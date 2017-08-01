₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by hon3sty: 8:49am
Pastor arrested for allegedly killing and burying two children inside his Church for rituals in Ogun State.
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a Pastor who was paraded in his church premises, for reportedly killing and burying two children inside his Church for rituals in Ogun State.
The State’s Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the exhumed human parts will be taken in forensic investigation. The Pastor who confessed to the crime, said that the kids (male and female) aged 10 and 12 were killed for 50K each.
Source Pastor Arrested For Killing And Burying Two Children Inside His Church For Rituals
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by smartty68(m): 8:49am
Hmmm. So skull mining is now a lucrative business in Nigeria
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Neminc: 8:55am
Pastor but why? U fall hand o. Why u dey spoil this our business for us nah. Una go soon make government to begin chook eye put for our matter
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by paiz(m): 8:56am
Na them ooh
Wasnt surprised
Lets see what they have to say
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by ifegadinma: 8:56am
Na was o, this increase in using children for rituals nowadays enhhh! God have mercy
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by itchie: 8:58am
Not surprised it happened in the Republic of Western Skullandia
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Megatrix: 9:03am
Skull mining is now more lucrative than church business so pastor is diversifying
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by coluka: 9:12am
itchie:
Shots fired!! Wetin person no go hear for nairaland? Republic of Western Skullandia indeed.
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by mexxmoney: 9:26am
The useless idiot is not a pastor o. I don't which god the idiot is serving
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by RealZizou(m): 9:30am
Frontpage tinx....make i buy diz land
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by fumiswtpusy(f): 9:32am
Please these has to stop,they should stop disgracing our oduduwa republic.the media has already painted us as the most dirtiest people in the world,which might be true shall but now adding ritualism to it will be very bad.the thing is that even though most of us are thieves and ritualist there are still good ones please take note there are hard working yorubas that are not ritualist and kind hearted like me funmi.
Out of the betrayals came a betrayal,betraying the betrayals.
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by FellepHq(m): 11:53am
na wetin fit am
Meanwhile:
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by abluck(m): 12:55pm
[quote][/quote] this ogunstate shaa ah
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by DaBillionnaire: 1:52pm
Neminc:
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by eleojo23: 1:53pm
Please stop calling these criminals pastors.
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by don4real18(m): 1:53pm
FP... Will comment later
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Steve28: 1:53pm
abluck:your own state should be worst
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Keneking: 1:55pm
Ogun state
lalasticlala please do something about the disgusting image on three posts above
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by DanseMacabre(m): 1:55pm
For common 50k that E-Money gave my brethren Airforce1 and he called it nothing
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Badboiz(m): 1:55pm
Let the bashing begin.. Someone is posting xx rated poo. Mods do something
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by jhunsmoth(m): 1:55pm
you suppose go do am for another or your state instead of my holy state.
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by BLINGZ88: 1:55pm
xxx6771:oga what is this?
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by dobekey(m): 1:55pm
that one nah pastor
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by SenorFax(m): 1:55pm
Contact for your artworks, just 50k
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Zico5(m): 1:55pm
opin aye ti de tan o. Eyin ayanfe emura ile ya. I pity those who worship pastors. Only God knows his own.
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Dmeji4444(m): 1:56pm
Be careful of pastors
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by rozayx5(m): 1:56pm
skullarship
to study Skull mining technology
in
skullard republic
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by obo389(m): 1:56pm
Na wa oo but what sort of news have we been hearing of late about MOG?
This is an indication that we are truly in the last days and people should be very careful of the type of church they go to worship
|Re: Pastor Arrested For Killing & Burying Two Kids Inside His Church For 50k Rituals by Sniper12: 1:56pm
Gradually taking over the trade from alfas hehehe
