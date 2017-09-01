₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by GideonIdaboh(f): 12:06pm On Aug 20
Hello Nairalanders,
Already 3 weeks today, my house was burgled while I was fast asleep (most people say Na jazz) . To my utmost dismay, I woke up to realize that my newly bought smart TV of not more Dan 2weeks old was carted away by the unknown men along side my phones and some money.
I was told I could use the IMEI of one of the phones to track other items stolen but I don't just know how. I have reported to the NPF but I haven't heard anything from them yet. To the ICT gurus in the house, Pls is there anything I can do from my own part Pls?
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Larwin(m): 12:20pm On Aug 20
Make me sef learn, lost my phone to pickpockets in awka. Sorry for yr loss op
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by meezynetwork(m): 5:59pm On Aug 20
Just move on boss, nothing can be track with imei number except u had an app in the fone that can do that.
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by heritage2009(m): 7:18pm On Aug 20
post ur lost phone imei and ur email
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:19pm On Aug 21
heritage2009:
Where do I post it? You mean to you?
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by heritage2009(m): 8:17pm On Aug 27
GideonIdaboh:PM me your imei and ur email address
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by GideonIdaboh(f): 9:38pm On Aug 27
heritage2009:Sorry to bother you too much. I don't know how to PM on nairaland. Could you plz guide me through?
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by GideonIdaboh(f): 9:41pm On Aug 27
heritage2009:Or can I post it here?
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by heritage2009(m): 11:47pm On Sep 01
GideonIdaboh:Post it here with ur email address
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Greenbullet(m): 1:15am
GideonIdaboh:my guy , this Nigeria , I am sorry just hustle more God will help you .
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Ruggedfitness: 10:52am
Already 3 weeks...
I think you should look at this very well.. You bought a new television and just immediately burglars came to your house... Doesn't that tell you something?
how did they get in? Even in America, victims do some investigations on their own to help the police, but for 3 weeks now you have not lifted a leg, until now...
I think google will help you in tracking IMEI, or you can meet your network provider for help, maybe there is a way to track your sim card even when it is off..
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by arejibadz(m): 10:53am
the person might change d imei and dats all.....u can't track it
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by uzoclinton(m): 10:53am
you can sleep for africa
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Narldon(f): 10:53am
[b]
For Android phones (and tablets, for that matter), Google created a Find My Device utility (google.com/android/find). If your phone is connected to the Internet and the thief has not logged out of your account yet, this tool can help you track the phone. Additionally, you can remotely wipe all the data from your phone or trigger a sound alarm. You have to act fast though, before the perpetrator get the opportunity to log out of your account. If you do not act fast enough, there is a last resort option of checking out the last location your phone has been seen at. Go to Google Maps and select the ‘Your Timeline’ option. There, you can see all the places you have ever been to, including the last place your phone has been used. That might narrow the search area down to a single district.
iOS devices Apple has also thought of those people who misplaced their phones.
Their utility is called ‘Find My IPhone’. With it, you can lock your phone and track its location, as well as erase all the data remotely. Even if your phone has been switched off, any of these actions will work as soon as it is turned back on. You can also tick the box that says Notify Me When Found to receive a notification for when you phone has been switched back on again. As with the Android devices, it will only work if your iCloud account is still active on your phone.[/b]
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Pinkblue(f): 10:53am
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by enemyofprogress: 10:54am
Eyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa RIP
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by twilliamx: 10:54am
E
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by tomstories: 10:54am
With d imei i guess
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by aktolly54(m): 10:54am
This is why I don't like staying in a house without fence and gate. None of your neighbor didn't see those thief while carrying out this evil act... Hmm? Your neighbor is the number one suspect . If you can afford to buy those items why can't you rent a house that everything is in place even though is God that protect someone
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by ekensi01(m): 10:54am
NOTHING LIKE JAZZ.
I have this type of girl in my house when she sleep na till 8am if person no wake her na to continue till the next day and so on..
The Ass is not a wife material.
Modified:
You even the find way to get it back.
Oya fraudster come collect the remaining one.
Most read: She was rape with jazz, she woke up to discover.
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by kalananta(m): 10:54am
report to the NPF
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by emmabest2000(m): 10:54am
meezynetwork:
Easy said than don ...
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Papaaldrich: 10:54am
It's well,
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by Black052(m): 10:55am
I sence another scam loading
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by psalmson001: 10:55am
Eyha!!!......pele
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by gift01: 10:56am
where the pix na. Came here to see your burgled house
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by temmypotter(m): 10:56am
choi! you can sleep for Cameroon
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by BisQuit(m): 10:56am
Dem Use Hausa Selina for you!!!!
If you know what I mean..
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by blezzymoore: 10:57am
Sleep? what type of sleep
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by nairavsdollars: 10:57am
Which kain sleep be that? You used Valium 5?
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by kaffy4tope(m): 10:58am
GideonIdaboh:
So they did all that and you did not wake? Pls try and go to a hospital for test ASAP. Who knows what funny thing they might have done to you.
A lady in my area was kicked out of her matrimonial home when she could not explain to her husband how she was impregnated, it was after proper consultations she got to know she was raped while fast aleep. Such will not be your portion ooo. So sorry for your loss once again.
|Re: How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? by whirlwind7(m): 10:58am
Now, that's weird.
They broke down your door, and the noise wasn't enough to wake you?
Or you forgot to lock up?
Do you live in a bungalow or on the ground floor without window and door burglary protectors? You didn't say any of these.
If its been three weeks without much effort on your part at locating your stolen properties, then I'm going to assume you have already come to terms that they are gone for good, and you have moved on.
I once heard about such an incident, and the victim insisted that the thieves administered agents such as chloroform through his window to put him into deep sleep before they broke in and carted away his properties.
