Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Korede Bello And Chidinma All Loved In New Photo (12931 Views)

Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference / Ali Baba Kisses His Wife, All Loved Up In New Photos / Flavour And Chidinma Kiss On Stage At #Phynofest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.



Lol, Guy!



NEWS VIA: Mavins Wonderboy, Korede Bello was pictured being all cozy with beautiful singer, Chidinma in new picture.This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.Lol, Guy!NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/korede-bello-and-chidinma-pictured.html?m=1

some people will start saying they are dating.....

optional1:



some people will start saying they are dating.....

















There are rumors aiidy There are rumors aiidy

Rumours loading 1 Like

Dem fit each oda?

Dem no fit each oda?

Ur pik....

hope they wont tell us another story , chaii how flavour go feel now !!! 2 Likes

Hmmm... Whatever this is though; I like it. 2 Likes



Korede, but na Flavour your elder get that property na Korede, but na Flavour your elder get that property na 6 Likes 3 Shares

the way Chidimma takes pix with male celebrities you will think she is dating all of them. 15 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Hmmm

Guy!

Flav...

As a guy, knowing your status in the 'animal kingdom' is very essential in every aspect of life, Korede is more like a 'zebra' and Chidinma a female 'leopard',........... 11 Likes

miss cucumber

Koredo now looking somewhat manly!



Unlike before when he was looking like a sisi!



Chidima long time no hit, what's happening girl.



7 Likes

Both looking great

na all guys she wan sample

Perfect Match!!!! 2 Likes

issokay

Everyday we get something from Instagram to trend in Nairaland!!

I wonder aw it's gone be like wen korede bello join d baby mama or daddy gang

this korede is still short like chidinma because if not for the timbs hez wearing them for dey the same height.

so people can not snaps together again, yeye dey smell

New song coming through. Won't be a hit coz its not going to be a tungba tungba nor pon pon sound. I don hear the song.

Moving ahead @ NAKADEMY.ORG



Corps Members posted in Enugu to Register for their SAED Training. 07039064544[color=#006600][/color]

JamieHotSource:

Mavins Wonderboy, Korede Bello was pictured being all cozy with beautiful singer, Chidinma in new picture.





This raised a lot of reactions from fans, but Lil Kesh's comment shows he is not happy with Korede Bello.



Lol, Guy!



NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/korede-bello-and-chidinma-pictured.html?m=1

correct boy abeg....fvck her well well. No pity her toto for am. Fvck her, scatter the toto for her. correct boy abeg....fvck her well well. No pity her toto for am. Fvck her, scatter the toto for her. 1 Like

guy no dull things, just issue her 1234,and pick race.

nictech:

Moving ahead @ NAKADEMY.ORG



Corps Members posted in Enugu to Register for their SAED Training. 07039064544[color=#006600][/color]

2 Face Idibia live in Maiduguri:

To perform tomorrow at 212 parade ground