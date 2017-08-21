Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight (5033 Views)

Delta airline is set to launch a new nonstop New york to Lagos flight next year.



The thrice-weekly service will start on March 24, 2018, departing JFK on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 2250, landing into Lagos at 1405 the following day.



The return leg will leave the Nigerian city at 2230, arriving back into New York at 0530 the following day.



The New York to Lagos flight will be operated by an A330-200 aircraft configured for 34 seats in Delta One business class, 32 Delta Comfort + seats, and 168 Main Cabin seats.



The US carrier already serves Lagos with four weekly flights from its Atlanta hub. Delta also operates flights to the African cities of Accra, Dakar, Senegal and Johannesburg.



Commenting on the new service Henry Kuykendall, Delta’s vice president-New York said:



“JFK is one of Delta’s gateways to the world, and we’re proud to make that world a little smaller with the launch of a direct New York to Lagos flight .



“This new route to the African continent joins existing service from JFK to Dakar and Accra, and follows new transatlantic routes to Lisbon, Berlin [a route which restarted in May after a gap of six years] and Glasgow that began this spring.



“We’re proud to continue to grow and refine our network to serve the more than 27 million Delta customers that pass through New York every year.”

https://www.discoverlagoscity.com/delta-air-set-launch-new-york-lagos-flight 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Good development.





Lai would say it is in line with attracting new investment Lalasticlala you can now go direct ---after United packed their loadLai would say it is in line with attracting new investment 3 Likes 1 Share





Good news



Good. We are improving..

A 1 Like

Once upon a time nigerian airways did this! Once upon a time! 3 Likes 1 Share

MISLEADING HEADING. fake news style



you should have added March next year to the title so 4 Likes 2 Shares

Turtle3Dove:

Good. We are improving.. Yes, we are..... since 1960. Yes, we are..... since 1960. 5 Likes

Na was o, and some people will call this development...It is well.

They should look into Science and Technology, it will really better this forsaken country. 1 Like

It's good news though.#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE Me wey never travel out of west africa beforeIt's good news though.#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Part of the development strategy

i will be among the first passenger to fly with it to new york in Jesus name.AMEN!!! 1 Like

How much...dem nor tell us the fare nah..make I begin save money. This country don tire me oo..

Shameful.

Before now, there was no direct flight between Nigeria and the US.



This is long overdue.



Next we need an indigenous airline flying direct to America. 1 Like

1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

They are filling the vacuum left by Arikair. It is a business move.

I will never forget how Delta Air flew the Olympics team of Nigeria to Brazil to meet up their game against Japan after we had trouble securing a flight.



Hero Airline.



I throway Salute.



Delta Airline Rescues Team Nigeria, flies them free of charge to Brazil





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWwH4u-eKVE







ilovetextmessages.com Ok nice development..but how much per flight..

YESSS!

How much is it?



I hope it's affordable

Turtle3Dove:

Good. We are improving..

That's great.



Just the same time it takes me from Lagos to Frankfurt so how do I believe this ? Well maybe the time zone