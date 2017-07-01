Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Supplementary Exam Results Are Out | (for July 1st 2017) (2203 Views)

You can check your JAMB Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. Candidates that participated in the 2017 JAMB supplementary UTME results are out.



This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2017 supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on the 1st of July, 2017, that they can now check their results online.





HOW TO CHECK JAMB SUPPLEMNETARY UTME RESULT.



Follow the simple steps below to check your result for free.



1. Go to JAMB result checking portal at



2. Supply your registered email address/JAMB Registration Number in the required column.



3. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to access your UTME score.



Supplementary... Gradually we are experiencing population explosion. Little or nothing is done to prepare 4 dis.

Thank God. It went well this time

[color=#000099][/color] oya itz tym to knw ya fate jambitos





emmyw:

indeed the country's education is taking a different direction... hope it arrives safely indeed the country's education is taking a different direction... hope it arrives safely

I'm afraid to check mine. Pls wat is d statistics so dat i can garner courage 2 check

awoo47:

I'm afraid to check mine. Pls wat is d statistics so dat i can garner courage 2 check forward ur registration number or email address let me help u surpress ur fear forward ur registration number or email address let me help u surpress ur fear

ayoadekunle79:

forward ur registration number or email address let me help u surpress ur fear please help o my reg number is 76114747GE please help o my reg number is 76114747GE