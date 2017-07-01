₦airaland Forum

Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Gistruler: 7:09am
Two Nigerian men have been arrested by the Cambodian authorities for allegedly smuggling one kilo of cocaine into Cambodia.

Okoro Chukwuka Boniface, 28, and Obiora Dozie Frank, 33, were caught by anti-drug police officers on Thursday in Phnom Penh after they imported the illicit drug from Colombia.

The suspects hid the drug in a box of fake jewelry and sent it to Cambodia via DHL shipping company. Some 189 packs of cocaine, totally weighing 1 kilogram were confiscated from the two suspects.

Cambodia has no death sentence, under its law, but a person who traffics more than 80 grams of drug will face life imprisonment.

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 7:13am
Nothing in FTC jor. Just as anything pertaining skull mining is to the west, our brothers from the east are gifted in drug trafficking. Shikena!


Genius J

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by overdrive(m): 7:17am
gg
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by kuuljay(m): 7:17am
Oh God!!! Jews again

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Luckylife(m): 7:17am
hmmmmm business of no return

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by malware: 7:18am
These guys are not Nigerians, they're from the land of The Rising Crime. They want to develop Cambodia by fire by force.

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by ANIEXTY(m): 7:18am
I tried not to check the name, NL wan spoil my mind !

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Atiku2019: 7:21am
cry
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by DrDeji20(m): 7:27am
will this ever stop? they arrest them today ,execute them tomorrow and yet still they continue to smuggle drugs.

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by anonymuz(m): 7:30am
DrDeji20:
will this ever stop? they arrest them today ,execute them tomorrow and yet still they continue to smuggle drugs.
i wonder.

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Young03(m): 7:31am
at least e no easy to go Cambodia

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:39am
Una fall hand

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Tiffbuxas: 7:52am
These people and drugs... All those my friends into exports and imports...... Make una take it easy ooo

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:45am
Other ethnic grow coming for IPOD like grin


I no dey ooooooooo

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 10:02am
Sad

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:02am
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:02am
Again?


Op abeg, abeg abeg no dey put name again..


I beg u once again.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by connectpoint: 10:02am
These guys would have been made for life had they succeeded...Chai
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Sylvarresta(m): 10:02am
Biafrans again, this is getting to much in fact NCAN right now are confuse

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by LordofWar: 10:02am
the news on frontpage this morning though.. what are the moderators trying to achieve? Knowing that most people's comments here would be about the tribe of the criminals and nothing more..
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 10:02am
Na wating them know my country people for be this... Igbo people and drugs, nobody should quote me oooo, I have not eaten yet biko

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Iceman2017(m): 10:02am
It must be my people in case you want to call NCAN
Thou want is bad is bad, but its far better than mining skull

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:02am
HOLY GHOST OF IPOBIA!

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Husty(m): 10:03am
Awon headwarmer gang yi sha, dem dey everywhere like body odour.

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Namzy(m): 10:03am
It's our day today, keep firing. Yes I wrote this without checking names
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 10:03am
Biafrauds pls not Nigerians
Okoro Chukwuka Boniface and Obiora Dozie Frank,

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:03am
Mods are out this morning to kill the joy of Biafr.ans

Why back to back topics on drugs this morning?

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Ironlion1(m): 10:03am
Not again!!! Buhari!!! APC!! You will not go unpunished.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by corpersforum(f): 10:03am
Some Nigerians are just giving this great country a bad reputation up and down....

God Bless Nigeria

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 10:03am
mehn ... NCAN is really lucrative

Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) by Elvin001: 10:04am
Kill them all...
After soiling naija name, they now want to create biafra. God punish dem...

If u guys must form ur own country, go with the name Nigeria n allow us to look for a new name, definitely not biafra

