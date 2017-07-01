Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Nigerians Arrested In Cambodia For Trafficking 1 Kilo Of Cocaine (Photos) (7059 Views)

Okoro Chukwuka Boniface, 28, and Obiora Dozie Frank, 33, were caught by anti-drug police officers on Thursday in Phnom Penh after they imported the illicit drug from Colombia.



The suspects hid the drug in a box of fake jewelry and sent it to Cambodia via DHL shipping company. Some 189 packs of cocaine, totally weighing 1 kilogram were confiscated from the two suspects.



Cambodia has no death sentence, under its law, but a person who traffics more than 80 grams of drug will face life imprisonment.



Nothing in FTC jor. Just as anything pertaining skull mining is to the west, our brothers from the east are gifted in drug trafficking. Shikena!





Genius J 1 Like 1 Share

gg

Oh God!!! Jews again 51 Likes 5 Shares

hmmmmm business of no return 7 Likes

These guys are not Nigerians, they're from the land of The Rising Crime. They want to develop Cambodia by fire by force. 57 Likes 5 Shares

I tried not to check the name, NL wan spoil my mind ! 41 Likes 1 Share

will this ever stop? they arrest them today ,execute them tomorrow and yet still they continue to smuggle drugs. 10 Likes 1 Share

DrDeji20:

will this ever stop? they arrest them today ,execute them tomorrow and yet still they continue to smuggle drugs. i wonder. i wonder. 6 Likes

at least e no easy to go Cambodia 2 Likes

Una fall hand 17 Likes

These people and drugs... All those my friends into exports and imports...... Make una take it easy ooo 6 Likes







I no dey ooooooooo Other ethnic grow coming for IPOD likeI no dey ooooooooo 12 Likes

Sad 14 Likes





Again?





Op abeg, abeg abeg no dey put name again..





I beg u once again.

These guys would have been made for life had they succeeded...Chai

Biafrans again, this is getting to much in fact NCAN right now are confuse 14 Likes

the news on frontpage this morning though.. what are the moderators trying to achieve? Knowing that most people's comments here would be about the tribe of the criminals and nothing more..

Na wating them know my country people for be this... Igbo people and drugs, nobody should quote me oooo, I have not eaten yet biko 3 Likes

It must be my people in case you want to call NCAN

Thou want is bad is bad, but its far better than mining skull 1 Like

HOLY GHOST OF IPOBIA! 3 Likes

Awon headwarmer gang yi sha, dem dey everywhere like body odour. 27 Likes

It's our day today, keep firing. Yes I wrote this without checking names

Biafrauds pls not Nigerians

Okoro Chukwuka Boniface and Obiora Dozie Frank, 17 Likes

Mods are out this morning to kill the joy of Biafr.ans



Why back to back topics on drugs this morning? 1 Like

You will not go unpunished. Not again!!! Buhari!!! APC!!You will not go unpunished.

Some Nigerians are just giving this great country a bad reputation up and down....



God Bless Nigeria 3 Likes

mehn ... NCAN is really lucrative 1 Like