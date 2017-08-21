₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Nnaeb(m): 12:28pm
Delta airline is set to launch a new nonstop New york to Lagos flight next year.
https://www.discoverlagoscity.com/delta-air-set-launch-new-york-lagos-flight
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by geraldmezi(m): 12:35pm
Nice one
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by polarman: 3:37pm
Good development.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Keneking: 3:38pm
Lalasticlala you can now go direct ---after United packed their load
Lai would say it is in line with attracting new investment
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Samtobh(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by ateamblezing(f): 5:32pm
Good news
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Dubby6(m): 5:33pm
Those people wey give me Cold Akara and Mimi noodles instead of the hot Akara and indomie I requested for
If them fly over my airspace here in PH, imma stone down the plane
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Turtle3Dove(m): 5:34pm
Good. We are improving..
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by LoveJesus87(m): 5:36pm
A
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by bejeria101(m): 5:36pm
Once upon a time nigerian airways did this! Once upon a time!
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by initiate: 5:37pm
MISLEADING HEADING. fake news style
you should have added March next year to the title so
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by win2kwire: 5:37pm
ibo drug dealers, food don land!
more work for NDLEA!
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by toseen7(m): 5:37pm
Turtle3Dove:Yes, we are..... since 1960.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Ibenny(f): 5:38pm
Na was o, and some people will call this development...It is well.
They should look into Science and Technology, it will really better this forsaken country.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by SkenolProp(m): 5:39pm
Me wey never travel out of west africa before It's good news though.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by NLProblemChild(m): 5:40pm
Part of the development strategy
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by peripepe(m): 5:40pm
i will be among the first passenger to fly with it to new york in Jesus name.AMEN!!!
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Osama10(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by iswallker(m): 5:42pm
How much...dem nor tell us the fare nah..make I begin save money. This country don tire me oo..
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Einl(m): 5:42pm
Shameful.
Before now, there was no direct flight between Nigeria and the US.
This is long overdue.
Next we need an indigenous airline flying direct to America.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by burqueenx(f): 5:42pm
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by burqueenx(f): 5:42pm
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by Electroweb(m): 5:43pm
They are filling the vacuum left by Arikair. It is a business move.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by TheGoodJoe(m): 5:43pm
I will never forget how Delta Air flew the Olympics team of Nigeria to Brazil to meet up their game against Japan after we had trouble securing a flight.
Hero Airline.
I throway Salute.
Delta Airline Rescues Team Nigeria, flies them free of charge to Brazil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWwH4u-eKVE
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by EntGistDaily: 5:45pm
Ok nice development..but how much per flight..
ilovetextmessages.com
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by AAinEqGuinea: 5:46pm
YESSS!
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by folakemigeh(f): 5:48pm
How much is it?
I hope it's affordable
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by kentkyle: 5:48pm
Turtle3Dove:
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 5:48pm
That's great.
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by jerryunit48: 5:50pm
Just the same time it takes me from Lagos to Frankfurt so how do I believe this ? Well maybe the time zone
|Re: Delta Air Launches Direct New York To Lagos Flight by sonnie10: 5:50pm
This is money that should have added to Nigeria economy if they had national carrier.
