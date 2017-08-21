Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / My Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6+ Nougat Update (2617 Views)

It's not news again that Tecno released the nougat update for their flagship phone phantom 6+ yesterday and after their update I noticed some things which I felt bad



1) The removal of the "PHANTOM 6PLUS" watermark: when I finished my upgrade I quickly rushed to camera to see if anything interesting night be added but I was sad when I noticed that the watermark was removed and replaced with some that aren't cool to say because the "phantom 6plus" watermark made the phone pictures to look dope



2) The removal of the eyes recognition (iris scanner) :

When I got to the settings I saw that the iris scanner has be removed and I was very sad because I do use it mostly at nights so if am sleeping nobody can access my phone even though they use my fingerprints to try to unlock it it would still need my eyes .



3) The changes of the background colour from black to white:

This part of the update got be angry because I loved the black background colour on the settings, contacts etc it made my phone to look unique and dope because we all know that "black is beauty " but the white background is cool sha.



Other than that I love the new features included in the update finally this android N is awesome I used the spilt mode and it's very good for this beast using a 4gig ram



NB: This is just my review but it might be different from urs

Spitting mode

smartty68:

Wetin concern me 1 Like

You shouldn't feel bad. Tecno brilliantly broke down the change log. Everything in the new update was boldly written. You simply failed to read it.



Terms and conditions are important

the white background is normal Na, part of Android 7.0 features.

Vicboi...Its Iyke..happy your phantom looks diff now

The white background is a Nougat something. The nougat is cool

I think they removed some things because of bugs. Updated my own infinix phone and they removed the watermark too. But all in all , it's good there's an upgrade for Tecno phones now

If I owned a Tecno Phantom 6, though I'd be tempted to update officially to Nougat but, I don't like white backgrounds!



Why did they have to disable the selling point of the phone in a major update?(Iris scanner)



I may have to wait or search for a custom rom anyway.

Nougat update? When Android o will soon be released in a month time 1 Like

Who tecno epp? I'll prefer Samsung with OS 4.1 to tecno 7.0 any day, any time.

Sorry take heart , sometimes for something to be better it has to be destroyed



Enable bug mode on your phone then revert it to previous version





