What Islam Says If Eid Prayer And Juma'at (friday), Coincide On The Same Day / What Islam Says On Masturbation. / Islam's View On Couple's Dancing At Weddings

Salam aleikum Muslim world

Please this issue has been bothering me for a while.

I wanna know if mouth action/Mouth Action is accepted islamically?

If not what are the reasons and implications?

What islam forbids is sex through the anus. . . i have read the hadith in hadith collections days back ...dd 5 Likes 1 Share

What islam forbids is sex through the anus. . . i have read the hadith in hadith collections days back ...dd are u saying bj ain't a sin are u saying bj ain't a sin

are u saying bj ain't a sin According to the knowledge i have presently. . it is n0t a sin. . nothinq forbids it in islam. . . just anal sex islam forbids . . .and, CALLING WHAT ALLAH MAKES HARAM HALAL IS KUFRU... . only bring proof if its haram. . fr0m quran or hadith or scholarly fatwa that has proof. . .xm. According to the knowledge i have presently. . it is n0t a sin. . nothinq forbids it in islam. . . just anal sex islam forbids . . .and, CALLING WHAT ALLAH MAKES HARAM HALAL IS KUFRU... . only bring proof if its haram. . fr0m quran or hadith or scholarly fatwa that has proof. . .xm. 1 Like

Shaykh ubayd al-jaabiree hafidhohullaah Shaykh ubayd al-jaabiree hafidhohullaah

Shaykh Albaani rahimahullaah ta'aala



Question: Is it permissible for a woman to use her mouth in playing with her husband's private part (MouthAction) and likewise for the man (to use his mouth in playing with his wife's private part)??



Response: I will respond to the likes of this question by saying: This is from the actions of some of the animals such as the dogs.



We have a general principle, and that is the Messenger (sal-Allaahu 'alayhe wa sallam) forbade (us from) resembling the animals in other than what we are talking about (MouthAction); Such as his forbidding the placing of the knees on the ground before the hands (when going into sujood) just as the camel does; And looking around (in the salaah) like a fox; And pecking (in the rukoo' and the sujood) like a crow.



And since it is also known that the Prophet (sal-Allaahu 'alayhe wa sallam) forbade (us from) resembling the disbelievers, then it is understood from this to be a prohibition; Also affirming the prohibition in what has preceded regarding the resembling of animals, especially since that which is known about them is their filthy nature; So, with regard to this action (MouthAction), the Muslim must be far above and removed from resembling the animals.



al-Fataawa al-Muhimmah - Page 709

brother opinion differ on placing the knee first or hand first



Hanafis, Shaafa’is are of ur point of view





those who express this opinion take as evidence the hadeeth of Waa’il ibn Hajar, who said: “I saw the Messenger of Allaah (peace

and blessings of Allaah be upon him), when he did sujood, putting his knees down before his hands, and when he got up

he raised his hands before his knees.” (Reported by Abu Dawood, al-Tirmidhi, al-Nisaa’i, Ibn Maajah and al-Daaraqutni

(1/345). He said: The only one who narrated it was Yazeed ibn Haaroon from Shurayk. Nobody reported from ‘Aasim ibn

Kulayb except Shurayk, and Shurayk is not qawiy (strong). Al-Bayhaqi said in al-Sunan (2/101): its isnaad is da’eef

(weak). Al-Albaani classed it as da’eef in al-Mishkaat (898) and al-Irwa’ (2/75). Other scholars classed it as saheeh,

such as Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allaah have mercy on him) in Zaad al-Ma’aad ). Among those who thought that one should

go down into sujood knees first were Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah and his student Ibn al-Qayyim; contemporary

scholars who favour this view include Shaykh ‘Abd al-‘Azeez ibn Baaz and Shaykh Muhammad ibn Saalih al-‘Uthaymeen.









Maalik, al-Awzaa’i and the scholars of hadeeth thought that one should go into sujood hands first, based on the hadeeth

of Abu Hurayrah (may Allaah be pleased with him), who said: “The Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah

be upon him) said, ‘When any one of you prostrates, let him not go down as the camel does; let him put his hands down

before his knees.’” (Reported by Ahmad (2/381), Abu Dawood, al-Tirmidhi, and al-Nisaa’i. Al-Nawawi said in al-

Majmoo’ (3/421): it was reported by Abu Dawood and al-Nisaa’i with a jayyid isnaad. It was classed as saheeh by

Shaykh al-Albaani in al-Irwa’ (2/78), who said: This is a saheeh isnaad, all of whose men are thiqaat, the men of

Muslim, apart from Muhammad ibn ‘Abd-Allaah ibn al-Hasan, also known as al-Nafs al-Zakiyyah al-‘Alawi, who is

thiqah)





Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah made a valuable comment on this matter in al-Fataawa (22/449): “Praying in both ways is

permissible, according to the consensus of the scholars. If a person wants to go down knees first or hands first, his

prayer is valid in either case, according to the consensus of the scholars, but they disputed as to which is preferable.”

The scholar should act upon whichever opinion he believes is more likely to be correct, and the ordinary Muslim should

follow the opinion of a scholar whom he trusts. And Allaah knows best.







islamqa did justice to it

# And resembling the disbelievers, the phone or computer you're using is not resembling the disbelievers?



The kind of hypocrisy in this post is alarming.

# Are humans not part of mammal animals? Are there no mimicking character humans and animals share? Prophet Muhammad and his followers fought for territory, animals also fight for territory.



# And resembling the disbelievers, the phone or computer you're using is not resembling the disbelievers?



The kind of hypocrisy in this post is alarming.

Pure nonsense as usual....



Pure nonsense as usual....

When will you start having sense?

Pure nonsense as usual....



Does your divine manuscripts make sense?

Does your divine manuscripts make sense?

Not to a fool

but to a sheeple a.k.a gullible.

but to a sheeple a.k.a gullible.

Are you under any obligation to come and spew thrash here? Why are so committed and hell bent on disparaging any thing that has to do with this faith. You must be having a serious rumble with the voice of reasoning resonating to the little sense you have left that you have strayed so far away from the right track.



So for you to cling precariously to you failing, and fraudulent faith, you must come here to justify your foolishness.



Are you under any obligation to come and spew thrash here? Why are so committed and hell bent on disparaging any thing that has to do with this faith. You must be having a serious rumble with the voice of reasoning resonating to the little sense you have left that you have strayed so far away from the right track.

So for you to cling precariously to you failing, and fraudulent faith, you must come here to justify your foolishness.

Please go and pay attention to that inner voice, for it echoes nothing but truth and guidance. Perhaps, you may be saved from this unfathomable disease of the heart plaguing you and your fellow wayward goats.

Are you under any obligation to come and spew thrash here? Why are so committed and hell bent on disparaging any thing that has to do with this faith. You must be having a serious rumble with the voice of reasoning resonating to the little sense you have left that you have strayed so far away from the right track. You carry another person headache for head.



I have every right to "spew thrash" here as long I'm not breaking rules.



So for you to cling precariously to you failing, and fraudulent faith, you must come here to justify your foolishness. What's my faith?



You carry another person headache for head.

I have every right to "spew thrash" here as long I'm not breaking rules.

What's my faith?

Lol, I'm not delusional and am not having schizophrenia, I don't hear inner voices.

If you are a true son of your father, go meet him for clarifications and when your views diverge, spew the same trash you go on about at him.











You carry another person headache for head.



I have every right to "spew thrash" here as long I'm not breaking rules.



What's my faith?



Your Muslim father would be so proud of you
If you are a true son of your father, go meet him for clarifications and when your views diverge, spew the same trash you go on about at him.





Aisha reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever innovates something into this matter of ours which does not belong to it will have it rejected.”



In another narration, the Prophet said, “Whoever performs a deed that is not in accordance with our matter will have it rejected.”





As far as MouthAction is concerned, there are two aspects to the issue. One being the moral aspect and the other the actual ruling regarding it in Islamic Law (meaning, to state whether it is Haram, Makruh or permissible).



With regards to the first aspect, there is no doubt that the act of MouthAction (in its full meaning) is a totally shameful act. The mouth which is used to recite the Dhikr of Allah, send Salutations on the blessed Messenger of Allah (Allah bless him and give him peace), recite the holy Qur’an and other things, can not be used for filthy and dirty things such as MouthAction, especially if it includes the filth entering the mouth, this is the aspect (moral) they are referring to.



As far as the second aspect is concerned, which is the Shariah ruling on MouthAction; this actually depends on what you really mean by MouthAction. The term “MouthAction” covers a wide range of activities, from just kissing the private parts to the actual swallowing of filth.



If “MouthAction” means to insert the joystick in the wife’s mouth to the extent that she takes in the filth, whether this filth is semen (Mani) or pre-ejaculatory fluid (Madhi), or the man takes the filth of the woman in his mouth, then this is not permissible. Taking the filth with all its forms in the mouth is unlawful. The fluids which come out are impure, thus make it impermissible to take it orally.



However, if the same act is practiced by using a condom (to prevent the sexual fluids entering the mouth) or the wife merely kisses her husband’s joystick and the husband kisses her genitals and they avoid any areas where there is pre-ejaculatory fluid, then this should be (according to this humble servant and Allah knows best) permissible, although disliked.



It is mentioned in the famous Hanafi Fiqh reference book, and one regarded as a fundamental source in the school, al-Fatawa al-Hindiyya:



“If a man inserts his joystick in his wife’s mouth, it is said that it is disliked (makruh), and others said that it is not disliked.” (al-Fatawa al-Hindiyya, 5/372)



This clear text from one of the major Hanafi books indicates that the scholars differed on the issue of inserting the joystick into the wife’s mouth. According to some it was disliked whilst others totally permitted it. But it should be remembered that this is in the case when no sexual fluids enter the spouse’s mouth as mentioned in detail earlier. Due to the act being considered against the proper conduct of a Muslim, most scholars have held this practice to be disliked (even in the situation where one does not orally take the filth).



This is what I have on this particular subject. I thought that there was a genuine need to shed some light on it from an Islamic perspective



And Allah Knows Best 1 Like