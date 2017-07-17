₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Social media has become a part of our daily life and many of us cannot do without it. What you don’t know is that your addiction to social media is affecting your lives negatively. Read on to know how social media can ruin your life. Jumia travel, the leading online travel agency, urge you to perhaps cut down on the hours you spend on social twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Overthinking emoticons
Some persons while interacting or chatting with someone, and they share an emoticon; they begin to give all sorts of meanings and interpretations to it. It is funny that Just because of an emoticon, they get themselves all worked up and worried. Why? It is just an emoticon.
Checking/updating every second
You have become so attached to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat that you are checking and updating them every second. The day you don’t access your accounts because you don’t have data, you become hysterical and irrational. It is not a matter of life and death.
Bragging about likes, followers and comments
The number of likes, followers and comments you have has become a thing to brag about and show off. The rule is that the more followers you have, the more traction and engagement you get. True, you do not have to boast about it. Some people go as far as buying likes, followers and even comments.
Posting without thinking
Many of us have converted social media to an abuse platform. A place where we criticize and troll people. As a result, more and more people are in trouble because of what they shared and said on social media. Presently, a popular US based Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo is being charged to court because of the content she shared on social media. Always, think before you share.
Making up just because you want to share pix on Instagram
This is peculiar with girls. They do not have anywhere to go but they dress up, apply makeup and take beautiful pictures just to post on Instagram or Facebook. It is ridiculous.
Staying Up Late
We all do this. We spend hours flying from one social media platform to another. Meanwhile, we are very sleepy but we still continue browsing. Surprisingly, they sleep off while on twitter or WhatsApp. Hence, many of us don’t get enough sleep because of social media.
Seeking social media validation
Seeking social media validation can lead to depression. This is because you wait for others to give you approval for your life activities. If you don’t get the desired response, you become depressed. You should stop seeking social media validation and live your life.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/7-surefire-ways-social-media-can-ruin-life/
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by veekid(m): 1:05pm
Another social media lies
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by holatin(m): 1:06pm
it can make you develop inferiority complex,
dats bisi, shade, kola, eze, chindinma, adaeze you see with new cloth, new rides on instagram don't really have that.
all na borrow pose.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Kennitrust: 1:06pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:06pm
..Ok.. I dedicate this space to a seun osewa..happy birthday to u Long life and prosperity.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by bbbabes(f): 1:06pm
That don't mean ones life is ruined..
You know how many people have made it with the help of the social media...I met all my clients on the internet.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by esandom(m): 1:07pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Zdoh(m): 1:07pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by alignacademy(m): 1:07pm
Ironically, this advice is being shared via social media...
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by EmekaBlue(m): 1:07pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by jjjjj2017: 1:07pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by ekems2017(f): 1:08pm
You only be what you want to be. Social media cannot control me. I put it under my feet and use it anytime I want to.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by emmabest2000(m): 1:08pm
bbbabes:
ADJUSTMENT IS ALWAYS ALLOWABLE ....
WOMAN TO DENTIST ... It's so painful , i will prefer to get pregnant than getting my cavity fiilled .
DENTIST .... Make a decision asap , i will adjust the chair accordingly ....
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by MrMoney007: 1:08pm
nursery school advice.
anybody that falls victims to those garbages was already ruined before their Baale milk fertilized their Maale egg.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by bukjossy(m): 1:09pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by MadCow1: 1:09pm
Opinionated:
Seeking Validation on Social Media is the worst of all..
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by freebreezeyz(m): 1:09pm
OP Uar so on point!!! Biko tell them!!! Mbok!!
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by DaeDae88(f): 1:09pm
Lies pon lies
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by centoke30(m): 1:09pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by seunny4lif(m): 1:09pm
Esp Nairaland
Run to FP on Nairaland like now
Joining gang on Nairaland like
NANC
E-Warriors
Anti - Change
Pro Change (One chance )
Etc
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Emekus92(m): 1:09pm
I have not seen any1 complain abt such.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by morereb10: 1:09pm
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Emzyme(m): 1:10pm
U forgot waste of valuable time
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by apeiron24(m): 1:11pm
i love this meeeeen... Its true o... some people are just addicted
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Divay22(f): 1:11pm
Lemme only smile...
Those who have the power to control their time, can then only control their life...
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by frenzyduchess: 1:11pm
Ruined for taking pictures,you dont mean it!
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by fait10(m): 1:13pm
centoke30:
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by sleekman(m): 1:14pm
Opinionated:Hey Op are u indirectly trying to advice @therealdonaldtrump ? Cos he's not listening. He's broken at least half these rules and he's by no means ruined? So u see no one size fits all. Some people can grasp a page in secs some in days.
|Re: 7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life by Ezionye(f): 1:14pm
First point is the least relevant while d last point is d most.
