Overthinking emoticons



Some persons while interacting or chatting with someone, and they share an emoticon; they begin to give all sorts of meanings and interpretations to it. It is funny that Just because of an emoticon, they get themselves all worked up and worried. Why? It is just an emoticon.



Checking/updating every second



You have become so attached to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat that you are checking and updating them every second. The day you don’t access your accounts because you don’t have data, you become hysterical and irrational. It is not a matter of life and death.



Bragging about likes, followers and comments



The number of likes, followers and comments you have has become a thing to brag about and show off. The rule is that the more followers you have, the more traction and engagement you get. True, you do not have to boast about it. Some people go as far as buying likes, followers and even comments.



Posting without thinking



Many of us have converted social media to an abuse platform. A place where we criticize and troll people. As a result, more and more people are in trouble because of what they shared and said on social media. Presently, a popular US based Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo is being charged to court because of the content she shared on social media. Always, think before you share.



Making up just because you want to share pix on Instagram



This is peculiar with girls. They do not have anywhere to go but they dress up, apply makeup and take beautiful pictures just to post on Instagram or Facebook. It is ridiculous.



Staying Up Late



We all do this. We spend hours flying from one social media platform to another. Meanwhile, we are very sleepy but we still continue browsing. Surprisingly, they sleep off while on twitter or WhatsApp. Hence, many of us don’t get enough sleep because of social media.



Seeking social media validation



Seeking social media validation can lead to depression. This is because you wait for others to give you approval for your life activities. If you don’t get the desired response, you become depressed. You should stop seeking social media validation and live your life.





source:



it can make you develop inferiority complex,



dats bisi, shade, kola, eze, chindinma, adaeze you see with new cloth, new rides on instagram don't really have that.

all na borrow pose. 8 Likes

That don't mean ones life is ruined..

You know how many people have made it with the help of the social media...I met all my clients on the internet.

Ironically, this advice is being shared via social media... 5 Likes

You only be what you want to be. Social media cannot control me. I put it under my feet and use it anytime I want to.

That don't mean ones life is ruined..

You know how many people have made it with the help of the social media...I met all my clients on the internet.

Seeking Validation on Social Media is the worst of all..

U forgot waste of valuable time

i love this meeeeen... Its true o... some people are just addicted



Ruined for taking pictures,you dont mean it!

