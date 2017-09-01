Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / How Can I Track My Stolen Phones And Electronics? (8803 Views)

Hello Nairalanders,



Already 3 weeks today, my house was burgled while I was fast asleep (most people say Na jazz) . To my utmost dismay, I woke up to realize that my newly bought smart TV of not more Dan 2weeks old was carted away by the unknown men along side my phones and some money.



I was told I could use the IMEI of one of the phones to track other items stolen but I don't just know how. I have reported to the NPF but I haven't heard anything from them yet. To the ICT gurus in the house, Pls is there anything I can do from my own part Pls? 3 Likes

Make me sef learn, lost my phone to pickpockets in awka. Sorry for yr loss op

Just move on boss, nothing can be track with imei number except u had an app in the fone that can do that. 3 Likes 1 Share

post ur lost phone imei and ur email

heritage2009:

post ur lost phone imei and ur email

Where do I post it? You mean to you? Where do I post it? You mean to you? 2 Likes 1 Share

GideonIdaboh:



Where do I post it? You mean to you? PM me your imei and ur email address PM me your imei and ur email address

heritage2009:





PM me your imei and ur email address Sorry to bother you too much. I don't know how to PM on nairaland. Could you plz guide me through? Sorry to bother you too much. I don't know how to PM on nairaland. Could you plz guide me through? 1 Like

heritage2009:





PM me your imei and ur email address Or can I post it here? Or can I post it here?

GideonIdaboh:

Or can I post it here? Post it here with ur email address Post it here with ur email address

GideonIdaboh:

Cc: lalasticlala my guy , this Nigeria , I am sorry just hustle more God will help you .





I think you should look at this very well.. You bought a new television and just immediately burglars came to your house... Doesn't that tell you something?



how did they get in? Even in America, victims do some investigations on their own to help the police, but for 3 weeks now you have not lifted a leg, until now...



I think google will help you in tracking IMEI, or you can meet your network provider for help, maybe there is a way to track your sim card even when it is off..



In other news



Already 3 weeks...I think you should look at this very well.. You bought a new television and just immediately burglars came to your house... Doesn't that tell you something?how did they get in? Even in America, victims do some investigations on their own to help the police, but for 3 weeks now you have not lifted a leg, until now...I think google will help you in tracking IMEI, or you can meet your network provider for help, maybe there is a way to track your sim card even when it is off..

the person might change d imei and dats all.....u can't track it 2 Likes

you can sleep for africa 4 Likes

For Android phones (and tablets, for that matter), Google created a Find My Device utility (google.com/android/find). If your phone is connected to the Internet and the thief has not logged out of your account yet, this tool can help you track the phone. Additionally, you can remotely wipe all the data from your phone or trigger a sound alarm. You have to act fast though, before the perpetrator get the opportunity to log out of your account. If you do not act fast enough, there is a last resort option of checking out the last location your phone has been seen at. Go to Google Maps and select the ‘Your Timeline’ option. There, you can see all the places you have ever been to, including the last place your phone has been used. That might narrow the search area down to a single district.





iOS devices Apple has also thought of those people who misplaced their phones.

Their utility is called ‘Find My IPhone’. With it, you can lock your phone and track its location, as well as erase all the data remotely. Even if your phone has been switched off, any of these actions will work as soon as it is turned back on. You can also tick the box that says Notify Me When Found to receive a notification for when you phone has been switched back on again. As with the Android devices, it will only work if your iCloud account is still active on your phone.[/b]

forget Houston pray for cameroun 6 Likes

With d imei i guess

This is why I don't like staying in a house without fence and gate. None of your neighbor didn't see those thief while carrying out this evil act... Hmm? Your neighbor is the number one suspect . If you can afford to buy those items why can't you rent a house that everything is in place even though is God that protect someone





I have this type of girl in my house when she sleep na till 8am if person no wake her na to continue till the next day and so on..







The Ass is not a wife material.











You even the find way to get it back.



Oya fraudster come collect the remaining one.



Most read: She was rape with jazz, she woke up to discover. NOTHING LIKE JAZZ.I have this type of girl in my house when she sleep na till 8am if person no wake her na to continue till the next day and so on..The Ass is not a wife material.Modified:You even the find way to get it back.Oya fraudster come collect the remaining one.Most read: She was rape with jazz, she woke up to discover.



meezynetwork:

Just move on boss, nothing can be track with imei number except u had an app in the fone that can do that.

Easy said than don ... Easy said than don ... 1 Like 1 Share

I sence another scam loading 1 Like

where the pix na. Came here to see your burgled house

choi! you can sleep for Cameroon

Dem Use Hausa Selina for you!!!!



If you know what I mean.. 1 Like

Sleep? what type of sleep

Which kain sleep be that? You used Valium 5? 1 Like

So they did all that and you did not wake? Pls try and go to a hospital for test ASAP. Who knows what funny thing they might have done to you.



A lady in my area was kicked out of her matrimonial home when she could not explain to her husband how she was impregnated, it was after proper consultations she got to know she was raped while fast aleep. Such will not be your portion ooo. So sorry for your loss once again. So they did all that and you did not wake? Pls try and go to a hospital for test ASAP. Who knows what funny thing they might have done to you.A lady in my area was kicked out of her matrimonial home when she could not explain to her husband how she was impregnated, it was after proper consultations she got to know she was raped while fast aleep. Such will not be your portion ooo. So sorry for your loss once again.