https://www.instagram.com/p/BWn0yrJnTMn/?taken-by=munachiabii





Wonders shall never end. Gradually, Nigerians are beginning to act like their Americans. From adopting the Baby Shower craze to taking the game to the next level by doing Puppy Shower. Hmm



Ex Beauty Queen, Munachi Abi has thrown a puppy shower for her pregnant dog. She held a photo shoot for her cute Yorkshire terriers, one of which is pregnant. She captioned the pictures on Instagram in the below manner.



”We are PupSpecting. Gave my babies a cute pregnancy photoshoot/ puppy shower these two are too adorable for their own good”

more lalasticlala

Na wa o 5 Likes

Common sense fall on her 28 Likes

After dey will say na buhari cause am..dz is a locus classicus case of boredom,joblesness and malaria 10 Likes

madness on rampage



hoely spirit pls let Almighty sense fall on her 2 Likes

madness...and the mumu dogs are smiling sef. 23 Likes

This is really cool

From baby shower to puppy shower ... Soon the local ones will take it to Goat shower.. Since they cannot afford to buy A beautiful puppy 3 Likes

she no wan do her own baby shower

abi she no be woman?



ohk her dog congrats 2 Likes

sickho

Who brought this to FP... Anyways NL is gradually turning into comedy. 1 Like

oya gba 3 Likes 1 Share

This lady een 2 Likes

SMH





Or she is using style to advertise the Puppies For Sale.



Or she is using style to advertise the Puppies For Sale. 3 Likes

Nigerians would copy everything Yankee does just to "feel among", to form civilized. Adorable Dogs tho







When will she give her mom the pleasure of celebrating hers and the ultimate gift of grandkids When will she give her mom the pleasure of celebrating hers and the ultimate gift of grandkids 2 Likes 1 Share

na wa o..





COmmon sense for your head ooo.

Craze people full everywhere Craze people full everywhere







Stupidity is worst than HIV and Ebola joined together



o chineke





o chineke

Dear Lord, what is this world turning to? 1 Like

If I talk now they will attack me

If u check am well her mama fit dey hungry for village now

It's soon gonna be trending





Celebrate with her So?? Make we do wetin now?Celebrate with her

Good one

I simply don't understand how this news is news





