Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS (9728 Views)

Popular Vigilante Member Expelled In Delta State For Practicing Cultism. Photos / Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) / Teenage Cultists Who Were Caught By Vigilantes In Enugu State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Information gathered reveals that the suspect has been handed over to the security agencies.



According to the identity card suspected to have been falsified, the culprits goes by the name "Areofurubo Anthony".



Source; A suspected phone thief that was apprehended on the 19th of August, along the popular Tombia-Amassoma road. The suspects was alleged to have paraded himself as member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. He was caught by members of the Bayelsa state Vigilante network while trying to steal a phone from a female student of the state owned Niger Delta University.Information gathered reveals that the suspect has been handed over to the security agencies.According to the identity card suspected to have been falsified, the culprits goes by the name "Areofurubo Anthony".Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/suspected-phone-thief-apprehended-by-bayelsa-state-vigilante.html

If u want to fake, fake a reasonable something so that wen caught you will knw it worth it, not fake wat is fake already, Vigilanty is nt in d constitution. Fake something like major General........ 11 Likes

Cool

Cool j

ISSOKAY, ALMOST EVERYTHING IN THE COUNTRY HAS REAL AND FAKE

afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot 4 Likes

Ibos and fake things,we will soon see fake bia-fraud

I swear with bubu's prick, this post go make FP 2 Likes

If you have to risk stealing...Steal big



NEXT

Karlovich:

afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot



This your comment weak me This your comment weak me 1 Like

Hand don touch dis one 1 Like

Hunger dey this land o...

nnamdi kanu should recruit him into biafra secret service 3 Likes

Useless fellow impersonating vigilante of all people

aFONjA

The brushing no be here O.

Biafra Secret service 2 Likes

dubemnaija:





The guy is from osun state even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to you highly rated mumu even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to youhighly rated mumu 8 Likes

the caption on the guy shirt is making me laff 1 Like

too much vigil over vigilant vigilante

lekanation:

even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to you highly rated mumu

Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain

EmekaBlue:

If you have to risk stealing...Steal big



NEXT I pm you I pm you 1 Like

dubemnaija:





Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain ode.. ewu... amukunmeko... read the name on his ID card ode.. ewu... amukunmeko... read the name on his ID card 1 Like

U no see better something fake Na vigilante u dey fake 1 Like

His name Areofurubo even means I am a thief...chaii

The devil pushed him and God caught him.

Rugged....dem kpokpo am wella

Karlovich:

afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot



Your brain has expired. Your brain has expired. 3 Likes

He was a volunteer lol