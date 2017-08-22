₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ijustdey: 9:13pm On Aug 21
An auxiliary nurse, Mrs. Folashade Idoko, has been accused of stabbing her husband to death in Lagos.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Olalan(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
Domestic violence traits shouldn't be tolerated between lovers, once you discover your partner has the traits FLEE from the relationship. RIP to the dead
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by littlewonders: 9:28pm On Aug 21
I fully have nothing to say.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by fernandez1(m): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Post marital violence
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TheHistorian(m): 9:47pm On Aug 21
Women always playing the "victim" role at the mention of domestic violence..
Now See this..
Very Unfortunate.... I must say
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by sleeknick: 9:47pm On Aug 21
Stabist
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Flashh: 9:47pm On Aug 21
littlewonders:
This meme finally falls on you.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Partnerbiz3: 9:48pm On Aug 21
So sad
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by duroc(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
No day without bad news for naija.. Infact I don tire... Seychelles I dy come
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by EmekaBlue(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
Buhari regime frustration is now making wives kill their husbands and some husbands beat their wife to death before she kills him unaware.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 9:48pm On Aug 21
I only pity d little , hope she doesn't become anoda upcoming trouble 4 future hubby
RIP to d dead
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by agbonkamen(f): 9:49pm On Aug 21
Another one
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Afam4eva(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
Hmmm...the moment my mind starts telling me to stab someone, i'll run the hell out of that place. Nobody just decides to stab anyone. It's a psychological problem.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Alitair(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Silentscreamer(f): 9:49pm On Aug 21
she must be one of those road side quack nurses.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Saheed9: 9:49pm On Aug 21
poor nurse
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by emmyspark007(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by nextstep(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
"the knife dropped" sounds an awful lot like "he ran into my knive... seven times"... RIP
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
If it was a 'woman' that was the victim, people 4 carry the case 4 head like gala and them 4 don nearly use both physical and spiritual curse finish the man,...,,,,
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by qualityovenbake(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
A promising life cut short by a jealous and troublesome wife. RIP
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by stankezzy: 9:50pm On Aug 21
AF. ...........
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by OmoIgala: 9:50pm On Aug 21
Igala jam Yoruba.
The Idokos repping.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Dimodf(f): 9:50pm On Aug 21
This nurse na potential Yaba left patient
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by davss02(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Alariwo2: 9:51pm On Aug 21
no woman no cry..
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ivolt: 9:51pm On Aug 21
Marriage does not mean suffering, the man will be alive today if
he had walked out of his marriage.
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by ibkgab001: 9:51pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by Atalia: 9:51pm On Aug 21
why na?? Flatinos r coming for us oo..
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by KayDEAN: 9:51pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by obamd: 9:51pm On Aug 21
An auxiliary nurse is not a nurse!!!!!
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by oshe11(m): 9:52pm On Aug 21
she was only injecting him with the knife fa ���
|Re: Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 9:52pm On Aug 21
Saheed9:
