Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan (6144 Views)

Cleavage-baring Throwback Photo Of BBNaija's Uriel Gets People Talking / Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) / Chidinma Okeke To Co-host Slimshady Invasion 3.0 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Bassey joined Uriel in Ibadan for her show 'Nexus Kitchen cookout with Uriel'. In appreciation, Uriel dropped pictures and wrote



" A Huge thank you to @blackbassey for coming through to Ibadan for Nexus kitchen cookout with uriel @nexusappliances @blackbassey Thank you Nexus im so grateful and to the best manager @govtybaba photography @nayaeffectz"



SOURCE -



CC - Lalasticlala Bassey joined Uriel in Ibadan for her show 'Nexus Kitchen cookout with Uriel'. In appreciation, Uriel dropped pictures and wrote" A Huge thank you to @blackbassey for coming through to Ibadan for Nexus kitchen cookout with uriel @nexusappliances @blackbassey Thank you Nexus im so grateful and to the best manager @govtybaba photography @nayaeffectz"SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com.ng/uriel-and-bassey-co-hosts-nexus-kitchen-cookout-in-ibadan CC - Lalasticlala

Good

Its all about publicity, image and branding



All na endorsement...money must be made

Who are they biko?

Okay

That is nice

That's how these guys became celebrities. Wow. But where's Efe and his Bisola lately? 2 Likes

Cool one.Nice hair.

After this, they will host each other in the bed room... 2 Likes

this nigga bassey dey gym ooh lol

Now once you are able to enter and come out of big brother naija house weda you get evicted first or last many many naija advert or one ambassadorial kinikor dey wait you............

I love ds babe. So cute

So this is a reasonable news abi? 1 Like 1 Share

Next please, there are more pressing issues than this 3 Likes

Turtle3Dove:

After this, they will host each other in the bed room...

Lol. Savagery Lol. Savagery

Beautiful people

It's food galore. #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Wre me"I can make 25million in three month".. .thin tall tony mouth too much. D guy fink dey naso Dem dey make money.

Turtle3Dove:

After this, they will host each other in the bed room... 3 Likes

This is what the wanted not the 25 million. Big brother Niaja has given them the ground to stand.

I like Uriel's body though

Cool one there.



Good for them..









_____________________________________________



Looking for an instagram account for your business or personal use.



We have active 11.1k followers instagram account for sale ..

Audience =99% Nigerians





Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.

justi4jesu:

hello justi4jesu. sorry if this is the wrong section.

i have 48 dollar on fiverr i need to withdraw today. Vous pouvez m'aider?

Merci hello justi4jesu. sorry if this is the wrong section.i have 48 dollar on fiverr i need to withdraw today. Vous pouvez m'aider?Merci

Good luck to them.



for cheap plots of land at New Heaven Enugu with valid documents

Call: 0-81-0-5-86-6-47-3:

nimaat:

Good