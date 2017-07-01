₦airaland Forum

Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by JamieHotSource(m): 5:39pm
Mavins Wonderboy, Korede Bello was pictured being all cozy with beautiful singer, Chidinma in new picture.


This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.

Lol, Guy!

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by optional1(f): 5:49pm
some people will start saying they are dating.....
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by JamieHotSource(m): 6:00pm
optional1:

some people will start saying they are dating.....








There are rumors aiidy
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by rossyc(f): 6:12pm
Rumours loading

1 Like

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Franzinni: 8:19pm
grin
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Dem fit each oda?
Dem no fit each oda?
Ur pik....
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by KingsoBabaTips(m): 8:19pm
hope they wont tell us another story , chaii how flavour go feel now !!!

2 Likes

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nightingalee: 8:19pm
Hmmm... Whatever this is though; I like it.

2 Likes

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by SuperSuave(m): 8:20pm
undecided
Korede, but na Flavour your elder get that property na angry

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by boss1310(m): 8:20pm
the way Chidimma takes pix with male celebrities you will think she is dating all of them.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Divay22(f): 8:20pm
lipsrsealed undecided lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by oluadex99(m): 8:20pm
Hmmm
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by UncleSnr(m): 8:20pm
Guy!
Flav...
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by soberdrunk(m): 8:20pm
As a guy, knowing your status in the 'animal kingdom' is very essential in every aspect of life, Korede is more like a 'zebra' and Chidinma a female 'leopard',........... angry

11 Likes

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by stGabrielo(m): 8:20pm
miss cucumber cheesy
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by AmoryBlacq: 8:20pm
Koredo now looking somewhat manly!

Unlike before when he was looking like a sisi!

Chidima long time no hit, what's happening girl.

7 Likes

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by camcor(m): 8:21pm
Both looking great
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by boman2014: 8:21pm
na all guys she wan sample
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by keyzo: 8:21pm
Perfect Match!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by wonyin(m): 8:21pm
issokay
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by greatkeno: 8:21pm
Everyday we get something from Instagram to trend in Nairaland!!
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by NicoBaba(m): 8:21pm
I wonder aw it's gone be like wen korede bello join d baby mama or daddy gang
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Brown14(m): 8:21pm
this korede is still short like chidinma because if not for the timbs hez wearing them for dey the same height.
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by sosoliso123: 8:22pm
so people can not snaps together again, yeye dey smell
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by adonbilivit: 8:22pm
New song coming through. Won't be a hit coz its not going to be a tungba tungba nor pon pon sound. I don hear the song.
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nictech: 8:22pm
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Liability(m): 8:22pm
JamieHotSource:
Mavins Wonderboy, Korede Bello was pictured being all cozy with beautiful singer, Chidinma in new picture.


This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.

Lol, Guy!

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/korede-bello-and-chidinma-pictured.html?m=1
correct boy abeg....fvck her well well. No pity her toto for am. Fvck her, scatter the toto for her.

1 Like

Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by merits(m): 8:23pm
guy no dull things, just issue her 1234,and pick race.
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nictech: 8:24pm
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Lastborn12(m): 8:24pm
Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Hardeysolution(m): 8:24pm
And likesh was like guy. ....if flavour gets hold of u.. ..ur career will crumble

