs don't look demonic, cats and bulls do. That person must be a "Deeper Life" Everything looks demonic to them, even dreadlocks. 37 Likes 1 Share

I love the Rihanna-like tattoos she splashed on her neck but the hand tattoo is actually scary.

What's scary there. That's just a drawing of a puppy for goodness sake! 4 Likes

Not the visible ones alone. Uncle Churchill please we need your help by giving out the list of where she got it underneath. 1 Like

Misplaced priority.



If you can clean up the tattoos on your "mind," forget the ones on your body, those are inconsequential. 26 Likes 1 Share

She think say nah soap, sponge and water them dey use remove am.

Once you have genuinely repented there is no need to go through such a rigorous and painful exercise, instead focus on exorcising those evil traits that reside in you .



Just stop whatever weed or drugs you are taking. 18 Likes

Im trying hard to understand our actresses, after porn Eucharia is now a pastor, after messy affairs. Tonto is now born again, Patience is a pastor too... These guys play too much! 2 Likes 3 Shares

after wasted some years,

When you advice them then, they claim is their body, even if u want a tatoo that bad, go for temporary instead, cos u cant predict the future.

ItachiUchiha:

Im trying hard to understand our actresses, after porn Eucharia is now a pastor, after messy affairs. Tonto is now born again, Patience is a pastor too... These guys play too much! when did eucharia act porn when did eucharia act porn 16 Likes

Shelloween:

It's a puppy head. Dogs don't look demonic, cats and bulls do. That person must be a "Deeper Life" Everything looks demonic to them, even dreadlocks. 1 Like

ItachiUchiha:

Im trying hard to understand our actresses, after porn Eucharia is now a pastor, after messy affairs. Tonto is now born again, Patience is a pastor too... These guys play too much! heeeeeeeeei!!! Eucharia act porn?? heeeeeeeeei!!! Eucharia act porn?? 3 Likes 1 Share

can she just keep her life and personal decisions to herself for once... She's a star she doesn't need all this can she just keep her life and personal decisions to herself for once... She's a star she doesn't need all this 1 Like

Must she tell us everything?? 1 Like

Superpower:

when did eucharia act porn



You were still a baby then You were still a baby then 14 Likes 1 Share

kiddoiLL:

heeeeeeeeei!!! Eucharia act porn??

That depends on ur definition of porn That depends on ur definition of porn 3 Likes

ItachiUchiha:

Im trying hard to understand our actresses, after porn Eucharia is now a pastor, after messy affairs. Tonto is now born again, Patience is a pastor too... These guys play too much! Shut your gob! She did not act porn. What messy affair of hers you talking about? You holier Shut your gob! She did not act porn. What messy affair of hers you talking about? You holier 5 Likes

AuroraB:

Shut your gob! She did not act porn. What messy affair of hers you talking about? You holier

Damn! You're super aggressive... Why are you so bitter? Damn! You're super aggressive... Why are you so bitter? 6 Likes

ItachiUchiha:





That depends on ur definition of porn Oga no come here dey give us bobo to drink jare...who be pikin for here..? which of the movies she take act porn?? type d name if not mhen Oga no come here dey give us bobo to drink jare...who be pikin for here..? which of the movies she take act porn?? type d name if not mhen 7 Likes

Shelloween:

It's a puppy head. Dogs don't look demonic, cats and bulls do. That person must be a "Deeper Life" Everything looks demonic to them, even dreadlocks. you have dreads baa? you have dreads baa?

Good one

Now i know that this lady is really mental as speculated. Expect some controversies from her soon!

Who told her tattoo is bad?

When am thinking of drawing so many around my body parts only visible to my man

Good move









NOW YOU WANTU CLEAN TATTOO??







singing,,, "IT SHALL BE PERMANENT" OLOSHO EYAFF WANT TO BECOME "BORN-AGAIN"NOW YOU WANTU CLEAN TATTOO??singing,,, "IT SHALL BE PERMANENT" 3 Likes 1 Share

Macdawid:

Now i know that this lady is really mental as speculated. Expect some controversies from her soon! What in this post shows that she is mental, as you claim. What in this post shows that she is mental, as you claim. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmm

OK ma