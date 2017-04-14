₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,856 members, 3,477,098 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 11:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case (584 Views)
Lady Pours Hot Water On Her Neighbour, Almost Blinded Her (Photos) / Mustapha Audu's Wife Curses Sugabelly; Defends Husband Over Rape Accusations / Sister Blinded By Brothers In Family Crises - Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by emefav: 7:43am
A 32-year-old woman, Precious (not real name), lost the use of one of her eyes after she was allegedly brutalised by her husband, Samuel, at their home on Unity Christian Street, Akesan, in the Igando area of Lagos State.
https://punchng.com/port-worker-blinds-wifes-eye-over-housemaid/amp/
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by josephine123: 8:09am
who , bad opinion
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by thesicilian: 8:10am
It is always "leave everything to God" among poor people. Until the inevitable happens.
2 Likes
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by doctor306: 11:56am
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by PapiSmith: 11:56am
In a sane country, such an animal wouldn't be allowed roaming the streets. What if he finds another victim?
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by gabazin080(m): 11:56am
O
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by oshe11(m): 11:57am
IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER
UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON
IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....
AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....
WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?
EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL
2 Likes
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by leksmedia: 11:57am
love
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by chijioke098434: 11:58am
All it take to get this sure 50 odd is 1000 thousand naira...........see number below.
|Re: Wife Beaten And Blinded By Husband Over Their Housemaid, Drops Case by solidman59(m): 11:58am
May that monster of a husband nvr know peace
(0) (Reply)
Obasanjo Attacks Oyedepo Over Prayers To Jonathan / Corruption: Surety Bags Two Years…another Jailed Two Years For Oil Theft / Boko Haram Kills 38 In Fresh Niger Attack, 10 Children Among Victims
Viewing this topic: newyorks(m), opaniyi12(m), Victorchuks4(m), yoyolagos, mcorazon(f), doctor306, perfectcrush(m), bejidespeaks, ucheo, geefivez(m), mailingdgreat, Engr1(m), fulauz(m), Evergreen4(m), coldsummer, purplehills, Imole50, Afritop(m), F2G2G, Exclusivebae, kinngie(m), petrelli07, topnotch760, Ralph2211, Flaghouse1(m), Hugo55, Tritri, joliyp(f), doclatom, ayando(m), SUPERPACK, giancarlo(m), worldman(m), Platinumay(m), Akataka, luveth(m), AnyibestDede(m), Kemimarch16(f), ThatCEO, Milldon(m), leksmedia, NoToPile, franktolk(m), comradeodunze, SalamRushdie, spicesgoke(m), meezynetwork(m), iamjavadem, Lolaabokoku(f), ceenote, ibnchokomah(m), bestestgirl(f), ujusom(f), chijioke098434, solidman59(m), PapiSmith, happydude, johnbosco97(m), gabazin080(m), fergie001(m), teewhysafe(f), teemswest(m), 2mch(m), harlehleh(f), porozhniy(m), Frank3n2(m), olayinka807, Kingexcellence(m), elijah81288(m), Dom2020, white12k, Graciousnaija, temitope277(m), nainaa(f), snassdala86(m), anthonyezeoke(m), kingslayer(m), AlexzStructure(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14