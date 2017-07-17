Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) (7110 Views)

"Have a GREAT week ma people... #telliperson"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpadlGlXVc/



Source: Timaya shared Monday photo as he looks smashing in this suit. His caption said:Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/timaya-looks-dapper-in-suit-outfit-photo/ 4 Likes

Timaya Should have been a Banker , 2 Likes

makapella:

D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..



Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..



Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..



Shoe:His late dads



Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam wil fall on u Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere 25 Likes

Hmm.. He has made his money and impact.. I don't think he's relevant again in the Music Industry. Anyway, sighted 1 Like

That's cool, at least he is looking good. 2 Likes

See his shoes like Canoe

.

Does he still twist his necks 1 Like

He's good on it. You guys should stop bashing him. No be him create himself besides he has more than enough money to perform plastic surgery if he wants.





Just have good Money and see how you'd be looking dapper in anything you put on.





Money answereth ALL things.



You can even redefine words like Dapper,swag, fine etc Just have good Money and see how you'd be looking dapper in anything you put on.Money answereth ALL things.You can even redefine words like Dapper,swag, fine etc 2 Likes

Cool

Yawns***

Next joke pls Yawns***Next joke pls

He looks awesome

KingsoBabaTips:

Timaya Should have been a Banker ,

Why Why

I was with him throughout yesterday. Sure man everyday...God bless u more bro. 1 Like

Bad guy

I believe that i will fvck chika ike one day

When money no deh...



may sense fall on you op, so at your age, you no know wetin be suitmay sense fall on you

Jobless Op

New week... New blessing

Dem papa!

Egberi papa 1 Like

Cute papi

Hotshawarma:

Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere n so?is it ur talk? n so?is it ur talk?

Initially, i thought this was Lukaku

Best dressed artist in Nigeria

AND SO

Soft bra