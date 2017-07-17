₦airaland Forum

Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:48pm
Timaya shared Monday photo as he looks smashing in this suit. His caption said: "Have a GREAT week ma people... #telliperson"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpadlGlXVc/

Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/timaya-looks-dapper-in-suit-outfit-photo/

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:51pm
Timaya Should have been a Banker ,

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Hotshawarma(m): 3:31pm
makapella:
D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..

Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..

Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..

Shoe:His late dads

Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam wil fall on u
Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by EntMirror: 3:46pm
Hmm.. He has made his money and impact.. I don't think he's relevant again in the Music Industry. Anyway, sighted cool

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by SingleDad: 3:47pm
That's cool, at least he is looking good.

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by bbbabes(f): 3:47pm
See his shoes like Canoe
.
Does he still twist his necks

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Chidexter(m): 3:47pm
He's good on it. You guys should stop bashing him. No be him create himself besides he has more than enough money to perform plastic surgery if he wants.
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 3:47pm
wink

Just have good Money and see how you'd be looking dapper in anything you put on.


Money answereth ALL things.

You can even redefine words like Dapper,swag, fine etc

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by medolab90(m): 3:47pm
Cool
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Chidexter(m): 3:47pm
makapella:
D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..

Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..

Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..

Shoe:His late dads

Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam will fall on u

Yawns***
Next joke pls
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by blackbeau1(f): 3:47pm
He looks awesome
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by plainmirror(m): 3:48pm
KingsoBabaTips:
Timaya Should have been a Banker ,

Why
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Soothedsoul(m): 3:49pm
I was with him throughout yesterday. Sure man everyday...God bless u more bro.

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by freddie82(m): 3:49pm
Bad guy
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Liability(m): 3:49pm
I believe that i will fvck chika ike one day
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 3:50pm
When money no deh...
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by selfmadeboss: 3:50pm
op, so at your age, you no know wetin be suit
may sense fall on you
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by john4reala(m): 3:50pm
makapella:
D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..

Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..

Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..

Shoe:His late dads

Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam will fall on u
.. lol .. no let buhari white pant fall on you
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 3:52pm
Jobless Op
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by slimbiggy(m): 3:53pm
[quote author=makapella post=58548017]D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..

Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..

Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..

Shoe:His late dads

Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam will fall on u[/

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by coolcacuz: 3:54pm
Dem papa!
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by yaegay: 3:54pm
Egberi papa

Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by DaeDae88(f): 3:55pm
Cute papi
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by makapella(m): 4:01pm
Hotshawarma:
Parrot!!!!cho cho cho everywhere
n so?is it ur talk?
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Kendroid: 4:02pm
Initially, i thought this was Lukaku wink
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by danduj(m): 4:08pm
Best dressed artist in Nigeria
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by talk2saintify(m): 4:09pm
AND SO
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by danduj(m): 4:09pm
makapella:
D guy looks like a job seeker that just sold his late fathers qlink motorcycle to get a nice suit..

Oh did I forget d watch,courtesy Preye pawns,Bayelsa..

Hair:mallam usman barbers n pedicure..

Shoe:His late dads

Qoute me n Ukanna iba,ansa n awa Itam will fall on u
i sure say that suit alone fit buy your wardrobe undecided
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by Agimor(m): 4:10pm
Soft bra
Re: Timaya Looks Dapper In Suit Outfit (photo) by nairaman66(m): 4:13pm
If it was olamide that dress up like this everybody will be shouting- wow! Wow!! Wow!!! Like ambulance on an emergency service. The double standards of nairalanders is so nauseating!!

