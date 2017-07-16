₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by tosin400: 9:30am
Nollywood Actress and mother of one,Tonto dikeh reveals few days ago that she is now a born again Christian.
And a concern fan ask her about Tattoos on her body and she promise to work on it.
She also said this on IG page that:
This morning i decree and declare in thy name of Jesus Christ,that in the land of trouble, your portion shall be empty.
In the house of problem, you shall not be an occupant. In the list of sudden death, your name will be missing but, among those that will break-forth into breakthroughs, success, un-explainable connections and timeless testimonies, your name will top thelist in the Mighty name of Jesus. Good morning my Neighbors.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/16/im-working-on-cleaning-all-my-body-tattoos-born-again-actress-/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Shelloween(m): 9:33am
It's a puppy head. Dogs don't look demonic, cats and bulls do. That person must be a "Deeper Life" Everything looks demonic to them, even dreadlocks.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Benita27(f): 9:34am
I love the Rihanna-like tattoos she splashed on her neck but the hand tattoo is actually scary.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by sonofLuci(m): 9:37am
What's scary there. That's just a drawing of a puppy for goodness sake!
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Topestbilly(m): 9:38am
Not the visible ones alone. Uncle Churchill please we need your help by giving out the list of where she got it underneath.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by menxer(m): 9:42am
Misplaced priority.
If you can clean up the tattoos on your "mind," forget the ones on your body, those are inconsequential.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Ehiscotch(m): 9:53am
She think say nah soap, sponge and water them dey use remove am.
Once you have genuinely repented there is no need to go through such a rigorous and painful exercise, instead focus on exorcising those evil traits that reside in you .
Just stop whatever weed or drugs you are taking.
18 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by ItachiUchiha: 10:00am
Im trying hard to understand our actresses, after porn Eucharia is now a pastor, after messy affairs. Tonto is now born again, Patience is a pastor too... These guys play too much!
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Kamelot77(m): 10:06am
after wasted some years,
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by dulux07(m): 10:16am
When you advice them then, they claim is their body, even if u want a tatoo that bad, go for temporary instead, cos u cant predict the future.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Superpower(m): 10:19am
ItachiUchiha:when did eucharia act porn
16 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by kiddoiLL(m): 10:20am
Shelloween:
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by kiddoiLL(m): 10:22am
ItachiUchiha:heeeeeeeeei!!! Eucharia act porn??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by thickminaj(f): 10:23am
can she just keep her life and personal decisions to herself for once... She's a star she doesn't need all this
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by prettyzee11: 10:32am
Must she tell us everything??
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by ItachiUchiha: 10:47am
Superpower:
You were still a baby then
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by ItachiUchiha: 10:48am
kiddoiLL:
That depends on ur definition of porn
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by AuroraB(f): 10:56am
ItachiUchiha:Shut your gob! She did not act porn. What messy affair of hers you talking about? You holier
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by ItachiUchiha: 11:16am
AuroraB:
Damn! You're super aggressive... Why are you so bitter?
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by kiddoiLL(m): 11:42am
ItachiUchiha:Oga no come here dey give us bobo to drink jare...who be pikin for here..? which of the movies she take act porn?? type d name if not mhen
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by iamVirus(m): 11:46am
Shelloween:you have dreads baa?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by NollywoodNews24(f): 11:49am
Good one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Macdawid(m): 12:02pm
Now i know that this lady is really mental as speculated. Expect some controversies from her soon!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by OrestesDante: 12:12pm
Who told her tattoo is bad?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by bbbabes(f): 12:21pm
When am thinking of drawing so many around my body parts only visible to my man
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by deniyiedie(m): 12:22pm
Good move
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Narldon(f): 12:22pm
OLOSHO EYAFF WANT TO BECOME "BORN-AGAIN"
NOW YOU WANTU CLEAN TATTOO??
singing,,, "IT SHALL BE PERMANENT"
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by 7Alexander(m): 12:23pm
Macdawid:What in this post shows that she is mental, as you claim.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by itiswellandwell: 12:23pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by Stell085(f): 12:24pm
OK ma
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again by danduj(m): 12:24pm
Born again?? Hope she will clean all d dicks dat entered her too
Goodluck cleaning this
3 Likes
