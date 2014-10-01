₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Opinionated: 11:52am
The Yorubas are one of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria. They are mainly found in the South-Western part of the country. They are popular for two things-education and culture. In this case, we want to focus on the later which is culture.
Although almost all ethnic groups in Nigeria are culturally conscious, that of the Yorubas is a notch higher. Hence as a traveller to states such as Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti; you are expected to know or be aware of some cultural rules which you cannot find in a book. You are taught from your childhood. In order not to fall foul of these unwritten cultural rules, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these rules.
Greeting is a must
It is an 'abomination' if you walk past a Yoruba man or woman without greeting. It is even worse when you know them and you still do not greet. They will perceive you as uncultured, disrespectful and lacking home training.
Give elders items with your left hand
You must have observed that some people frown their faces or do not accept an item from the giver if you offer it with your left hand. This is one of the ways to indirectly 'offend' a Yoruba person. Even among your peers, you should not give items with your left hand. Always use your right hand.
Don't call your sister/brother by their name
For the Yorubas, even if the age difference is just a year, you must add a prefix like aunt or uncle. It is even more unacceptable if you call someone way older than you by their name. The person will just ignore or be lackadaisical.
Leave when parents have a visitor (s)
If you do not want to get into trouble with your parents especially your mum, you should leave when they have visitors. They do not want you to eavesdrop. If you decide to stay, the reward is a dirty slap from your mum!
Always eat your meat last
We do not know the source of this rule but when dining with a Yoruba family, you should always eat your meat last.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-unwritten-cultural-rules-yorubas/
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by flex04: 11:58am
so wen there was no words like aunt or uncle wot do guys use
afonjas can just eat meat without their meal,,, afonjas and meat are like
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by soberdrunk(m): 1:25pm
6) Yoruba parents are never wrong.......
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by babyfaceafrica: 1:26pm
You last rule is vague..could you elucidate more...the second rule is birth because the left hand is used to do lots of filty things like wash your bum,pack dirts e.t.c...why should you use that same hand to greet people?
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Cinta1989(f): 1:26pm
Let me sit here for some time, I know say YAWA must burst for this thread
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by scholes0(m): 1:27pm
Eating meat last in a meal is not a Yoruba thing.
It is an African thing lol, and it is mostly because meat is expensive!
So it is mostly just a matter of how rich a family is.
crestedaguiyi:
KingOvoramwen1:
Haters club ... see them.
They have arrived in full force to serve the Yorubas, Kings of the South.
Made up of Igbo kidnappers / Drug mules and Edo witches / wizards... Holy ghost fire consume them wherever they are gathered.!!!
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by prahcetomi(m): 1:27pm
Beautiful culture.....
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by speezyWears: 1:27pm
Yeye
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by dayleke(m): 1:27pm
Right on d money.....
Ododo oro le so o.
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Mechette(m): 1:27pm
afonjas mumu don do
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by gnykelly(m): 1:27pm
whatever
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by refreshrate: 1:28pm
What about the oil & plenty pepper in stew thing?
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by jashar(f): 1:28pm
the stupidity of tribalism is about to be unleashed here. what a damn shame. can't people just embrace differences in peace?
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Danialuone: 1:28pm
6. You must understand non verbal communication very well
7.Respect culture and traditions
my tought
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by LordDecency(m): 1:28pm
The Yoruba culture is a Beautiful one.
Full of Respect and Beautiful Background.
Only in Yoruba, Both Tradition/White Wedding all the Rainbow, Primary $Secondary colors are marking register
They are blessed.
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Lilimax(f): 1:29pm
More like basic etiquette for any child
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Karlman: 1:29pm
OK
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by seunny4lif(m): 1:29pm
OP forget to add
Remote giver
You must come from your room to give your parent the TV remote from next chair to them
Visitor's money
All the money the visitors gave you must be presented without leaving out a kobo
Proudly Yoruba
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by AjalaJ(m): 1:29pm
Unwritten constitution, but embedded in the blood.
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by magoo10: 1:29pm
OK reminds me of written and unwritten constitution.
Awon temi bawo
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by chinex276(m): 1:29pm
pls op don't forget the part where mining of skull is a special skill
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Danielmoore(m): 1:30pm
I am Igbo but my mother is Yoruba I had a tough time with my mother family while growing up they call us omoake because we no dey bow down greet them a lot of weird thing about their culture sha
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by jacob05(m): 1:30pm
flex04:Uncultured maggot.
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by LordDecency(m): 1:30pm
flex04:
Try go any of their party. Nah Big-Big Meat dey full plate.
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by VickyRotex(f): 1:30pm
I thought this was common with every tribe or how an individual is raised!
Proudly Nigerian!!!
Omo Oodua nimi
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by dayleke(m): 1:31pm
The people turning this into a cultural war should just sit back and take a look at their lives and see if without them, the world won't be a better place.
#Onelove
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by bibiking7(m): 1:31pm
6. Spend money given to you by a visitor. Or eat food given to you by visitor. Beating loading...... 70%
|Re: 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:31pm
The only one I know to be general and agree to is no.2, the rest is your misconception and probably depends on homes where one is raised
