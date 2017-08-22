₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,112 members, 3,739,707 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 02:45 AM

Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos (15700 Views)

Woman Stabs Husband To Death During Argument In Adamawa State (graphic Photos) / Wife In Aba Stabs Husband To Death With Scissors (Photos) / Woman Stabs Husband To Death Over ‘baba Ijebu’ Lottery (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ijustdey: 9:13pm On Aug 21
An auxiliary nurse, Mrs. Folashade Idoko, has been accused of stabbing her husband to death in Lagos.

The incident occurred on Sunday at their residence located at 20, Kosoko Street, Ayetoro, Oto-Awori local government area of the state.

The Nation gathered that the deceased had suffered years of domestic violence from his wife but kept quiet.

The couple had two children – a three-year-old boy and one-year old girl.

Neighbours and their landlord confirmed the several years of domestic abuse the 32-year-old Lawrence Idoko suffered from his wife.

A source said Sunday’s attack was triggered by jealousy from the nurse, who accused her husband of infidelity.

The source said the deceased, a pipeline engineer with Greater Inspection and Industrial Services at Sango-Otta, Ogun State, was away on official assignment for a week at Ikorodu.

She said: “He returned and his wife accused him of having extra-marital affair. She stabbed him in the leg with a sharp knife. When his three-year-old son’s cries alerted neighbours, he had bled heavily. He died about an hour after he was rushed to a nearby New Ayetoro Medical Centre.”

But Mrs. Idoko, a native of Kwara State, who has been arrested by policemen at Ijaniki, claimed the knife fell on her husband by accident.

A neighbour, Mrs. Blessing Olokpobri, who expressed sadness over the man’s death, confirmed the woman’s bad treatment of her deceased husband.

“Their history of violence was known to everybody in the neighbourhood. Even on January 1, they fought. There was a time she went to drag him and stripped him Unclad from a beer parlour around here and beat up an elderly neighbour. There was even a time she sliced his ear lobes with a broken bottle and it had to be stitched,” she said.

The deceased’s landlord, Chief Gani Akanni, who rushed him to the hospital, said he issued a quit notice to the couple because of their incessant fights but changed his mind after other tenants pleaded on their behalf.

Akanni, who’s the Balogun of Ayetoro, said: “There was a time I took the woman to the police station because she vandalised my property after I locked up the tenants’ rooms for defaulting in payment of Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) bills. She went ahead to break the door. It was unfortunate because the husband is such a quiet and peaceful man.”

Idoko’s aunt confirmed his death, describing it as unfortunate.

She said: It was unfortunate that spousal abuse is still prevalent and that it continues to take a toll on partners, either male or female. She My nephew, like many men and women who die daily in violent relationships, would have been alive had they fled such deadly arrangements in the name of marriage.

“We, the family, will ensure that justice is done. This is another young and promising life deliberately cut short and this wickedness will not go unpunished.

“We would have intervened one way or the other but he hid the entire violent scenario from us. Persons suffering domestic violence should always call out for help. It was indeed a big tragedy for us.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/nurse-stabs-husband-death-lagos/


lalasticlala
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Olalan(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
Domestic violence traits shouldn't be tolerated between lovers, once you discover your partner has the traits FLEE from the relationship. RIP to the dead

14 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by littlewonders: 9:28pm On Aug 21
I fully have nothing to say.
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by fernandez1(m): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Post marital violence
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TheHistorian(m): 9:47pm On Aug 21
Women always playing the "victim" role at the mention of domestic violence..

Now See this..

Very Unfortunate.... I must say

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by sleeknick: 9:47pm On Aug 21
Stabist

2 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Flashh: 9:47pm On Aug 21
littlewonders:
I fully have nothing to say.


This meme finally falls on you.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Partnerbiz3: 9:48pm On Aug 21
So sad
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by duroc(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
No day without bad news for naija.. Infact I don tire... Seychelles I dy come
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by EmekaBlue(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
Buhari regime frustration is now making wives kill their husbands and some husbands beat their wife to death before she kills him unaware.

9 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 9:48pm On Aug 21
I only pity d little cry, hope she doesn't become anoda upcoming trouble 4 future hubby
RIP to d dead cry
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by agbonkamen(f): 9:49pm On Aug 21
Another one
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Afam4eva(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
Hmmm...the moment my mind starts telling me to stab someone, i'll run the hell out of that place. Nobody just decides to stab anyone. It's a psychological problem.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Alitair(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
.

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Silentscreamer(f): 9:49pm On Aug 21
she must be one of those road side quack nurses.
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Saheed9: 9:49pm On Aug 21
poor nurse
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by emmyspark007(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
bg
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by nextstep(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
"the knife dropped" sounds an awful lot like "he ran into my knive... seven times"... RIP

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
If it was a 'woman' that was the victim, people 4 carry the case 4 head like gala and them 4 don nearly use both physical and spiritual curse finish the man,...,,,, angry

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by qualityovenbake(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
A promising life cut short by a jealous and troublesome wife. RIP

1 Like

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by stankezzy: 9:50pm On Aug 21
AF. ...........

1 Like

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by OmoIgala: 9:50pm On Aug 21
Igala jam Yoruba. grin

The Idokos repping. grin

3 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Dimodf(f): 9:50pm On Aug 21
This nurse na potential Yaba left patient
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by davss02(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
Mtcheew
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Alariwo2: 9:51pm On Aug 21
no woman no cry..
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ivolt: 9:51pm On Aug 21
Marriage does not mean suffering, the man will be alive today if
he had walked out of his marriage.

2 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ibkgab001: 9:51pm On Aug 21
Idiki
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Atalia: 9:51pm On Aug 21
why na?? Flatinos r coming for us oo..

5 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by KayDEAN: 9:51pm On Aug 21
shocked
Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by obamd: 9:51pm On Aug 21
An auxiliary nurse is not a nurse!!!!!

5 Likes

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by oshe11(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
she was only injecting him with the knife fa grin���

1 Like

Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 9:52pm On Aug 21
Saheed9:
poor nurse

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Man Who Drowned His Brother In Ebonyi State Sent To Prison (photo) / Armed Robbers, Kidnappers & Child Trafficker Arrested By Abia Police (Photos) / Redeemed Pastor Funsho-Raphael Kidnapped In Kogi During Service By Gunmen

Viewing this topic: nickxtra(m), benkastroud(m), grailife(m), chibuzorAbia, tundehussain, Febcom(m), tuscani and 27 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.