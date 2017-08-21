₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 2:55pm On Aug 05
It's not news again that Tecno released the nougat update for their flagship phone phantom 6+ yesterday and after their update I noticed some things which I felt bad
1) The removal of the "PHANTOM 6PLUS" watermark: when I finished my upgrade I quickly rushed to camera to see if anything interesting night be added but I was sad when I noticed that the watermark was removed and replaced with some that aren't cool to say because the "phantom 6plus" watermark made the phone pictures to look dope
2) The removal of the eyes recognition (iris scanner) :
When I got to the settings I saw that the iris scanner has be removed and I was very sad because I do use it mostly at nights so if am sleeping nobody can access my phone even though they use my fingerprints to try to unlock it it would still need my eyes .
3) The changes of the background colour from black to white:
This part of the update got be angry because I loved the black background colour on the settings, contacts etc it made my phone to look unique and dope because we all know that "black is beauty " but the white background is cool sha.
Other than that I love the new features included in the update finally this android N is awesome I used the spilt mode and it's very good for this beast using a 4gig ram
NB: This is just my review but it might be different from urs
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 3:00pm On Aug 05
Spitting mode
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by smartty68(m): 3:06pm On Aug 05
Ogar OP please I'm looking for olden days ceiling fan to buy and it happens that you have one above your head...! How much
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by teamf: 3:18pm On Aug 05
smartty68:
smartty68:
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Young03(m): 3:26pm On Aug 05
Wetin concern me
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 3:38pm On Aug 05
smartty68:haha funny guy
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by ollah1: 3:46pm On Aug 05
You shouldn't feel bad. Tecno brilliantly broke down the change log. Everything in the new update was boldly written. You simply failed to read it.
Terms and conditions are important
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by ritababe(f): 3:51pm On Aug 05
the white background is normal Na, part of Android 7.0 features.
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 7:54pm On Aug 05
ollah1:Wow your right I didn't read that
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 7:54pm On Aug 05
ritababe:Thanks
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Techpaded(f): 8:07pm On Aug 05
OK!
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by jayhk(m): 3:45am On Aug 06
Vicboi...Its Iyke..happy your phantom looks diff now
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 4:01am On Aug 06
jayhk:haha thanks my oga
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Behankey(m): 12:07pm On Aug 06
The white background is a Nougat something. The nougat is cool
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Freelancerx: 3:49pm On Aug 06
I think they removed some things because of bugs. Updated my own infinix phone and they removed the watermark too. But all in all , it's good there's an upgrade for Tecno phones now
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Anuoluwapo23(f): 3:58pm On Aug 06
Nice just like my itel p51
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Olarababy(f): 4:12pm On Aug 06
Vicboi1:who reqds terms and conditions in 2017
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Henri8: 7:51pm On Aug 13
smartty68:You dey look for mercury?
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by smartty68(m): 8:13pm On Aug 13
Henri8:How you take know biko
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by brainycaleb(m): 8:29pm On Aug 13
If I owned a Tecno Phantom 6, though I'd be tempted to update officially to Nougat but, I don't like white backgrounds!
Why did they have to disable the selling point of the phone in a major update?(Iris scanner)
I may have to wait or search for a custom rom anyway.
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by missslimzy(f): 9:35pm On Aug 13
LOL. Who get time to read terms and condition
ollah1:
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by omoalajah(m): 9:47pm On Aug 13
Ehyaa
brainycaleb:
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by datyorubaboy: 9:54pm On Aug 13
Thats the good news , updates being rolled out
Freelancerx:
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Vicboi1(m): 8:06pm On Aug 20
another OTA update
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by ALAYORMII: 7:46am
Tecno phantom
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by martineverest(m): 7:48am
Nougat update? When Android o will soon be released in a month time
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by Nyaknor(m): 7:50am
ollah1:
You see... I wonder how the guy manage to pass his waec..
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by herbeedar(m): 7:53am
A
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by jonnytad(m): 7:54am
Who tecno epp? I'll prefer Samsung with OS 4.1 to tecno 7.0 any day, any time.
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by bravesoul247(m): 8:02am
So sorry man.
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by GMBuhari: 8:17am
Sweet
Sorry take heart , sometimes for something to be better it has to be destroyed
Enable bug mode on your phone then revert it to previous version
smartty68:hehehehe hehehehe
|Re: My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update by RegalD(m): 8:19am
ollah1:How many nigerians read T&C.... One day I decided to be different, I click on it read the first line and then scrolled down to read the last line.
They are written so long in order to bore us from reading it and thereby using it against us for their own gain...#myopinion
