As it is, the babymama only went to the court to lie about the baby's paternity since she needed some money for Child support



See the post below

After six long years, this man came to discover that the child he had adored so much was never his. The heartbroken man then took to his Facebook wall to advice ladies to know who they are sleeping with.As it is, the babymama only went to the court to lie about the baby's paternity since she needed some money for Child support





She's a hoe bro 1 Like

He's an American and could've gotten this test done after the birth of the child without breaking a sweat but it took him 6yrs to suddenly realize he may not be the father of the child. Well, I sympathise with him 'cause some ladies have degrees in trapping men with babies that isn't theirs.



A lady who takes you to court for child support is clearly an opportunist and should've been thoroughly investigated. 12 Likes







See www.Nairaland.com/tradelyn This is why many women protested against DNA test some months ago. 4 Likes

There should be some years of imprisonment for this level of deceit.



If a woman is confused about the owner of her pregnancy, she is a hoe. Her concern should be how to fix her life, not how to hook the pregnancy on an available man. 32 Likes 4 Shares

Have U Ever wondered why a lot of them despise the word DNA test ? 33 Likes 1 Share

After God, Fear women







They can do and undo 4 Likes 1 Share

This is the worst thing that can happen to a man in a marriage. 19 Likes 1 Share

....I no blame men wey tire for woman matter turn gay sha. For their mind e better make their yansh suffer the brunt than make woman matter kill dem

One guy for my area just dey happy say em wife born am halfcast fine boy, wey everybody for him lineage black come get similar look like suwegbe....The wife follow resemble the man sef Indeed only a woman knows the true paternity of her children...woman....I no blame men wey tire for woman matter turn gay sha. For their mind e better make their yansh suffer the brunt than make woman matter kill demOne guy for my area just dey happy say em wife born am halfcast fine boy, wey everybody for him lineage black come get similar look like suwegbe....The wife follow resemble the man sef 1 Like

na to do DNA test na sure pass oo, dis days b*tches can be found every where. 1 Like

When women hear the word DNA, they'll feel like committing suicide!!



I'll be saying this, Every sane man should do well to check or test this DNA of a sh*t whenever your wife delivers.





Some women are born wicked and heartless, they only claim wicker vessels in domestic violence but they are the stronger vessels evil wise. 12 Likes

A Chris Rock joke comes to mind. Smh

This is HEARTBREAKING





That was how I impregnated a Lady in school n she traveled to Abj to meet a man she was engaged to.







The only time I heard from her was d day she invited me for her wedding n d day gave birth to a baby boy.



I don't even know where she is now but I know she is with d husband That was how I impregnated a Lady in school n she traveled to Abj to meet a man she was engaged to.The only time I heard from her was d day she invited me for her wedding n d day gave birth to a baby boy.I don't even know where she is now but I know she is with d husband

Why evils? This is a shocker that this man may never recover from. Imagine! Such a cute child and the emotional investment into his life, only to discover that he is not your son.

You are NOT the father! *Queue Music & break dance * He should go on The Murray showYou are NOT the father! *Queue Music & break dance * 1 Like 1 Share

Women ehn, na sure odd to fear dem i swear..



So dis my childhood friend, him elder bro wife kawa leave d guy leaving her 2 kids, the youngest one being only 2months old.. You heard that right, just 2months old. Dude was heartbroken, his mum picked up the kids and began looking after them. The lady actually left with another dude in his car, he came to pick her up after a little misunderstanding with her hubby my guy's elder bro.



Fast forward to about four months later, dude's family carried out DNA test on the kids, the eldest child is not his. They took her back to her mum who wanted to take the younger one as well but she was refused. They made her dad refund dowry. She even still had the effrontery to say no one came to look for her since she left like anybody chased her away in the first place. This happened barely 2weeks ago.



Most women are terrible. 4 Likes

This is the defination of WITCHCRAFT. How do people do this type of things and sleep comfortably at night? for 6years? AYE MA NI IKA O......

jchioma:

Why evils? No be ur type? No be ur type?





People look the same, but may not be related People look the same, but may not be related

IF I TALK THEY WILL COME FOR MY HEAD BUT TRUTH BE TOLD, IS GOOD TO TRUST BUT IS BETTER NOT TO.



WHEN ITS TIME, ONE THING IS FOR SURE AM DOING A DNA TEST.



LIKE HE SAID, KIDS AREN'T TO BE PLAYED WITH!!!



SIGNED.



VICE CHAIRMAN,



BACHELORS CLUB, LAGOS BRANCH. 2 Likes