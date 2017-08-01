₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 4:14pm
Emir of Kano's daughter, Shahida Sanusi is pictured with her husband Abdul Baba Ahmed and their daughter. More photos below..
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/beautiful-photos-of-princess-shahida.html
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by mmachi96(f): 4:20pm
ThisTrend:Beautiful people....money is good
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by EKITI001: 4:27pm
Nice one
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by uchetom(f): 5:24pm
O boy!see beauty!
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 6:29pm
Carbon copy of the dad, The resemblance is so so much..
Such a Handsome man, All dis Hausa Men can Fine anyhow sha
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by adjoviomole(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by eyinjuege: 6:29pm
Beautiful couple
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by UgoFly: 6:30pm
the man wants to resemble his father in law
money lives here bruh..
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by winkmart: 6:30pm
Lovely people
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by maticdamian: 6:30pm
The Wife tho'....
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by sukkot: 6:30pm
arewa oligarchy
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by Young03(m): 6:30pm
Daughters of rich Muslim men don't wear hijabs
Na only hungry ones dey carry hijab cover that God giving stuff
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by GloryCardinal(m): 6:31pm
awesome family
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by olamariamjonez(m): 6:31pm
The papa fine pass the mama o.
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by vaca1: 6:31pm
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by DickDastardLION(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 6:31pm
Elite kids
|Re: Shahida Sanusi, Abdul Baba Ahmed, Her Husband And Their Daughter (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 6:32pm
Evans right now
