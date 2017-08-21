₦airaland Forum

Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Nnaeb(m): 12:28pm
Delta airline is set to launch a new nonstop New york to Lagos flight next year.

The thrice-weekly service will start on March 24, 2018, departing JFK on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 2250, landing into Lagos at 1405 the following day.

The return leg will leave the Nigerian city at 2230, arriving back into New York at 0530 the following day.

The New York to Lagos flight will be operated by an A330-200 aircraft configured for 34 seats in Delta One business class, 32 Delta Comfort + seats, and 168 Main Cabin seats.

The US carrier already serves Lagos with four weekly flights from its Atlanta hub. Delta also operates flights to the African cities of Accra, Dakar, Senegal and Johannesburg.

Commenting on the new service Henry Kuykendall, Delta’s vice president-New York said:

“JFK is one of Delta’s gateways to the world, and we’re proud to make that world a little smaller with the launch of a direct New York to Lagos flight .

“This new route to the African continent joins existing service from JFK to Dakar and Accra, and follows new transatlantic routes to Lisbon, Berlin [a route which restarted in May after a gap of six years] and Glasgow that began this spring.

“We’re proud to continue to grow and refine our network to serve the more than 27 million Delta customers that pass through New York every year.”

https://www.discoverlagoscity.com/delta-air-set-launch-new-york-lagos-flight

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by geraldmezi(m): 12:35pm
Nice one
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by polarman: 3:37pm
Good development.
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Keneking: 3:38pm
Lalasticlala you can now go direct ---after United packed their load grin

Lai would say it is in line with attracting new investment shocked

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Samtobh(m): 5:32pm
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by ateamblezing(f): 5:32pm
Good news
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Dubby6(m): 5:33pm
angry
Those people wey give me Cold Akara and Mimi noodles instead of the hot Akara and indomie I requested for
If them fly over my airspace here in PH, imma stone down the plane
angry angry

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Turtle3Dove(m): 5:34pm
Good. We are improving..
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by LoveJesus87(m): 5:36pm
A

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by bejeria101(m): 5:36pm
Once upon a time nigerian airways did this! Once upon a time!

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by initiate: 5:37pm
MISLEADING HEADING. fake news style

you should have added March next year to the title so

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by win2kwire: 5:37pm
ibo drug dealers, food don land!
more work for NDLEA!

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by toseen7(m): 5:37pm
Turtle3Dove:
Good. We are improving..
Yes, we are..... since 1960.

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Ibenny(f): 5:38pm
Na was o, and some people will call this development...It is well.
They should look into Science and Technology, it will really better this forsaken country.

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by SkenolProp(m): 5:39pm
Me wey never travel out of west africa before grin grin grin It's good news though.
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by NLProblemChild(m): 5:40pm
Part of the development strategy
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by peripepe(m): 5:40pm
i will be among the first passenger to fly with it to new york in Jesus name.AMEN!!!

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Osama10(m): 5:40pm
cool cool cool
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by iswallker(m): 5:42pm
How much...dem nor tell us the fare nah..make I begin save money. This country don tire me oo.. grin
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Einl(m): 5:42pm
Shameful.
Before now, there was no direct flight between Nigeria and the US.

This is long overdue.

Next we need an indigenous airline flying direct to America.

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by burqueenx(f): 5:42pm
cheesy

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by burqueenx(f): 5:42pm
grin grin

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Electroweb(m): 5:43pm
They are filling the vacuum left by Arikair. It is a business move.
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by TheGoodJoe(m): 5:43pm
I will never forget how Delta Air flew the Olympics team of Nigeria to Brazil to meet up their game against Japan after we had trouble securing a flight.

Hero Airline.

I throway Salute.

Delta Airline Rescues Team Nigeria, flies them free of charge to Brazil


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWwH4u-eKVE

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by EntGistDaily: 5:45pm
Ok nice development..but how much per flight..



Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by AAinEqGuinea: 5:46pm
YESSS!
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by folakemigeh(f): 5:48pm
How much is it?

I hope it's affordable
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by kentkyle: 5:48pm
Turtle3Dove:
Good. We are improving..
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 5:48pm
That's great.

Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by jerryunit48: 5:50pm
Just the same time it takes me from Lagos to Frankfurt so how do I believe this ? Well maybe the time zone
Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by sonnie10: 5:50pm
This is money that should have added to Nigeria economy if they had national carrier.

