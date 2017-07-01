₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by newsynews: 12:45pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWn0yrJnTMn/?taken-by=munachiabii
Wonders shall never end. Gradually, Nigerians are beginning to act like their Americans. From adopting the Baby Shower craze to taking the game to the next level by doing Puppy Shower. Hmm
Ex Beauty Queen, Munachi Abi has thrown a puppy shower for her pregnant dog. She held a photo shoot for her cute Yorkshire terriers, one of which is pregnant. She captioned the pictures on Instagram in the below manner.
”We are PupSpecting. Gave my babies a cute pregnancy photoshoot/ puppy shower these two are too adorable for their own good”
http://wotzup.ng/munachi-abi-celebrates-dogs-pregnancy-puppy-shower/
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by newsynews: 12:45pm
more lalasticlala
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by auntysimbiat(f): 12:48pm
Na wa o
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by krissconnect(m): 12:49pm
Common sense fall on her
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by makapella(m): 12:59pm
After dey will say na buhari cause am..dz is a locus classicus case of boredom,joblesness and malaria
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by etzskillz(m): 1:02pm
madness on rampage
hoely spirit pls let Almighty sense fall on her
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Brown14(m): 1:04pm
madness...and the mumu dogs are smiling sef.
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by NollywoodNews24(f): 2:18pm
This is really cool
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by NJPot(m): 2:18pm
the mumu dog come dey smile self. See how to convert your dog to a POLICE detective
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by hoygift: 2:19pm
From baby shower to puppy shower ... Soon the local ones will take it to Goat shower.. Since they cannot afford to buy A beautiful puppy
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by chynie: 2:19pm
she no wan do her own baby shower
abi she no be woman?
ohk her dog congrats
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by blackboy2star(m): 2:19pm
sickho
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Blackfire(m): 2:19pm
Who brought this to FP... Anyways NL is gradually turning into comedy.
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by DONSMITH123(m): 2:19pm
oya gba
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by samzzycash(m): 2:19pm
This lady een
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by MadCow1: 2:20pm
SMH
Or she is using style to advertise the Puppies For Sale.
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Jaynom(m): 2:20pm
Nigerians would copy everything Yankee does just to "feel among", to form civilized. Adorable Dogs tho
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by rocknation62(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Preca(f): 2:20pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by NwaAmaikpe: 2:21pm
When will she give her mom the pleasure of celebrating hers and the ultimate gift of grandkids
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by AntiWailer: 2:21pm
na wa o..
COmmon sense for your head ooo.
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by free2ryhme: 2:21pm
newsynews:
Craze people full everywhere
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by morereb10: 2:21pm
chai
Stupidity is worst than HIV and Ebola joined together
o chineke
More pics @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/actress-munachi-abii-celebrates-her.html
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by malikombi(m): 2:21pm
Dear Lord, what is this world turning to?
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Mosebolatan26(f): 2:21pm
If I talk now they will attack me
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by beholder10: 2:22pm
If u check am well her mama fit dey hungry for village now
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Divay22(f): 2:22pm
It's soon gonna be trending
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Kendroid: 2:22pm
So?? Make we do wetin now?
Celebrate with her
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by manchester1: 2:22pm
Good one
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by onyi4edu(f): 2:22pm
I simply don't understand how this news is news
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by appswift: 2:22pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Celebrates Her Dog’s Pregnancy With A Puppy Shower by Onyinye15(f): 2:22pm
Finally madness has taken over
