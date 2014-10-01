Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 5 Unwritten Cultural Rules Of The Yorubas (10229 Views)

Although almost all ethnic groups in Nigeria are culturally conscious, that of the Yorubas is a notch higher. Hence as a traveller to states such as Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti; you are expected to know or be aware of some cultural rules which you cannot find in a book. You are taught from your childhood. In order not to fall foul of these unwritten cultural rules, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these rules.



Greeting is a must



It is an 'abomination' if you walk past a Yoruba man or woman without greeting. It is even worse when you know them and you still do not greet. They will perceive you as uncultured, disrespectful and lacking home training.



Give elders items with your left hand



You must have observed that some people frown their faces or do not accept an item from the giver if you offer it with your left hand. This is one of the ways to indirectly 'offend' a Yoruba person. Even among your peers, you should not give items with your left hand. Always use your right hand.



Don't call your sister/brother by their name



For the Yorubas, even if the age difference is just a year, you must add a prefix like aunt or uncle. It is even more unacceptable if you call someone way older than you by their name. The person will just ignore or be lackadaisical.



Leave when parents have a visitor (s)



If you do not want to get into trouble with your parents especially your mum, you should leave when they have visitors. They do not want you to eavesdrop. If you decide to stay, the reward is a dirty slap from your mum!



Always eat your meat last



We do not know the source of this rule but when dining with a Yoruba family, you should always eat your meat last.



so wen there was no words like aunt or uncle wot do guys use



6) Yoruba parents are never wrong....... 21 Likes

You last rule is vague..could you elucidate more...the second rule is birth because the left hand is used to do lots of filty things like wash your bum,pack dirts e.t.c...why should you use that same hand to greet people? 2 Likes 1 Share

Let me sit here for some time, I know say YAWA must burst for this thread 11 Likes



It is an African thing lol, and it is mostly because meat is expensive!

So it is mostly just a matter of how rich a family is.



crestedaguiyi:

what of the abobaku, is it not also a cutural rule

what of skull mining

what of jungle justice

indi ara

KingOvoramwen1:



jesus

Haters club ... see them.

They have arrived in full force to serve the Yorubas, Kings of the South.

Made up of Igbo kidnappers / Drug mules and Edo witches / wizards... Holy ghost fire consume them wherever they are gathered.!!!



Beautiful culture..... 6 Likes

Yeye 2 Likes 1 Share

Right on d money.....

Ododo oro le so o. 1 Like

afonjas mumu don do 2 Likes

whatever 1 Like 1 Share

What about the oil & plenty pepper in stew thing? 11 Likes 1 Share

the stupidity of tribalism is about to be unleashed here. what a damn shame. can't people just embrace differences in peace? 5 Likes

6. You must understand non verbal communication very well



7.Respect culture and traditions



my tought 18 Likes



Full of Respect and Beautiful Background.





Only in Yoruba, Both Tradition/White Wedding all the Rainbow, Primary $Secondary colors are marking register



More like basic etiquette for any child 4 Likes

OK



OP forget to add



Remote giver



You must come from your room to give your parent the TV remote from next chair to them



Visitor's money



All the money the visitors gave you must be presented without leaving out a kobo





Unwritten constitution, but embedded in the blood.











Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng 1 Like

OK reminds me of written and unwritten constitution.

Awon temi bawo 7 Likes

pls op don't forget the part where mining of skull is a special skill 3 Likes 1 Share

I am Igbo but my mother is Yoruba I had a tough time with my mother family while growing up they call us omoake because we no dey bow down greet them a lot of weird thing about their culture sha 8 Likes 1 Share

Uncultured maggot. Uncultured maggot. 9 Likes

Try go any of their party. Nah Big-Big Meat dey full plate.



Proudly Nigerian!!!



I thought this was common with every tribe or how an individual is raised!
Proudly Nigerian!!!
Omo Oodua nimi

The people turning this into a cultural war should just sit back and take a look at their lives and see if without them, the world won't be a better place.



#Onelove 3 Likes









6. Spend money given to you by a visitor. Or eat food given to you by visitor. Beating loading...... 70%







7 Likes