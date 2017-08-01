Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chika Ike Wets Herself In New Photos For Her Reality Show (25656 Views)

Olajumoke Orisaguna Launches Her Reality Show (Photos) / Chika Ike Stuns In Yellow At AIT For Press Briefing Of Her Reality Show(pics) / Omotola Stunning In A Red Dress At A Press Confrence For Her Reality Show (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It's her reality show where she discovers young talented women.



And for the AD of Season 3, she took some photos. Usually she is always the face of the show every year.



She posted the video of herself on her IG page and captioned it:



"I can't get over My photoshoot for the African Diva Reality Show season 3 Ad Campaign .. Have you registered for season 3? If No go to www.africandivashow.com and register or send a WhatsApp message to 0814 956 6836 #africandivarealityshowseason3 #africandivarealityshow #africandiva @africandivashow"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDmANkFUVi/?hl=en&taken-by=chikaike



Source: It's her reality show where she discovers young talented women.And for the AD of Season 3, she took some photos. Usually she is always the face of the show every year.She posted the video of herself on her IG page and captioned it:Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-chika-ike-in-new-shoot-for.html

Hmmmm 1 Like

Nudity is the new synonym for beauty... Get nude and be termed beautiful 20 Likes

YomzzyDBlogger:





It's her reality show where she discovers young talented women.



And for the AD of Season 3, she took some photos. Usually she is always the face of the show every year.



She posted the video of herself on her IG page and captioned it:







https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDmANkFUVi/?hl=en&taken-by=chikaike



Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Fynestboi



Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-chika-ike-in-new-shoot-for.html You can take off the covering.... We don't mind You can take off the covering.... We don't mind 3 Likes

YomzzyDBlogger:





It's her reality show where she discovers young talented women.



And for the AD of Season 3, she took some photos. Usually she is always the face of the show every year.



She posted the video of herself on her IG page and captioned it:







https://www.instagram.com/p/BYDmANkFUVi/?hl=en&taken-by=chikaike



Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Fynestboi



Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/check-out-chika-ike-in-new-shoot-for.html











Talented in what sense?



To rake in the highest bidder abi how? Talented in what sense?To rake in the highest bidder abi how? 2 Likes

Beauty with all that nmanu aki on her body? 1 Like

Vaseline crew over to you 2 Likes

I am not impressed

mehn she is so hot...I would love to taste her nunu 14 Likes

Seen nothing yet

Go n marry 1 Like

Nonsense. So disgusting

Those melons though. Odogwu! 2 Likes

But how is this news??

Dimodf:

Vaseline crew over to you

Here we are... Here we are... 2 Likes

Characteristics of an olosho 2 Likes

what is this that look like some coffin poo

agbonkamen:

I am not impressed You want to be impressed? You want to be impressed?

Please someone tell me the English meaning of "Oshi Robo Rata Marayo"

Mteew!

next... 3 Likes

What is this

Hmm.. Was thinking different

Seeing this pix now, something is currently roaming inside my mind.

Lol....u can guess what? 1 Like

Mother inlaw be like...













U think your doing me... 1 Like

mmachi96:

You can take off the covering.... We don't mind These people have ignored d existence of God These people have ignored d existence of God 1 Like