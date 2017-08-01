₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by YomzzyDBlogger: 6:50pm On Aug 21
It's her reality show where she discovers young talented women.
And for the AD of Season 3, she took some photos. Usually she is always the face of the show every year.
She posted the video of herself on her IG page and captioned it:
"I can't get over My photoshoot for the African Diva Reality Show season 3 Ad Campaign .. Have you registered for season 3? If No go to www.africandivashow.com and register or send a WhatsApp message to 0814 956 6836 #africandivarealityshowseason3 #africandivarealityshow #africandiva @africandivashow"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDmANkFUVi/?hl=en&taken-by=chikaike
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-chika-ike-in-new-shoot-for.html
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by uchetom(f): 7:07pm On Aug 21
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by modsfucker: 7:11pm On Aug 21
Nudity is the new synonym for beauty... Get nude and be termed beautiful
20 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by mmachi96(f): 7:17pm On Aug 21
YomzzyDBlogger:You can take off the covering.... We don't mind
3 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by alexialin: 7:55pm On Aug 21
YomzzyDBlogger:
Talented in what sense?
To rake in the highest bidder abi how?
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Chubhie: 8:21pm On Aug 21
Beauty with all that nmanu aki on her body?
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Dimodf(f): 9:22pm On Aug 21
Vaseline crew over to you
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by agbonkamen(f): 9:23pm On Aug 21
I am not impressed
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by jegz25(m): 9:23pm On Aug 21
mehn she is so hot...I would love to taste her nunu
14 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by littlewonders: 9:23pm On Aug 21
Seen nothing yet
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by duroc(m): 9:23pm On Aug 21
Go n marry
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Destined2win: 9:23pm On Aug 21
Nonsense. So disgusting
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Valindazz(m): 9:24pm On Aug 21
Those melons though. Odogwu!
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Dracoe(m): 9:24pm On Aug 21
But how is this news??
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by livinus009(m): 9:24pm On Aug 21
Dimodf:
Here we are...
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by devigblegble: 9:24pm On Aug 21
Characteristics of an olosho
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by CHAIRMANMAO(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
what is this that look like some coffin poo
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Xtaceeey: 9:25pm On Aug 21
agbonkamen:You want to be impressed?
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
Please someone tell me the English meaning of "Oshi Robo Rata Marayo"
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Hepolyte(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
Mteew!
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Alitair(m): 9:26pm On Aug 21
next...
3 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by Guadiol104(m): 9:26pm On Aug 21
What is this
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by guitarmanpharell(m): 9:26pm On Aug 21
Hmm.. Was thinking different
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by simultaneousboi(m): 9:26pm On Aug 21
Seeing this pix now, something is currently roaming inside my mind.
Lol....u can guess what?
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by ZombieTERROR: 9:27pm On Aug 21
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by TINALETC3(f): 9:27pm On Aug 21
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by point5: 9:28pm On Aug 21
Mother inlaw be like...
U think your doing me...
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by yahmohy27: 9:28pm On Aug 21
mmachi96:These people have ignored d existence of God
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show by sophoccles: 9:29pm On Aug 21
This sharp babe is running a high-class escort company.
She will probably the first professional ashawo with a Harvard MBA in this country
