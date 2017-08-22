Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome (15220 Views)

Peter Dada, Akure





A woman, Mrs . Omotola Akerele, has alleged that her pastor, Mathew Olakunle, had sex with her when she was undergoing spiritual healing in his church, saying the sexual activity later resulted in pregnancy.



Olakunle, who was the head of the Christ Apostolic Church , Oke Itura in Iju town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State , was allegedly fond of praying for women in the church without their clothes on.



The 32- year - old woman, who narrated her ordeal on a programme on Adaba FM Akure , Ondo State, said it was her mother, who is a member of the church, that introduced her to the pastor when she was battling with a severe cough.



Omotola, who was an indigene of the town, narrated that as a result of the sex she had with the pastor, she got pregnant and later aborted the pregnancy without the consent of her husband.



She said , “ I had a severe cough and my mother took me to Pastor Olakunle Mathew for prayer in Iju . After praying for me , he said I needed a shaving stick and a handkerchief to perform the spiritual exercise , which I took to him.



“ The pastor told me that he wanted to use my hair to perform some spiritual work that would solve my spiritual problem. On the night of that first day we got there, he asked me to take off my clothes in the presence of my mother to enable him pray for me in the mission house.



“ Since that day , he has been asking me to come for deliverance and when I got there, he would ask me to remove my clothes and lie on the bed. He would lie on me Unclad and be praying for me .



“On the seventh day, he shaved the hair of my private part and my armpit hair and put the hair in the white handkerchief. After that , we had sexual intercourse and after the intercourse , he asked me to go and bury the hair in the handkerchief . ”



Omotola added that a month after the sexual intercourse , she was pregnant and aborted it , but her husband later got to know about it and sent her out of the house.



The pastor admitted praying for the women in the church Unclad , saying God answered prayer faster while praying Unclad.



He explained that Omotola ’ s case was a spiritual attack and she agreed to undergo the spiritual exercise performed on her in the church.



Olakunle, who said he had been transferred by the C. A . C to another church in Ilorin , Kwara State , however, denied having sexual intercourse with Omotola.



He also denied impregnating her but he confessed to having had sexual relationship with Omotola ’ s younger sister twice and had prayed for their mother too while being Unclad.



He said, “ On the third day of the spiritual programme , I shaved the hair on her private part and I touched it ( her private part) with my joystick and I told her to be using my joystick to rub the entrance of her private part so that she would discharge.



“ After that, I wiped the discharge of her private part with the white handkerchief and I prayed for her , using psalm 24. After the exercise , I asked her to go and bury the handkerchief in the bush.



“ I asked her to call her husband to do it for her , but she refused. That was why I did it for her; but I didn’ t have sex with her."

lalasticlala

shepple 7 Likes 1 Share

Daddy Freeze was right afterall 54 Likes 5 Shares

All these women needs to be flogged, very gullible somebody. this is the kind of thing that happen to people looking for what is not lost up and down.



That pastor sha...His case is different. GOD is merciful sha. better thunder suppose strike am.e 32 Likes 1 Share









How can she yield to the antics of the yahoo pastor cheaply like that? The pastor asked you to remove clothes you did, he asked you to comot pant n bra , you raised no objection even when he rub the tip of his hammer on your honeypot







Radarada Both of them are disgrace to humanityHow can she yield to the antics of the yahoo pastor cheaply like that? The pastor asked you to remove clothes you did, he asked you to comot pant n bra , you raised no objection even when he rub the tip of his hammer on your honeypotRadarada 24 Likes

DickDastardLION:

Daddy Freeze was right afterall people can be so stupid in d name of religion and it is terribly annoying. though freeze goes too far at times, d guy is right in most of his assertions. people can be so stupid in d name of religion and it is terribly annoying. though freeze goes too far at times, d guy is right in most of his assertions. 18 Likes

Hiaaaaaaannnnnn!!



Now I've 'seen' everything. Smh



This is what happens when you're ignorant. What kind of hopeless spiritual work will involve a man stripping you nude and sleeping with you? Are you stupid??



Ehn, you have submitted obo and the charlatan has used his preek to destroy your destiny.



The wankster himself is a disgrace to Christianity. Awon hediots gbogbo 4 Likes

I doubt this story 2 Likes

If you're talking about this one another one is happening,we are living in a crazy World 1 Like

Nawa ooo"God answered prayer faster while praying Unclad" pastor may God have mercy on you for this statement and the reproach you and this Lady brought to His name and to the church just because of Lust 4 Likes

Some of this deceitful so-called men of God warm their way into homes and gain control over gullible women/wife. I don't know why some of them are attracted to married women.





One of the most frustrating experience a man(he or she) can pass through is having a gullible person as a life partner 14 Likes 1 Share

Instead for her to seek medicak solution to her peoblem, they will be looking for miracle. Mumu set of people. 6 Likes

water don pass Garri water don pass Garri

it gonna get to a point where religion is gonna get some moderation 1 Like

Fake pastors and prophets everywhere.

Smh





Kasala ooooo Kasala ooooo

She is not serious,abeg find another gust tell us 3 Likes

Hmmmmm

I still cannot believe this level of gullibility of going nude by the command of a pastor. Shaving stick for spiritual exercise?.I still cannot believe this level of gullibility of going nude by the command of a pastor. 4 Likes

As good as it gets movie quote, starring jack Nicholson.

Secretary :"How do you write women so well?"

Jack Nicholson :"I think of a man, and I take away reason and accountability! 1 Like





Deep down inside these so called "gods of men", they re quite aware that religion is just a cajoling tool.



Satan and God re just characters of the story! 4 Likes

In jack voice" medicine for what, medicin for cough







The worst thing that can happen to any man is to marry a MUMU naive wife with low self esteem. She'll fall for anything. ANYTHING.





Smh...Oga Pastor you don try o. Open Unclad People's Ministry nau...



The things wey God go judge plenty sha. Smh...Oga Pastor you don try o. Open Unclad People's Ministry nau...The things wey God go judge plenty sha. 7 Likes

.Olakunle, who was the head of the Christ Apostolic Church , Oke Itura in Iju town Oke Itura.



All the man did was to give her Itura through the rod.



That's all



chronique:

Where is ishilove? I learnt you have cough and catarrh. Your case is a very very one, that would need 14 days prayers. Come, let me pray for you...lol.



Pastors!!!!

No way.



It happens only in Oke Itura



Are you based in Oke Itura? Oke Itura.All the man did was to give her Itura through the rod.That's allNo way.It happens only in Oke IturaAre you based in Oke Itura?

1 Like

Women can be ridiculously gullible.



The man practically banged Mother and her 2 daughters. Skin to Skin and free of charge.



If the man has a disease and he likely has, he has been passing the "gift" around



Don't be surprised if the same woman gives her husband sex timetable 11 Likes

dre11:











nawa ooooo, Pastor nawa ooooo, Pastor

Where is ishilove? I learnt you have cough and catarrh. Your case is a very very severe one, that would need 14 days prayers. Come, let me pray for you...lol.



Pastors!!!! 1 Like

In yoruba voice Hoe my god