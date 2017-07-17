₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Truth234: 1:18pm
Cost of goods and services in Nigeria continue to moderate in June following the surge in forex liquidity in the country.
The consumer prices which measures inflation rose 16.10 percent year-on-year in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics report released on Monday. This was 0.15 percent lower than the 16.25 percent recorded in May. Indicating that the continuous gain of the Naira and sustained forex intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria has continued to cool prices and broaden improvement across key industries.
On a monthly basis, inflation rate increased by 1.58 percent in June, down 0.30 percent from 1.88 percent gain recorded in May. So far, month-on-month inflation has cumulatively risen by 9.28 percent since January.
However, prices of food remain high, rising 19.91 percent in June, up 0.64 percent from 19.27 percent recorded in May. Suggesting continued pressure in food prices.
Since the launched of Investors and Exporters forex window in April, the economy has witnessed a surge in capital importation with the Nigerian equities market alone attracting N2.715 trillion in investments.
This has helped improve forex availability in the country and aid the Naira’s value against the US dollar.
However, some experts have said if OPEC go ahead to request a production cap from Nigeria as widely suggested, the ongoing forex intervention would suffer and so would progress record thus far.
“Production cut would hurt current progress,” said Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd. It is unclear if the surge in production level recorded in June can be sustained going forward or a one-time time, therefore, it would be premature to cap production based on a single month data.”
http://investorsking.com/inflation-continues-to-cool-in-june/ mynd44
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by holatin(m): 2:00pm
na increase in these goods pain my pass
postinor 2
fantasy condom, gold circle condom and fiesta condom
peanut burger - those company are son of the devil, 70 percent air and 30% peanut in the nylon and still dem still dey sell am 100 naira
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by femi4(m): 2:00pm
We don pass June now
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by arvinsloane(m): 2:00pm
WOW
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Hollawayn05(m): 2:01pm
ALHAMDULILAI
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by DONSMITH123(m): 2:01pm
Since we are now in July...am out.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Deseo(f): 2:01pm
Keep on cooling.
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by GeneralOjukwu: 2:01pm
WTF?
I keep seeing a reduction in inflation in newspapers.
Ngozi, the neighbourhood spermbank still charges N5000 for each deposit and double for wheelbarrow style
$$$ never crash?
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by falconey: 2:02pm
femi4:na july wey never finish report them suppose broadcast?
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by pelumi111: 2:02pm
Abeg who notice the said drop in inflation in June? cos over here na still same price we they pay for goods and services that's if the price no reduce...... small indomie na still #55 a bowl of garri is still #300
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Newbiee: 2:03pm
We shall get there
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Kingspin(m): 2:03pm
When will Nigerians stop suffering! When the leaders and some people of Nigeria realize that if Nigeria is good it is for all of us. This is more than common sense.
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by pagorino(m): 2:03pm
I no believe, not until one plastic paint of garri drop down to 400.
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by miqos02(m): 2:03pm
we are waiting for $1 to equal 200naira at least
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Onyinye15(f): 2:03pm
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Raphaelmary(m): 2:04pm
NAIRALANDERS IS IT TRUE?!!!
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Onyinye15(f): 2:04pm
Okay
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by plainmirror(m): 2:05pm
One of the reasons why I don't tune state owned media channels.
What you hear is not what it is in reality.
Heard pmb has been smuggled back to the villa...... how true?
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Agimor(m): 2:05pm
Yet the price of commodity has refused to come down... Economy is only improving on paper and not in real life.
2 Likes
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by miqos02(m): 2:05pm
pagorino:garri won't come down ,prepare for the worst because casava is being exported now
1 Like
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by free2ryhme: 2:05pm
femi4:
When u no get calender for you house or calender app for your phone
How you go know
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by free2ryhme: 2:06pm
Deseo:
When u go use your money buy am
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by madridguy(m): 2:06pm
Which kind tormenting stew be dis for this kind Sai Baba regime. Abeg PM your address make I come chop
Deseo:
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by Keneking: 2:06pm
Because Baba is unavailable to pick the economy's call
I am not referring to TuBaba but Baba Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by DONSMITH123(m): 2:07pm
holatin:
repent
2 Likes
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by bobby86(m): 2:08pm
Enof of ds propaganda nd paper work,let ds translate 2 reality.price of stuffs stil soaring.let nt b deceived,we need God nt ds ones disguising 2 b saint
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by omogin(f): 2:09pm
Buhari and APC biggest disasters to happen to Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by auntysimbiat(f): 2:13pm
And they keep on moving out our yams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwpz7IRKBLU
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by RZArecta(m): 2:14pm
Someone rightly asked if Gej sacrificed an elephant to maintain single digit inflation figures (8.5%) during his tenure. Now APC demons are telling us to celebrate 16%. Waka shege to the terrorists
1 Like
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by femi4(m): 2:15pm
falconey:After 17days into another month?
The report is stale
|Re: Inflation Continues To Cool In June by deepwater(f): 2:17pm
GeneralOjukwu:
Report to the HQ at Allen Avenue, an old experienced bank officer would be assigned to you. I would be save one and get one free
