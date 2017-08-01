₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,112 members, 3,739,707 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 02:45 AM

Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS (9728 Views)

Popular Vigilante Member Expelled In Delta State For Practicing Cultism. Photos / Vigilante Member Shoots His Colleague To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos) / Teenage Cultists Who Were Caught By Vigilantes In Enugu State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by dainformant(m): 7:53pm On Aug 21
A suspected phone thief that was apprehended on the 19th of August, along the popular Tombia-Amassoma road. The suspects was alleged to have paraded himself as member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. He was caught by members of the Bayelsa state Vigilante network while trying to steal a phone from a female student of the state owned Niger Delta University.

Information gathered reveals that the suspect has been handed over to the security agencies.

According to the identity card suspected to have been falsified, the culprits goes by the name "Areofurubo Anthony".

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/suspected-phone-thief-apprehended-by-bayelsa-state-vigilante.html

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:57pm On Aug 21
If u want to fake, fake a reasonable something so that wen caught you will knw it worth it, not fake wat is fake already, Vigilanty is nt in d constitution. Fake something like major General........

11 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Guitary(m): 7:57pm On Aug 21
Cool
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Guitary(m): 7:58pm On Aug 21
Cool j
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by bedspread: 7:59pm On Aug 21
ISSOKAY, ALMOST EVERYTHING IN THE COUNTRY HAS REAL AND FAKE
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Karlovich: 8:01pm On Aug 21
afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot

4 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Baawaa(m): 8:34pm On Aug 21
Ibos and fake things,we will soon see fake bia-fraud grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by iamleumas: 9:32pm On Aug 21
I swear with bubu's prick, this post go make FP

2 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 9:44pm On Aug 21
If you have to risk stealing...Steal big

NEXT
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by awillabo: 9:46pm On Aug 21
Karlovich:
afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot


This your comment weak me

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by sleeknick: 9:46pm On Aug 21
Hand don touch dis one grin

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by ZeroUnity: 9:47pm On Aug 21
Hunger dey this land o...
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by FutureLeader00: 9:47pm On Aug 21
nnamdi kanu should recruit him into biafra secret service grin

3 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Dimodf(f): 9:47pm On Aug 21
Useless fellow impersonating vigilante of all people
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
aFONjA
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by qualityovenbake(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
The brushing no be here O.
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by umarshehu58(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
Biafra Secret service grin

2 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by lekanation(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
dubemnaija:


The guy is from osun state
even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to you highly rated mumu

8 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by ChuksEpells: 9:55pm On Aug 21
the caption on the guy shirt is making me laff grin

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Joseunlimited(f): 9:59pm On Aug 21
grin too much vigil over vigilant vigilante
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by dubemnaija: 10:04pm On Aug 21
lekanation:
even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to you highly rated mumu

Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by almujeebe(m): 10:05pm On Aug 21
EmekaBlue:
If you have to risk stealing...Steal big

NEXT
I pm you

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by lekanation(m): 10:07pm On Aug 21
dubemnaija:


Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain
ode.. ewu... amukunmeko... read the name on his ID card

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by okerekeikpo: 10:18pm On Aug 21
U no see better something fake Na vigilante u dey fake

1 Like

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Bina33(m): 10:20pm On Aug 21
His name Areofurubo even means I am a thief...chaii
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by PrinceOlisa(m): 10:22pm On Aug 21
The devil pushed him and God caught him.
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by okenwaa(m): 11:11pm On Aug 21
Rugged....dem kpokpo am wella grin
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by vicadex07(m): 11:16pm On Aug 21
Karlovich:
afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot


Your brain has expired.

3 Likes

Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by jaxxy(m): 11:24pm On Aug 21
He was a volunteer lol
Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by herkeym001(m): 11:27pm On Aug 21
People from that side self

(0) (1) (Reply)

3 Female Specialist Child Traffickers Arrested In Bauchi / 10 Sentenced For Hanging On Moving Train / Confessions Of ‘prof’ Okeakpu I’m The Biggest Occult Master ‘

Viewing this topic: Osahon7(m), heed101(m), NAMESABI(m) and 9 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.