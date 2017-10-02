₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by emmyw(m): 7:40am On Aug 14
Checkout 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage below
Marriage is very difficult for many today, many are enduring their marriage only very few are enjoying their Marriage.
Though many people are quick to blame in laws, jobs, spouses etc for the state of their Marriage. The truth is many makes very terrible mistakes that hurts their Marriage greatly. Here I will expose seven of these mistakes.
1) RUNNING MARRIAGE WITHOUT GOD
Psalm 127:1-2
[1] Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.
[2] It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.
2) ENTERING MARRIAGE THROUGH NEGATIVE DOORS
Psalm 11:1-3 KJV
[1] In the Lord put I my trust: how say ye to my soul, Flee as a bird to your mountain?
[2] For, lo, the wicked bend their bow, they make ready their arrow upon the string, that they may privily shoot at the upright in heart.
[3] If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?
EXAMPLES OF NEGATIVE DOORS
Pregnancy door
Cohabitation door
Sinful Wedding Door
Falsehood Door
Diabolical door
Masquerade Door
3) GOING INTO MARRIAGE CLUELESS
Proverbs 3:19-20
[19] The Lord by wisdom hath founded the earth; by understanding hath he established the heavens.
[20] By his knowledge the depths are broken up, and the clouds drop down the dew.
— lack of wisdom is the greatest singular killer of marriage
— If you are not well equipped to build a marriage, you will end up wrecking a home
4) ALLOWING THIRD PARTIES TO RULE IN THEIR MARRIAGES
WHO ARE THIRD PARTIES?
Genesis 2:24 KJV
Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.
In laws
Siblings
Parents
Children
friends
Colleagues
5) GOING INTO MARRIAGE WITH FUNDAMENTAL CHARACTER FLAWS
Proverbs 11:29 KJV
[29] He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.
6) GOING INTO SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP OUTSIDE MARRIAGE
Proverbs 6:32-33 KJV
[32] But whoso committeth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul.
[33] A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away.
7) NOT GIVING ROOM FOR COUPLE’S TIME
Song of Songs 7:11 KJV
Come, my beloved, let us go forth into the field; let us lodge in the villages.
~ The more time you spend with each other, the better both of you will understand each other.
~ On the other hand, the more you spend time away from each other, the more the odds of drifting away or falling into
someone else’s arms
~ Intimacy is impossible if you are always apart.
TYPES OF “COUPLES’ TIME” IN MARRIAGE
1) TIME TOTALLY SEPARATE (TTS): Time spent totally separate apart from each other,away from ones spouse is the TTS of every married couple.
— time spent at work,in different rooms,traffic or with other people etc
2) TIME TOGETHER ALONE(TTA): When you are together but doing different things,
— reading different books,
— chatting with other people on the internet,
— taking care of Children etc
3) TIME TOGETHER INTIMATE(TTI):
— Time spent together with attention on each other,
— talking about each other’s plans, visions, hope, fear, belief etc
— time spent together cuddling, kissing, hugging, gazing into each others eyes, sharing love, talking deeply, playing together, flirting, touching romantically and making love.
NOTE THIS
— The higher the TTS the danger for the Marriage.
— couples with very high TTI will have very fulfilling marriage.
Source: http://www.heroslodge.com/657/terrible-mistakes-people-make-marriage
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by pmc01(m): 12:19pm
OP, are you married?
OP, are you married?
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Flashh: 12:19pm
When you ran into marriage, because friends were getting married.
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Harbeyg09(m): 12:19pm
The wise ones read, understand and make good use of a piece of good advice
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by scofieldsimba(m): 12:20pm
Marriage is highly overrated here..
Marriage is highly overrated here..
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Beesluv: 12:21pm
Well done Sir
Well done Sir
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Flexherbal(m): 12:22pm
Ok
Ok
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by bentlywills(m): 12:22pm
Beans
Beans
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Daniel058(m): 12:22pm
Lovely Write up. I will try as much as I can to know her very well before marriage
Note : am not talking about taking her to the other room oo
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Laitesmart(m): 12:22pm
U sure say person go fit marry with all this... No 1 is more than enough... Eni lolorun. Ohun gbogbo lo ni
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Naughtytboy: 12:23pm
Abeg,, if I love a girl, I'll love to Bleep her
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by nalizzzy: 12:23pm
pls I wan to get married
pls I wan to get married
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by gentlegenius(m): 12:23pm
I think that No. 2 and 3 are the most important...
Entering into marriage through the negative door: The pregnancy door is the most rampant of all negative doors and about 80% of couples who go through this route are either divorced or enduring their marriage.
Going into marriage clueless: This is quite dangerous because the task ahead will be almost impossible to face. People hardly succeed when they go into places they were not prepared to be.
Marriages were more successful in those days because our grand parents were well brought up and were taught right from infancy how to cope with the challenges of marriage and how to become good partners in marriage. But today the reverse is the case. Parents don't train the children(especially daughters) on how to succeed in marriage. They show bad examples to their children and fail to address their character flaws that could be detrimental to marriage. This is why we have so many failed marriages these days than in those days.
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by pfadom: 12:23pm
You hit it.
You hit it.
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by thesuave10(m): 12:23pm
Number 6 and 3 contradict themselves.. So you can't enter marriage clueless about sex abi? sex outside marriage is important and needed so that you're not clueless. Plus you should also date multiple women so you know how the female psyche... So in summary your post just like 99% of posts on NL about marriage is : TRASH!!
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by chijioke199141: 12:23pm
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by yeyerolling: 12:25pm
Number 1 sha. So are u saying these guys below ran their marriages without GoD
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by userplainly(m): 12:26pm
must u quote bible verse? am Christian o but wen reality comes knocking u go forget all these verses....the niccur that wrote this post is a BIG STUPID HYPOCRITE
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Foodforthought(m): 12:26pm
marriage is overrated
marriage is overrated
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by jagugu88li(f): 12:30pm
These are all modern world excusses for being failures. Even back during the time of Noah people got married to strangers at tender ages and enjoyed peaceful lives .
The munite you immitate western cultures you don't fully understand, disaster is inevitable. Continue comparing your daily life with America, whom has no positive direction, then you later cry "7 ways something"........the grave is even deeper.
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by iamsammie(m): 12:31pm
scofieldsimba:
Foodforthought:That's what the devil wants you to think.
Marriage is important, the Christian family is the foundation of the church
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by pesinfada(m): 12:32pm
is not always bread and butter
is not always bread and butter
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by 12345baba: 12:32pm
scofieldsimba:ur brain is made of carton and sponge
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Truflame: 12:33pm
When you suggest rules and condition on marriage, you don't look at the variables that push people into certain behaviour.
A graduate who is mature enough for marriage may probably be facing pressure to get married. And as often happens, he settle down with a lady outside societal expectation and norms. Nobody is addressing his unemployment status but are quick to judge him for acting at variance to societal values
Unemployment is the basis of breaking societal norms
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Uyi168(m): 12:33pm
Just tell us u are here to preach ur gospel..
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by girl4rmspace(f): 12:34pm
scofieldsimba:
Really? Tell me more
scofieldsimba:
Really? Tell me more
Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by IditaBoy: 12:34pm
.
.
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by Sard(m): 12:34pm
I'm a Christian, but your points are just wrapped around religion, Christianity to be specific.
The thread should have been created under Religion section, not General section.
Anyway, you made some good points.
|Re: 7 Terrible Mistakes People Make In Marriage by thesuave10(m): 12:35pm
girl4rmspace:
Here means earth.. You're from space you won't understand
