|Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by Obalende: 6:28pm On Jul 26
Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airlines, Egypt Air
Are these airlines safe? Any experiences?
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by queendoreez(f): 7:08pm On Jul 26
Ethiopian Airlines has more experienced pilots.
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by VEIL1234: 10:03pm On Jul 26
God bless you for starting this thread, anyone with more ideas or real life experiences? Kindly share...
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by tdayof(m): 6:46am On Jul 27
queendoreez:
You asked for their flying hours?
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by olumig(m): 8:14pm On Aug 03
Recently used Ethiopian Airline it was ok
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by Hadone(m): 12:45pm
Emirates Airline in my mind right now
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by chris4gold(m): 12:46pm
Recently I traveled with South African Airways to Baltimore in American, their hostess was superb, severed series of African dishes, the flight took less than 8hrs from Ibadan to USA Only for me to wake up around 6am to discover that I slept early... The dream sweet o
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by ajibsca: 12:46pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by mallamsule: 12:47pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by koolcat: 12:47pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by dataking: 12:50pm
Hadone:They are not African
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by ayatt(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by emmyspark007(m): 12:52pm
Edo airline is top notch
Only few people can afford it
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by LegitBachelor: 12:52pm
Heard Egypt Air treat Nigerians with disrespect.
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by slapandfall(m): 12:53pm
All are OK..na who reach house sabi drive..Egypt air is nice though
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by Pidginwhisper: 12:53pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by Amosjaj(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by mebad(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Air Travellers, Share Your Travel Experiences With African Airlines by emmyspark007(m): 12:54pm
