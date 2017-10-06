Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size (17895 Views)

I Have Slept With More Than 5 Big Women, Says Kumawood's Don Little / Ayo Olaiya: "I Nearly Lost My Sight During Auto Accident" / Sam Sarpong Dead At Age 35; Committed Suicide.

The 20-year-old actor disclosed that it got to a point in time when he had no option than to accept truth and reality about his stunted growth.





He made this known in a chat with Angel TV, revealing that his older sisters are much taller and bigger than him.



He said:



“It got to sometime my parents despised me and never cared about me because my colleagues kept increasing in size but I remained where I was. I was contemplating ending my life”,



“My other sisters are grown and bigger than me. I believe my size is the work of God which I have to be content with. I have not made any attempt to go to the hospital to find out if there is something wrong with me medically or not. I trust in God and commit everything to prayer”

You are going somewhere bro, never let your look bring you down no matter what. There is nothing better than loving yourself. 23 Likes 2 Shares

If u wan die cos of stunted growth, Wetin make ppl wey dey crippled from birth do? Ṣ'ọpé tì ẹ 23 Likes 2 Shares

Is that not Aki's son!?? 6 Likes

I'm 5ft8 yet I feel like a short guy



Problem I have is my type of ladies



I mean the one I like are the slim tall slender ones.. The model type



What to do 3 Likes

You will be fine, mr Stephen.

All dis one no meet me as brazil , Uruguay and Argentina spoil my ticket yesterday still dey surprise me 10 Likes 2 Shares

no worry that ur size can fetch u some good money ask Aki and Paw paw 1 Like 1 Share

A good story to tell

It matters U are a killer U are a killer 1 Like 1 Share

Receive your growth in the name of whatever you hold dearly...

There is always hope, becoming a bobrisky is always an option.

You are going somewhere bro, never let your look bring you down no matter what. There is nothing better than loving yourself. you make brain. ..I like your stature you make brain. ..I like your stature

Back then, when I was his height, I know what I went through. I thank God for his lifeBack then, when I was his height, I know what I went through.

Hehehe



I'm 5ft8 yet I feel like a short guy



Problem I have is my type of ladies



I mean the one I like are the slim tall slender ones.. The model type



What to do

1. Be rich

2. Work hard

3. Make much more money



I've never seen a short or ugly millionaire 1. Be rich2. Work hard3. Make much more moneyI've never seen a short or ugly millionaire 6 Likes 1 Share



TheTrueApostle come see this one go get bottle cover TheTrueApostle come seethis one go get bottle cover

You gotta give thanks to God for you life. You far better than some people out there.

So why you didnt later commit the sucide,you just let it waste like that

I am trying to be nice right now, but deep inside I am saying 'see head!'





Do you know there many handsome guys who wish they are where you are right now?



I'm thin & cute,,,,,, my saying though,,,, since I learnt about self-esteem Bro, all you need now is thanking GOD for who you are.Do you know there many handsome guys who wish they are where you are right now?I'm thin & cute,,,,,, my saying though,,,, since I learnt about self-esteem