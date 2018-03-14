₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by dre11(m): 7:13am
Samson Folarin
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Jabioro: 7:22am
At times a hell like Nigeria may be better ask those who had step on Libya land and be fortunate enough to back here alive
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by jerryunit48: 7:27am
Jabioro:I heard someone that returned from Libya has gone back because he says it is better for him over there...irony of life
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Jabioro: 7:41am
jerryunit48:Well l wish him the best
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Sirmuel1(m): 7:45am
jerryunit48:
Before nko? Nigeria be like country to you?
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Donpresh95(m): 8:38am
In 1967 Igbo people saw tomorrow and decided to leave, but u people backstabbed us. In 2013 IPOB started with the same aim and you guys are cursing them.
DON'T WORRY YORUBA, WHEN WE FINALLY LEAVE, WE WOULD REALLY LIKE TO SEE HOW BETTER YOU GUYS ARE COMPARED TO US IN YOUR HOPELESS COUNTRY AS YOU CLAIM.
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by SouthSouth1914: 10:54am
Youths should take the risk to come together and take what rightfully belong to them!! Enough is enough.. Each one, tell one!!
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:55am
And what surprises me is that people are looking for a way to get to Nigeria while others are thinking of how to leave.
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Apina(m): 10:56am
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Foolish44: 10:56am
Donpresh95:
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by jerryunit48: 10:56am
So pathetic
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Betty6blaze(m): 10:57am
IF YOU NEED MY NAIRALAND ACCOUNT TAKE IT
IS YOURS
USERNAME:- Betty6blaze
PASSWORD:- wapwap
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by divicoded: 10:58am
Donpresh95:
Truth be told, you did not see jack!
You wanted to run away with our commonwealth in 1967! Your leader saw warfire- he abandoned your fathers at the warfront and bolted away like a coward he was!
In 2015, you lost an election which you senselessly packed all your eggs in a basket, here you are whining again!!
What a shame?
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Realdeals(m): 10:59am
Genuine reasons, only the strong hearted can survive in Nigeria.
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Xavier9ja(m): 10:59am
Who dem wan leave the country for. We must endure the sh!t hole together. Nice one NIS
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Innov8ve1: 10:59am
Oh well
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by Bakrabas: 10:59am
Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by deolu2000(m): 11:00am
Sirmuel1:But you are still here, it shows there is hope don't you think so?
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by lanre316: 11:02am
Donpresh95:
YORUBAS ARE NOT YOUR ENEMY!
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by talk2percy(m): 11:02am
Anywhere is better than Nigeria, even Hell!
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by marvin906(m): 11:03am
and you believe where your going is better..
no wahala safe journey
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by talk2percy(m): 11:03am
deolu2000:there's no hope for Nigeria
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by thunderbabs: 11:08am
Nigeria, a wicked land. Dreamkilling country.
Buhari be up dere wanting to do another term despite his failures.... All they care about is themselves.
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by thunderbabs: 11:08am
marvin906:
Yes, ghana sef better
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by flyca: 11:12am
I applaud
|Re: I Will Take Any Risk To Leave Nigeria – Stowaway (photo) by NaijaLoaded24: 11:13am
