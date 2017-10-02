Checkout 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage below

Marriage is very difficult for many today, many are enduring their marriage only very few are enjoying their Marriage.

Though many people are quick to blame in laws, jobs, spouses etc for the state of their Marriage. The truth is many makes very terrible mistakes that hurts their Marriage greatly. Here I will expose seven of these mistakes.



1) RUNNING MARRIAGE WITHOUT GOD

Psalm 127:1-2

[1] Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.

[2] It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.







2) ENTERING MARRIAGE THROUGH NEGATIVE DOORS

Psalm 11:1-3 KJV

[1] In the Lord put I my trust: how say ye to my soul, Flee as a bird to your mountain?

[2] For, lo, the wicked bend their bow, they make ready their arrow upon the string, that they may privily shoot at the upright in heart.



[3] If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?

EXAMPLES OF NEGATIVE DOORS

Pregnancy door

Cohabitation door

Sinful Wedding Door

Falsehood Door

Diabolical door

Masquerade Door



3) GOING INTO MARRIAGE CLUELESS

Proverbs 3:19-20

[19] The Lord by wisdom hath founded the earth; by understanding hath he established the heavens.

[20] By his knowledge the depths are broken up, and the clouds drop down the dew.

— lack of wisdom is the greatest singular killer of marriage

— If you are not well equipped to build a marriage, you will end up wrecking a home





4) ALLOWING THIRD PARTIES TO RULE IN THEIR MARRIAGES

WHO ARE THIRD PARTIES?

Genesis 2:24 KJV

Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.

In laws

Siblings

Parents

Children

friends

Colleagues



5) GOING INTO MARRIAGE WITH FUNDAMENTAL CHARACTER FLAWS

Proverbs 11:29 KJV

[29] He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.



6) GOING INTO SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP OUTSIDE MARRIAGE

Proverbs 6:32-33 KJV

[32] But whoso committeth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul.

[33] A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away.



7) NOT GIVING ROOM FOR COUPLE’S TIME

Song of Songs 7:11 KJV

Come, my beloved, let us go forth into the field; let us lodge in the villages.

~ The more time you spend with each other, the better both of you will understand each other.

~ On the other hand, the more you spend time away from each other, the more the odds of drifting away or falling into

someone else’s arms

~ Intimacy is impossible if you are always apart.



TYPES OF “COUPLES’ TIME” IN MARRIAGE

1) TIME TOTALLY SEPARATE (TTS): Time spent totally separate apart from each other,away from ones spouse is the TTS of every married couple.

— time spent at work,in different rooms,traffic or with other people etc



2) TIME TOGETHER ALONE(TTA): When you are together but doing different things,

— reading different books,

— chatting with other people on the internet,

— taking care of Children etc





3) TIME TOGETHER INTIMATE(TTI):

— Time spent together with attention on each other,

— talking about each other’s plans, visions, hope, fear, belief etc

— time spent together cuddling, kissing, hugging, gazing into each others eyes, sharing love, talking deeply, playing together, flirting, touching romantically and making love.



NOTE THIS

— The higher the TTS the danger for the Marriage.

— couples with very high TTI will have very fulfilling marriage.



