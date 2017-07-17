₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:48pm
Timaya shared Monday photo as he looks smashing in this suit. His caption said: "Have a GREAT week ma people... #telliperson"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpadlGlXVc/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/timaya-looks-dapper-in-suit-outfit-photo/
4 Likes
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:51pm
Timaya Should have been a Banker ,
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Hotshawarma(m): 3:31pm
makapella:Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere
25 Likes
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by EntMirror: 3:46pm
Hmm.. He has made his money and impact.. I don't think he's relevant again in the Music Industry. Anyway, sighted
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by SingleDad: 3:47pm
That's cool, at least he is looking good.
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by bbbabes(f): 3:47pm
See his shoes like Canoe
.
Does he still twist his necks
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Chidexter(m): 3:47pm
He's good on it. You guys should stop bashing him. No be him create himself besides he has more than enough money to perform plastic surgery if he wants.
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 3:47pm
Just have good Money and see how you'd be looking dapper in anything you put on.
Money answereth ALL things.
You can even redefine words like Dapper,swag, fine etc
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by medolab90(m): 3:47pm
Cool
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Chidexter(m): 3:47pm
makapella:
Yawns***
Next joke pls
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by blackbeau1(f): 3:47pm
He looks awesome
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by plainmirror(m): 3:48pm
KingsoBabaTips:
Why
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Soothedsoul(m): 3:49pm
I was with him throughout yesterday. Sure man everyday...God bless u more bro.
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by freddie82(m): 3:49pm
Bad guy
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Liability(m): 3:49pm
I believe that i will fvck chika ike one day
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 3:50pm
When money no deh...
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by selfmadeboss: 3:50pm
op, so at your age, you no know wetin be suit
may sense fall on you
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by john4reala(m): 3:50pm
makapella:.. lol .. no let buhari white pant fall on you
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 3:52pm
Jobless Op
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by slimbiggy(m): 3:53pm
[quote author=makapella post=58548017]D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..
Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..
Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..
Shoe:His late dads
Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam will fall on u[/
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by coolcacuz: 3:54pm
Dem papa!
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by yaegay: 3:54pm
Egberi papa
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by DaeDae88(f): 3:55pm
Cute papi
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by makapella(m): 4:01pm
Hotshawarma:n so?is it ur talk?
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Kendroid: 4:02pm
Initially, i thought this was Lukaku
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by danduj(m): 4:08pm
Best dressed artist in Nigeria
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by talk2saintify(m): 4:09pm
AND SO
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by danduj(m): 4:09pm
makapella:i sure say that suit alone fit buy your wardrobe
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Agimor(m): 4:10pm
Soft bra
|Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by nairaman66(m): 4:13pm
If it was olamide that dress up like this everybody will be shouting- wow! Wow!! Wow!!! Like ambulance on an emergency service. The double standards of nairalanders is so nauseating!!
