Pastor arrested for allegedly killing and burying two children inside his Church for rituals in Ogun State.



The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a Pastor who was paraded in his church premises, for reportedly killing and burying two children inside his Church for rituals in Ogun State.



The State’s Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the exhumed human parts will be taken in forensic investigation. The Pastor who confessed to the crime, said that the kids (male and female) aged 10 and 12 were killed for 50K each.



Hmmm. So skull mining is now a lucrative business in Nigeria 19 Likes

Pastor but why? U fall hand o. Why u dey spoil this our business for us nah. Una go soon make government to begin chook eye put for our matter 6 Likes

Na them ooh

Wasnt surprised

Lets see what they have to say 18 Likes

Na was o, this increase in using children for rituals nowadays enhhh! God have mercy 9 Likes

Not surprised it happened in the Republic of Western Skullandia 34 Likes 4 Shares

Skull mining is now more lucrative than church business so pastor is diversifying 14 Likes 1 Share

Shots fired!! Wetin person no go hear for nairaland? Republic of Western Skullandia indeed. Shots fired!! Wetin person no go hear for nairaland? Republic of Western Skullandia indeed. 30 Likes 1 Share

The useless idiot is not a pastor o. I don't which god the idiot is serving 5 Likes 1 Share

Frontpage tinx....make i buy diz land

Please these has to stop,they should stop disgracing our oduduwa republic.the media has already painted us as the most dirtiest people in the world,which might be true shall but now adding ritualism to it will be very bad.the thing is that even though most of us are thieves and ritualist there are still good ones please take note there are hard working yorubas that are not ritualist and kind hearted like me funmi.

Out of the betrayals came a betrayal,betraying the betrayals. 6 Likes

na wetin fit am





Meanwhile:





[quote][/quote] this ogunstate shaa ah

1 Like

Please stop calling these criminals pastors. 4 Likes

FP... Will comment later

lalasticlala please do something about the disgusting image on three posts above Ogun statelalasticlala please do something about the disgusting image on three posts above 1 Like

For common 50k that E-Money gave my brethren Airforce1 and he called it nothing 1 Like

Let the bashing begin.. Someone is posting xx rated poo. Mods do something

you suppose go do am for another or your state instead of my holy state.

that one nah pastor 2 Likes

opin aye ti de tan o. Eyin ayanfe emura ile ya. I pity those who worship pastors. Only God knows his own.

Be careful of pastors 1 Like





to study Skull mining technology



in



skullard republic













skullarshipto study Skull mining technologyinskullard republic 13 Likes

Na wa oo but what sort of news have we been hearing of late about MOG?

This is an indication that we are truly in the last days and people should be very careful of the type of church they go to worship 1 Like