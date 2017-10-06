₦airaland Forum

Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by britzreus: 12:02pm
Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atanga popularly known as Don Little has opened up on his early struggles to come to terms with his size as he revealed that he nearly committed suicide after being despised by his biological parents following his stunted growth.

The 20-year-old actor disclosed that it got to a point in time when he had no option than to accept truth and reality about his stunted growth.


He made this known in a chat with Angel TV, revealing that his older sisters are much taller and bigger than him.

He said:

“It got to sometime my parents despised me and never cared about me because my colleagues kept increasing in size but I remained where I was. I was contemplating ending my life”, 

“My other sisters are grown and bigger than me. I believe my size is the work of God which I have to be content with. I have not made any attempt to go to the hospital to find out if there is something wrong with me medically or not. I trust in God and commit everything to prayer”

See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/committed-suicide-size-actor/

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by adajoe555(f): 12:09pm
You are going somewhere bro, never let your look bring you down no matter what. There is nothing better than loving yourself.

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Ayodejioak(m): 1:25pm
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by timilehing(m): 1:25pm
If u wan die cos of stunted growth, Wetin make ppl wey dey crippled from birth do? Ṣ'ọpé tì ẹ

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by aleeyus(m): 1:25pm
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by timilehin007(m): 1:25pm
It matters
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Adaumunocha(f): 1:26pm
Is that not Aki's son!?? shocked shocked

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by holluphemydavid(m): 1:26pm
Jesus is Lord
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by koolkat77(m): 1:26pm
ok......... \
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by tushd(m): 1:26pm
Hehehe

I'm 5ft8 yet I feel like a short guy

Problem I have is my type of ladies

I mean the one I like are the slim tall slender ones.. The model type

What to do

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Florblu(f): 1:26pm
OK
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by divineshare(m): 1:26pm
It is well
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Pearlyakin(m): 1:27pm
You will be fine, mr Stephen.
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Judolisco(m): 1:27pm
All dis one no meet me as brazil , Uruguay and Argentina spoil my ticket yesterday still dey surprise me

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:27pm
Aa
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by lonelydora(m): 1:27pm
I don't know him
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by 1shortblackboy: 1:28pm
no worry that ur size can fetch u some good money ask Aki and Paw paw

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Kvngbayo: 1:29pm
A good story to tell
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Towapa: 1:29pm
timilehin007:
It matters
U are a killer

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by castrol180(m): 1:31pm
Receive your growth in the name of whatever you hold dearly...
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by mikeycharles(m): 1:31pm
There is always hope, becoming a bobrisky is always an option.
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Oyebee91(m): 1:32pm
adajoe555:
You are going somewhere bro, never let your look bring you down no matter what. There is nothing better than loving yourself.
you make brain. ..I like your stature
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by pesinfada(m): 1:32pm
Chai
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:33pm
I thank God for his life shocked

Back then, when I was his height, I know what I went through. undecided
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by pcguru1(m): 1:33pm
tushd:
Hehehe

I'm 5ft8 yet I feel like a short guy

Problem I have is my type of ladies

I mean the one I like are the slim tall slender ones.. The model type

What to do

1. Be rich
2. Work hard
3. Make much more money

I've never seen a short or ugly millionaire

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Oyindidi(f): 1:33pm
grin
TheTrueApostle come see tongue this one go get bottle covergrin
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:33pm
You gotta give thanks to God for you life. You far better than some people out there.
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by austonclint(m): 1:34pm
Hh
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by NotNairalandi(m): 1:34pm
So why you didnt later commit the sucide,you just let it waste like that

Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by DBlackCeazer(m): 1:34pm
I am trying to be nice right now, but deep inside I am saying 'see head!'
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Adegbenro7643(m): 1:34pm
Bro, all you need now is thanking GOD for who you are.

Do you know there many handsome guys who wish they are where you are right now?

I'm thin & cute,,,,,, my saying though,,,, since I learnt about self-esteemgrin
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by Watermelonman: 1:34pm
You meanit?

