Samson Folarin







Pics of the suspect



The hope of nine Nigerian youths and a national of Niger Republic for greener pastures in Europe through vessels was dashed after they were arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service .



The suspects were said to have been assisted into the vessels by some fishermen who paddled them on local boats before getting them aboard the ships .



The Comptroller , Nigeria Immigration Service , Lagos Seaports and Marine Command, Modupe Anyalechi , said five of the suspects were discovered on Sunday inside the rudder truck of MV MSC PAOLA by some immigration officers who rummaged the vessel at fairway buoy , around six nautical miles to finger jetty , Apapa Port.



The other five , according to her , were caught on Monday on board of MV MAERSK CHANNIA by some naval officers, who handed them over to the NIS .



She said the suspects were , however, unaware that most of the vessels only plied waterways of West African countries and the Gulf of Guinea .



“ Our efforts have made it almost impossible for stowaways to access vessels from the quayside ; hence , they now resort to using canoes with the assistance of fishermen , to get into vessels through the propellers when the vessels are gradually sailing to the high sea along the channel . This was confirmed in the confession of the stowaways .



“ Their reason for this act , as they claimed , was in search of greener pastures in Europe and the western world . Unknown to them, however, is the fact that some of these vessels are Coastal , whose activities are limited to West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea , ” she said .



Anyalechi identified the suspects as Orire Popoola, Kelvin Wessey , Erukudami Moses, Odiyeye Abiye , Agba Victor , Odogwu Michael, Kelly Onikan , Pope Ekele , Asumah Ukpere and Wessem Nasuru .



Twenty- eight - year - old Popoola said all the stowaways got on the vessels on their own , adding that they only met after they were arrested.



The Ondo State indigene said they all thought the vessels were Europe- bound.



He said he was ready to take any risk to leave the country .



“ I will take any risk to find my way out of Nigeria . I have no job . I believe that if I can follow a ship to Europe , I can be anything I want to be. I thought the ship was going to Holland or any other part of Europe , ” he added .



Wessey , 24, who claimed to be a Lagos State indigene , said he wanted to leave the country to play for a football club in Europe .



He said , “I have been suffering for many years to be somebody in life , but no way. I am a footballer ; but I don’ t have any connection .



I want to play for big clubs in Europe. I felt if taking this risk would make me achieve my dream , then so be it . I know I could have died while doing this . I did it on purpose .



“ I lost my mother in October 2017 . I have no relative or helper . I would rather take the risk of going abroad through this means than rob or steal . ”



An artiste , Odogun , said he had been performing at different shows without making headway in life , adding that he thought the risk would change his life for the better .



“ I do not hate my country and I am not trying to run away . I just needed a place where I can find help.



My mother died last two months and my father is crippled . I am the first child of my father and my only brother is in the village , ” he added .



Ukpere , 24, said he had been frustrated by joblessness , adding that his attempts at joining the NIS were futile due to lack of funds .



He said , “ The life I am living in Nigeria is meaningless . I have looked for jobs in many companies in Lagos without getting any .



When I got the recruitment form to join Immigration, I could not process it because I didn ’ t have money and my parents are dead . I know that if I go abroad, I will find a better life for myself than the one I am living here. ”



Anyalechi advised youths to stay in the country , saying there were many opportunities they could explore to become responsible members of society .





http://punchng.com/i-will-take-any-risk-to-leave-nigeria-stowaway/

At times a hell like Nigeria may be better ask those who had step on Libya land and be fortunate enough to back here alive 1 Like

Jabioro:

At times a hell like Nigeria may be better ask those who had step on Libya land and be fortunate enough to back here alive I heard someone that returned from Libya has gone back because he says it is better for him over there...irony of life I heard someone that returned from Libya has gone back because he says it is better for him over there...irony of life 6 Likes

jerryunit48:

I heard someone that returned from Libya has gone back because he says it is better for him over there...irony of life Well l wish him the best Well l wish him the best

jerryunit48:

I heard someone that returned from Libya has gone back because he says it is better for him over there ...irony of life



Before nko? Nigeria be like country to you? Before nko? Nigeria be like country to you? 5 Likes

In 1967 Igbo people saw tomorrow and decided to leave, but u people backstabbed us. In 2013 IPOB started with the same aim and you guys are cursing them.



DON'T WORRY YORUBA, WHEN WE FINALLY LEAVE, WE WOULD REALLY LIKE TO SEE HOW BETTER YOU GUYS ARE COMPARED TO US IN YOUR HOPELESS COUNTRY AS YOU CLAIM. 4 Likes 1 Share

Youths should take the risk to come together and take what rightfully belong to them!! Enough is enough.. Each one, tell one!! 1 Like

And what surprises me is that people are looking for a way to get to Nigeria while others are thinking of how to leave.

Donpresh95:

In 1967 Igbo people saw tomorrow and decided to leave, but u people backstabbed us. In 2013 IPOB started with the same aim and you guys are cursing them.



DON'T WORRY YORUBA, WHEN WE FINALLY LEAVE, WE WOULD REALLY LIKE TO SEE HOW BETTER YOU GUYS ARE COMPARED TO US IN YOUR HOPELESS COUNTRY AS YOU CLAIM. 7 Likes

So pathetic

Donpresh95:

In 1967 Igbo people saw tomorrow and decided to leave, but u people backstabbed us. In 2013 IPOB started with the same aim and you guys are cursing them.



DON'T WORRY YORUBA, WHEN WE FINALLY LEAVE, WE WOULD REALLY LIKE TO SEE HOW BETTER YOU GUYS ARE COMPARED TO US IN YOUR HOPELESS COUNTRY AS YOU CLAIM.

Truth be told, you did not see jack!



You wanted to run away with our commonwealth in 1967! Your leader saw warfire- he abandoned your fathers at the warfront and bolted away like a coward he was!



In 2015, you lost an election which you senselessly packed all your eggs in a basket, here you are whining again!!





What a shame? 2 Likes

Genuine reasons, only the strong hearted can survive in Nigeria. Genuine reasons, only the strong hearted can survive in Nigeria.

Who dem wan leave the country for. We must endure the sh!t hole together. Nice one NIS 1 Like

Oh well







Sirmuel1:





Before nko? Nigeria be like country to you? But you are still here, it shows there is hope don't you think so? But you are still here, it shows there is hope don't you think so?

Donpresh95:

In 1967 Igbo people saw tomorrow and decided to leave, but u people backstabbed us. In 2013 IPOB started with the same aim and you guys are cursing them.



DON'T WORRY YORUBA, WHEN WE FINALLY LEAVE, WE WOULD REALLY LIKE TO SEE HOW BETTER YOU GUYS ARE COMPARED TO US IN YOUR HOPELESS COUNTRY AS YOU CLAIM.

YORUBAS ARE NOT YOUR ENEMY! YORUBAS ARE NOT YOUR ENEMY! 1 Like

Anywhere is better than Nigeria, even Hell!

and you believe where your going is better..

no wahala safe journey

deolu2000:



But you are still here, it shows there is hope don't you think so? there's no hope for Nigeria there's no hope for Nigeria

Nigeria, a wicked land. Dreamkilling country.



Buhari be up dere wanting to do another term despite his failures.... All they care about is themselves.

marvin906:

and you believe where your going is better..

no wahala safe journey

Yes, ghana sef better Yes, ghana sef better

I applaud