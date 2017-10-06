₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size
Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atanga popularly known as Don Little has opened up on his early struggles to come to terms with his size as he revealed that he nearly committed suicide after being despised by his biological parents following his stunted growth.
The 20-year-old actor disclosed that it got to a point in time when he had no option than to accept truth and reality about his stunted growth.
He made this known in a chat with Angel TV, revealing that his older sisters are much taller and bigger than him.
He said:
“It got to sometime my parents despised me and never cared about me because my colleagues kept increasing in size but I remained where I was. I was contemplating ending my life”,
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/committed-suicide-size-actor/
Re: Stephen Atanga 'Don Little': I Nearly Committed Suicide Cause Of My Small Size by adajoe555(f): 12:09pm
You are going somewhere bro, never let your look bring you down no matter what. There is nothing better than loving yourself.
If u wan die cos of stunted growth, Wetin make ppl wey dey crippled from birth do? Ṣ'ọpé tì ẹ
Is that not Aki's son!??
Hehehe
I'm 5ft8 yet I feel like a short guy
Problem I have is my type of ladies
I mean the one I like are the slim tall slender ones.. The model type
What to do
All dis one no meet me as brazil , Uruguay and Argentina spoil my ticket yesterday still dey surprise me
no worry that ur size can fetch u some good money ask Aki and Paw paw
timilehin007:U are a killer
I thank God for his life
Back then, when I was his height, I know what I went through.
tushd:
1. Be rich
2. Work hard
3. Make much more money
I've never seen a short or ugly millionaire
You gotta give thanks to God for you life. You far better than some people out there.
Bro, all you need now is thanking GOD for who you are.
Do you know there many handsome guys who wish they are where you are right now?
I'm thin & cute,,,,,, my saying though,,,, since I learnt about self-esteem
