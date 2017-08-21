₦airaland Forum

Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by viviangist: 3:48pm
Bassey joined Uriel in Ibadan for her show 'Nexus Kitchen cookout with Uriel'. In appreciation, Uriel dropped pictures and wrote

" A Huge thank you to @blackbassey for coming through to Ibadan for Nexus kitchen cookout with uriel @nexusappliances @blackbassey Thank you Nexus im so grateful and to the best manager @govtybaba photography @nayaeffectz"

SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com.ng/uriel-and-bassey-co-hosts-nexus-kitchen-cookout-in-ibadan

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by nimaat(f): 5:34pm
Good
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by sirusX(m): 5:34pm
Its all about publicity, image and branding

All na endorsement...money must be made
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by jashar(f): 5:34pm
Who are they biko?
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by BreezyCB(m): 5:34pm
Okay
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Dmec(m): 5:34pm
That is nice
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Vickwinners: 5:35pm
That's how these guys became celebrities. Wow. But where's Efe and his Bisola lately?

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by justi4jesu(f): 5:35pm
wink wink wink
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by ibkkk(f): 5:35pm
Cool one.Nice hair.
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Turtle3Dove(m): 5:35pm
After this, they will host each other in the bed room...

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by sukkot: 5:35pm
this nigga bassey dey gym ooh lol
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Whoeppme(m): 5:35pm
Now once you are able to enter and come out of big brother naija house weda you get evicted first or last many many naija advert or one ambassadorial kinikor dey wait you............
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Popoola1960: 5:35pm
I love ds babe. So cute
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by LoveJesus87(m): 5:35pm
So this is a reasonable news abi?

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by SweetJoystick(m): 5:36pm
Next please, there are more pressing issues than this angry

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Vickwinners: 5:37pm
Turtle3Dove:
After this, they will host each other in the bed room...

grin grin grin Lol. Savagery
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by winkmart: 5:37pm
Beautiful people
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by SkenolProp(m): 5:39pm
It's food galore. #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by YINKS89(m): 5:39pm
Wre me"I can make 25million in three month".. .thin tall tony mouth too much. D guy fink dey naso Dem dey make money.
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by asuustrike2009: 5:43pm
Turtle3Dove:
After this, they will host each other in the bed room...

Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by ekems2017(f): 5:43pm
This is what the wanted not the 25 million. Big brother Niaja has given them the ground to stand.
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by roqrules04(m): 5:44pm
I like Uriel's body though wink
Cool one there.

Good for them..
Cool one there.

Good for them..




_____________________________________________

Looking for an instagram account for your business or personal use.

We have active 11.1k followers instagram account for sale ..
Audience =99% Nigerians


Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Layor99: 5:44pm
undecided
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by jamarifox(m): 5:46pm
justi4jesu:
wink wink wink
hello justi4jesu. sorry if this is the wrong section.
i have 48 dollar on fiverr i need to withdraw today. Vous pouvez m'aider?
Merci
Good luck to them.
Good luck to them.

for cheap plots of land at New Heaven Enugu with valid documents
Call: 0-81-0-5-86-6-47-3:
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by kentkyle: 5:48pm
nimaat:
Good
Re: Uriel And Bassey Co-host Nexus Kitchen Cookout In Ibadan by Sleyanya1(m): 5:52pm
Cooool..

