See the Monitor lizard I caught today (pics attached)





Oh mehn lunch is settled



Pepper soup loading



Nairalanders come and join me celebrate



cc lalasticlala 2 Likes

Hmm









How can you even salivate over eating a lizard?







caught?.......Killed you mean!! 6 Likes

been monitoring u since 1759. 3 Likes 1 Share

Caught with a hook

Pls don't tell me you ate a LIZARD.... Nigerians gat no Chill. 4 Likes

lif u eat it,we will inflict u with itagba...

Almost ready





Lalasticlala you like? 6 Likes

richeazy:

Almost ready





Lalasticlala you like?

SMH look at the feet of the thing sef, I hope you know it is scales you are eating, I hope you don't die long throat nor good 4 Likes

So...?

Gbogbo nkan ni jije, awon onijekuje



Leviticus 11:29-30

29 These also shall be unclean unto you among the creeping things that creep upon the earth; the weasel, and the mouse, and the tortoise after his kind,

30 And the ferret, and the chameleon, and the lizard, and the snail, and the mole. 8 Likes

Nigerians can eat meat!!!!!

Any thing goes

So irritating

Don't kill it



Oh well too late 1 Like

And u call this meat

enjoy ur meat enjoy ur meat 1 Like

Jesus

what a poor creature

You're trying to generate a new disease now by eating this poor creature...

Ebola virus- from monkey

Lassa virus- Rats



yours ll soon come now... 2 Likes

KingOvoramwen1:





SMH look at the feet of the thing sef, I hope you know it is scales you are eating, I hope you don't die long throat nor good lol leave the guy now. abi u wan chop small lol leave the guy now. abi u wan chop small 1 Like









Blood of Olu Jacobs!





Everything is edible now!



Cannibalism loading....





One day, what will grace Nairaland front-page will be "See The Human Being I Caught"







Bad looking





If u heard of Nigerian eating cockroach please don't argue

wetin long throat and Hunger go do people

Hmmmmm...if u kill monitor lizard in aragba under ughelli north in delta state eee..just be prepared to buriel it the way humans are being buried...

Daeylar:

Don't kill it



Oh well too late yep...no tears lost dear yep...no tears lost dear

Omoh una don nor nor oo.. How can you comfortably eat that shii