|JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by emmyw(m): 12:36am
You can check your JAMB Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. Candidates that participated in the 2017 JAMB supplementary UTME results are out.
This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2017 supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on the 1st of July, 2017, that they can now check their results online.
HOW TO CHECK JAMB SUPPLEMNETARY UTME RESULT.
Follow the simple steps below to check your result for free.
1. Go to JAMB result checking portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults.
2. Supply your registered email address/JAMB Registration Number in the required column.
3. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to access your UTME score.
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by choky26(m): 7:38am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by Justice28(m): 7:39am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by ZaraGift: 7:39am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by fixedhollies(m): 7:40am
Supplementary... Gradually we are experiencing population explosion. Little or nothing is done to prepare 4 dis.
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by EntMirror: 7:40am
Before you check your result, please read this; In case you fail that exam
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by nattyGENT: 7:41am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by iykebest1(m): 7:41am
Thank God. It went well this time
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by alexie4real(m): 7:41am
[color=#000099][/color] oya itz tym to knw ya fate jambitos
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by YukHub: 7:44am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by alexie4real(m): 7:44am
surefixed56:so u jst opened a new account today and u ar looking fr who to feed on....bastard
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by samintegrity(m): 7:45am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by ilohvictor: 7:46am
emmyw:
indeed the country's education is taking a different direction... hope it arrives safely
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 7:51am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by youngstarlit(m): 7:54am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by Emmyloaded: 7:55am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by Solomonudofia(m): 7:58am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by awoo47: 7:58am
I'm afraid to check mine. Pls wat is d statistics so dat i can garner courage 2 check
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by seunlayi(m): 7:58am
Useless board
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by ayoadekunle79: 8:16am
awoo47:forward ur registration number or email address let me help u surpress ur fear
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:33am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by Prece(m): 8:39am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by sirlekzy: 8:41am
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by slaz(m): 8:49am
ayoadekunle79:please help o my reg number is 76114747GE
|Re: JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) by kingrt2(m): 9:07am
When would admission start
