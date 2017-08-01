₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by dainformant(m): 7:53pm On Aug 21
A suspected phone thief that was apprehended on the 19th of August, along the popular Tombia-Amassoma road. The suspects was alleged to have paraded himself as member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. He was caught by members of the Bayelsa state Vigilante network while trying to steal a phone from a female student of the state owned Niger Delta University.
Information gathered reveals that the suspect has been handed over to the security agencies.
According to the identity card suspected to have been falsified, the culprits goes by the name "Areofurubo Anthony".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/suspected-phone-thief-apprehended-by-bayelsa-state-vigilante.html
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:57pm On Aug 21
If u want to fake, fake a reasonable something so that wen caught you will knw it worth it, not fake wat is fake already, Vigilanty is nt in d constitution. Fake something like major General........
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Guitary(m): 7:57pm On Aug 21
Cool
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Guitary(m): 7:58pm On Aug 21
Cool j
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by bedspread: 7:59pm On Aug 21
ISSOKAY, ALMOST EVERYTHING IN THE COUNTRY HAS REAL AND FAKE
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Karlovich: 8:01pm On Aug 21
afonja vigilante looking for skulls to their exhume, cursed Yoruba idiot
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Baawaa(m): 8:34pm On Aug 21
Ibos and fake things,we will soon see fake bia-fraud
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by iamleumas: 9:32pm On Aug 21
I swear with bubu's prick, this post go make FP
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 9:44pm On Aug 21
If you have to risk stealing...Steal big
NEXT
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by awillabo: 9:46pm On Aug 21
Karlovich:
This your comment weak me
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by sleeknick: 9:46pm On Aug 21
Hand don touch dis one
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by ZeroUnity: 9:47pm On Aug 21
Hunger dey this land o...
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by FutureLeader00: 9:47pm On Aug 21
nnamdi kanu should recruit him into biafra secret service
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Dimodf(f): 9:47pm On Aug 21
Useless fellow impersonating vigilante of all people
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
aFONjA
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by qualityovenbake(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
The brushing no be here O.
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by umarshehu58(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
Biafra Secret service
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by lekanation(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
dubemnaija:even if you write an exam and fail... you will blame yorubas. that one look like a Yoruba to you highly rated mumu
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by ChuksEpells: 9:55pm On Aug 21
the caption on the guy shirt is making me laff
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Joseunlimited(f): 9:59pm On Aug 21
too much vigil over vigilant vigilante
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by dubemnaija: 10:04pm On Aug 21
lekanation:
Oponu. No, he is a chinese man from spain
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by almujeebe(m): 10:05pm On Aug 21
EmekaBlue:I pm you
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by lekanation(m): 10:07pm On Aug 21
dubemnaija:ode.. ewu... amukunmeko... read the name on his ID card
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by okerekeikpo: 10:18pm On Aug 21
U no see better something fake Na vigilante u dey fake
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by Bina33(m): 10:20pm On Aug 21
His name Areofurubo even means I am a thief...chaii
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by PrinceOlisa(m): 10:22pm On Aug 21
The devil pushed him and God caught him.
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by okenwaa(m): 11:11pm On Aug 21
Rugged....dem kpokpo am wella
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by vicadex07(m): 11:16pm On Aug 21
Karlovich:
Your brain has expired.
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by jaxxy(m): 11:24pm On Aug 21
He was a volunteer lol
|Re: Fake Vigilante Member Beaten To Pulp After Being Caught By Real Vigilantes. PICS by herkeym001(m): 11:27pm On Aug 21
People from that side self
