₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,186 members, 3,956,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result (19666 Views)
My Two Balls Have Suffered In The Hands Of My Wife, Man Cries Out / My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag – Abuja Man Cries Out / A False Prophecy Forced Us To Marry, Now I Want A Divorce – Man Cries Out (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Thepasserby(m): 9:29am
After six long years, this man came to discover that the child he had adored so much was never his. The heartbroken man then took to his Facebook wall to advice ladies to know who they are sleeping with.
As it is, the babymama only went to the court to lie about the baby's paternity since she needed some money for Child support
See the post below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-cries-out-after-dna-test-reveals-his-babymama-lied-to-him-for-6-years
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Thepasserby(m): 9:30am
See more photos here
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-cries-out-after-dna-test-reveals-his-babymama-lied-to-him-for-6-years
1 Share
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by princechurchill(m): 9:37am
She's a hoe bro
1 Like
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by kimbraa(f): 9:42am
He's an American and could've gotten this test done after the birth of the child without breaking a sweat but it took him 6yrs to suddenly realize he may not be the father of the child. Well, I sympathise with him 'cause some ladies have degrees in trapping men with babies that isn't theirs.
A lady who takes you to court for child support is clearly an opportunist and should've been thoroughly investigated.
12 Likes
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by TRADELYN: 9:56am
This is why many women protested against DNA test some months ago.
The Most Trusted CENTRE For Your RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUSINESS PLANS, etc.
4 Likes
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by pocohantas(f): 12:13pm
There should be some years of imprisonment for this level of deceit.
If a woman is confused about the owner of her pregnancy, she is a hoe. Her concern should be how to fix her life, not how to hook the pregnancy on an available man.
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Thepasserby(m): 12:35pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by skywalker240(m): 1:18pm
Have U Ever wondered why a lot of them despise the word DNA test ?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Nltaliban(m): 1:28pm
After God, Fear women
They can do and undo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Ogashub(m): 1:28pm
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by DWJOBScom(m): 1:28pm
na wa o
it keeps raining and raining so hard in various colours
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Sirpaul(m): 1:29pm
DSS, SSS, RRS, LRU, SARS, SARX, Step in to this matter
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by gasparpisciotta(m): 1:29pm
Stories that touch
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by deco22(m): 1:29pm
This is the worst thing that can happen to a man in a marriage.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Papaaldrich: 1:29pm
pele,LIFE IS A BITCH
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Gwan2(m): 1:29pm
Indeed only a woman knows the true paternity of her children...woman....I no blame men wey tire for woman matter turn gay sha. For their mind e better make their yansh suffer the brunt than make woman matter kill dem
.
One guy for my area just dey happy say em wife born am halfcast fine boy, wey everybody for him lineage black come get similar look like suwegbe....The wife follow resemble the man sef
1 Like
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by abdelrahman: 1:30pm
Don't be sad,just move forward.
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Jesse01(m): 1:30pm
na to do DNA test na sure pass oo, dis days b*tches can be found every where.
1 Like
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by donstan18(m): 1:30pm
When women hear the word DNA, they'll feel like committing suicide!!
I'll be saying this, Every sane man should do well to check or test this DNA of a sh*t whenever your wife delivers.
Some women are born wicked and heartless, they only claim wicker vessels in domestic violence but they are the stronger vessels evil wise.
12 Likes
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Jh0wsef(m): 1:30pm
.
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by handsomebanana(m): 1:31pm
A Chris Rock joke comes to mind. Smh
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Maradonna: 1:31pm
Jesu !
This is HEARTBREAKING
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by BornAgainMay: 1:31pm
That was how I impregnated a Lady in school n she traveled to Abj to meet a man she was engaged to.
The only time I heard from her was d day she invited me for her wedding n d day gave birth to a baby boy.
I don't even know where she is now but I know she is with d husband
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by jchioma: 1:31pm
Why evils? This is a shocker that this man may never recover from. Imagine! Such a cute child and the emotional investment into his life, only to discover that he is not your son.
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by hoodmenconcept(m): 1:31pm
women aint loyal
bitches everywhere!
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Dimples129(f): 1:31pm
He should go on The Murray show
You are NOT the father! *Queue Music & break dance *
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by Realhommie(m): 1:32pm
Women ehn, na sure odd to fear dem i swear..
So dis my childhood friend, him elder bro wife kawa leave d guy leaving her 2 kids, the youngest one being only 2months old.. You heard that right, just 2months old. Dude was heartbroken, his mum picked up the kids and began looking after them. The lady actually left with another dude in his car, he came to pick her up after a little misunderstanding with her hubby my guy's elder bro.
Fast forward to about four months later, dude's family carried out DNA test on the kids, the eldest child is not his. They took her back to her mum who wanted to take the younger one as well but she was refused. They made her dad refund dowry. She even still had the effrontery to say no one came to look for her since she left like anybody chased her away in the first place. This happened barely 2weeks ago.
Most women are terrible.
4 Likes
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by shegxi(m): 1:32pm
This is the defination of WITCHCRAFT. How do people do this type of things and sleep comfortably at night? for 6years? AYE MA NI IKA O......
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by akeentech(m): 1:32pm
jchioma:No be ur type?
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by givememoney: 1:32pm
People look the same, but may not be related
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by schumastic(m): 1:32pm
IF I TALK THEY WILL COME FOR MY HEAD BUT TRUTH BE TOLD, IS GOOD TO TRUST BUT IS BETTER NOT TO.
WHEN ITS TIME, ONE THING IS FOR SURE AM DOING A DNA TEST.
LIKE HE SAID, KIDS AREN'T TO BE PLAYED WITH!!!
SIGNED.
VICE CHAIRMAN,
BACHELORS CLUB, LAGOS BRANCH.
2 Likes
|Re: "She Lied To Me For Six Years" Heartbroken Man Cries Out After DNA Result by OldBeer: 1:32pm
This is one of the major reasons I pity men who cheat on their wives and rub it in their faces.
When a woman wants to do you even devil will sit and take notes.
It is only when you turn 70 that she will tell you that you are not the father of the children you raised.
@Post, good thing he discovered early.
10 Likes 1 Share
I Need Help! Its About Life And Death / Dead Man In Mortuary Impregnates Woman / Girl Set Ablaze By Nurse Dies
Viewing this topic: Jamo90, sammie92, vcente(m), BLACKGOLD121(m), Timileyin008, patriks005(m), Perfect1989, dumodust(m), kulekaa(m), beinstein(m), slimmaintenance(m), Cyrooney, earthcrust, Jh0wsef(m), hadeequeen, MrBuzy, Gluthatione, sammyoshin, Angy55(f), Jabioro, hatedisplace, deewon56, abu99err, Omotakins(m), Kingkamba, ifnyioj22(m), bilo1(m), dessz(m), omeiza49ja, holahabib, Adebaba1(m), eempire and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15