₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,109 members, 3,664,578 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 09:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo (12931 Views)
Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference / Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos / Flavour And Chidinma Kiss On Stage At #Phynofest (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by JamieHotSource(m): 5:39pm
Mavins Wonderboy, Korede Bello was pictured being all cozy with beautiful singer, Chidinma in new picture.
This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.
Lol, Guy!
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/korede-bello-and-chidinma-pictured.html?m=1
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by optional1(f): 5:49pm
some people will start saying they are dating.....
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by JamieHotSource(m): 6:00pm
optional1:
There are rumors aiidy
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by rossyc(f): 6:12pm
Rumours loading
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Franzinni: 8:19pm
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Dem fit each oda?
Dem no fit each oda?
Ur pik....
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by KingsoBabaTips(m): 8:19pm
hope they wont tell us another story , chaii how flavour go feel now !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nightingalee: 8:19pm
Hmmm... Whatever this is though; I like it.
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by SuperSuave(m): 8:20pm
Korede, but na Flavour your elder get that property na
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by boss1310(m): 8:20pm
the way Chidimma takes pix with male celebrities you will think she is dating all of them.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Divay22(f): 8:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by oluadex99(m): 8:20pm
Hmmm
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by UncleSnr(m): 8:20pm
Guy!
Flav...
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by soberdrunk(m): 8:20pm
As a guy, knowing your status in the 'animal kingdom' is very essential in every aspect of life, Korede is more like a 'zebra' and Chidinma a female 'leopard',...........
11 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by stGabrielo(m): 8:20pm
miss cucumber
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by AmoryBlacq: 8:20pm
Koredo now looking somewhat manly!
Unlike before when he was looking like a sisi!
Chidima long time no hit, what's happening girl.
7 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by camcor(m): 8:21pm
Both looking great
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by boman2014: 8:21pm
na all guys she wan sample
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by keyzo: 8:21pm
Perfect Match!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by wonyin(m): 8:21pm
issokay
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by greatkeno: 8:21pm
Everyday we get something from Instagram to trend in Nairaland!!
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by NicoBaba(m): 8:21pm
I wonder aw it's gone be like wen korede bello join d baby mama or daddy gang
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Brown14(m): 8:21pm
this korede is still short like chidinma because if not for the timbs hez wearing them for dey the same height.
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by sosoliso123: 8:22pm
so people can not snaps together again, yeye dey smell
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by adonbilivit: 8:22pm
New song coming through. Won't be a hit coz its not going to be a tungba tungba nor pon pon sound. I don hear the song.
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nictech: 8:22pm
Moving ahead @ NAKADEMY.ORG
Corps Members posted in Enugu to Register for their SAED Training. 07039064544[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Liability(m): 8:22pm
JamieHotSource:correct boy abeg....fvck her well well. No pity her toto for am. Fvck her, scatter the toto for her.
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by merits(m): 8:23pm
guy no dull things, just issue her 1234,and pick race.
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by nictech: 8:24pm
nictech:
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Lastborn12(m): 8:24pm
2 Face Idibia live in Maiduguri:
To perform tomorrow at 212 parade ground
|Re: Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo by Hardeysolution(m): 8:24pm
And likesh was like guy. ....if flavour gets hold of u.. ..ur career will crumble
Why's Shakira's Son Named Milan Piqué Mebarak Instead Of Milan Mebarak Piqué / Heidi Klum Saves Son, Two Nannies From Drowning / BankyW's 'Good Good Loving' Video Shoot (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: xavier047, Morenikeji070, Darrex4rel, ife01(m), haykinz112(m), ganye1, kennydotkom(m), Macky2(m), mayorchelsea(m), oladimejiX, Ayconq(m), auxioneer(m), jbl007(m), citee(m), ayiam(m), romandiaz(m), BerryAnny(m), oluwakekz(m), jestydan(m), walexydo, justcharlly, groovie(m), darniejay(m), Abujafinest(m), Aluobe1(m), JinX100, uzoormah(m), Ambless34(m), ochydon, M1m2, Obstey01, shemhad(m), Howmon, expozey(f), Uchennazico, ttalks(m), Ozavize88(f), greatkeno, 9twalker(m), AdorableJosh(m), Qyubee(m), originally(m), skitkid2(m), Starryg0(m), tuoyoojo(m), tunnamaniah(m), EbukaHOkechukwu(m), AlanTuringAI, Pchinak, hamadek(m), aiir2303(m), mazinaija, Hafeezson(m), texas1(m), Cuntslayer, Hafsat24(f), Vado(m), EngracedMay(f), Tobycharles, being(m), Intrepid01(m), SirJeffry(m), Kitiii(m), gbmorgan(m), Swankynoni(m), vicdom(m), Ebemusty(m), Jaiye002(m), ccqueen(f), Didov1(f), ayrulez(m), olurich01(m), Puli23, fellory, webincomeplus(m), babzlim(m), abrahamsone, deneut, zeefa, fejikudz(m), saucespecies and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6