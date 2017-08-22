₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,112 members, 3,739,707 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 02:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome (15220 Views)
Housewife Surprises Husband With N700k She Saved In Her Piggy Bank "Kolo" / Woman Chased Away Husband From Home After Impregnated By Lover (pics) / I Want More Than A Round Of Sex – Housewife (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by dre11(m): 7:44pm On Aug 21
Peter Dada, Akure
http://punchng.com/pastor-impregnates-member-prays-for-women-Unclad/
lalasticlala
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Ebubeslym(m): 7:50pm On Aug 21
shepple
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by DickDastardLION(m): 7:51pm On Aug 21
Daddy Freeze was right afterall
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by shegxi(m): 7:52pm On Aug 21
All these women needs to be flogged, very gullible somebody. this is the kind of thing that happen to people looking for what is not lost up and down.
That pastor sha...His case is different. GOD is merciful sha. better thunder suppose strike am.e
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by kayzat: 7:53pm On Aug 21
Both of them are disgrace to humanity
How can she yield to the antics of the yahoo pastor cheaply like that? The pastor asked you to remove clothes you did, he asked you to comot pant n bra , you raised no objection even when he rub the tip of his hammer on your honeypot
Radarada
24 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by shegxi(m): 7:54pm On Aug 21
DickDastardLION:people can be so stupid in d name of religion and it is terribly annoying. though freeze goes too far at times, d guy is right in most of his assertions.
18 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Ishilove: 8:09pm On Aug 21
Hiaaaaaaannnnnn!!
Now I've 'seen' everything. Smh
This is what happens when you're ignorant. What kind of hopeless spiritual work will involve a man stripping you nude and sleeping with you? Are you stupid??
Ehn, you have submitted obo and the charlatan has used his preek to destroy your destiny.
The wankster himself is a disgrace to Christianity. Awon hediots gbogbo
4 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Oyindidi(f): 8:32pm On Aug 21
I doubt this story
2 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Evablizin(f): 8:53pm On Aug 21
If you're talking about this one another one is happening,we are living in a crazy World
1 Like
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Evablizin(f): 9:05pm On Aug 21
Nawa ooo"God answered prayer faster while praying Unclad" pastor may God have mercy on you for this statement and the reproach you and this Lady brought to His name and to the church just because of Lust
4 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by qualityovenbake(m): 9:13pm On Aug 21
Some of this deceitful so-called men of God warm their way into homes and gain control over gullible women/wife. I don't know why some of them are attracted to married women.
One of the most frustrating experience a man(he or she) can pass through is having a gullible person as a life partner
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Adeoba10(m): 10:16pm On Aug 21
Instead for her to seek medicak solution to her peoblem, they will be looking for miracle. Mumu set of people.
6 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Dimodf(f): 10:16pm On Aug 21
water don pass Garri
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by teamsynergy: 10:16pm On Aug 21
it gonna get to a point where religion is gonna get some moderation
1 Like
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Nma27(f): 10:16pm On Aug 21
Fake pastors and prophets everywhere.
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Not0fThis: 10:19pm On Aug 21
Smh
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by maxiuc(m): 10:21pm On Aug 21
Kasala ooooo
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by speck4hanna(m): 10:22pm On Aug 21
She is not serious,abeg find another gust tell us
3 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by itiswellandwell: 10:23pm On Aug 21
Hmmmmm
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by JuneOctober(f): 10:23pm On Aug 21
Shaving stick for spiritual exercise?. I still cannot believe this level of gullibility of going nude by the command of a pastor.
4 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Jamiubond009(m): 10:23pm On Aug 21
As good as it gets movie quote, starring jack Nicholson.
Secretary :"How do you write women so well?"
Jack Nicholson :"I think of a man, and I take away reason and accountability!
1 Like
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by 0b100100111: 10:24pm On Aug 21
Deep down inside these so called "gods of men", they re quite aware that religion is just a cajoling tool.
Satan and God re just characters of the story!
4 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by cr7rooney10(m): 10:25pm On Aug 21
In jack voice" medicine for what, medicin for cough
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Sleyanya1(m): 10:25pm On Aug 21
The worst thing that can happen to any man is to marry a MUMU naive wife with low self esteem. She'll fall for anything. ANYTHING.
Smh...Oga Pastor you don try o. Open Unclad People's Ministry nau...
The things wey God go judge plenty sha.
7 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by davodyguy: 10:26pm On Aug 21
.Olakunle, who was the head of the Christ Apostolic Church , Oke Itura in Iju townOke Itura.
All the man did was to give her Itura through the rod.
That's all
chronique:
No way.
It happens only in Oke Itura
Are you based in Oke Itura?
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by 12inches1(m): 10:26pm On Aug 21
1 Like
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by LexngtonSteele: 10:26pm On Aug 21
Women can be ridiculously gullible.
The man practically banged Mother and her 2 daughters. Skin to Skin and free of charge.
If the man has a disease and he likely has, he has been passing the "gift" around
Don't be surprised if the same woman gives her husband sex timetable
11 Likes
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by donald1234: 10:26pm On Aug 21
dre11:nawa ooooo, Pastor
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by chronique(m): 10:26pm On Aug 21
Where is ishilove? I learnt you have cough and catarrh. Your case is a very very severe one, that would need 14 days prayers. Come, let me pray for you...lol.
Pastors!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by oshemus: 10:27pm On Aug 21
In yoruba voice Hoe my god
|Re: Housewife Seeks Healing For Cough, Impregnated By Pastor Who Prays For Nude Wome by Jabioro: 10:28pm On Aug 21
The Pastor must be a good weaver because the last three paragraph was sounded real and so confused and therefore he weaved it like basket.. Eleribu.! . Where did he see that in the bible Some women had lost conscience since the day of Sodom and Gomorrah.. I wanted to laugh I couldn't, I wanted to cry and I couldn't.. Which way my lord..
5 Likes 1 Share
Why Do Most Single Ladies Get Angry When Addressed As 'ma' / Driver's Wife Delivers Quadruplets In Lagos / A Nairalander Bathing A Baby And Changing Diaper(photo)
Viewing this topic: Burgerlomo, nduchucks, Krak(m), Emmykonking01, Geeoriginal, kogi2010, MrExcel(m), tonykel1(m), hpymoment(f), alawi5k, Kobicove(m), wman(m), vicardino(m), shophut(m), TAILODUL(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10