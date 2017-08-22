₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by richeazy(m): 2:53pm
See the Monitor lizard I caught today (pics attached)
Oh mehn lunch is settled
Pepper soup loading
Nairalanders come and join me celebrate
cc lalasticlala
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by richeazy(m): 2:59pm
More
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by richeazy(m): 3:01pm
Hmm
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by KingOvoramwen1(m): 3:01pm
How can you even salivate over eating a lizard?
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by Patented: 3:02pm
caught?.......Killed you mean!!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by 2horsePOWER(m): 3:06pm
been monitoring u since 1759.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by richeazy(m): 3:18pm
Caught with a hook
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by doctimonyeka(m): 3:38pm
Pls don't tell me you ate a LIZARD.... Nigerians gat no Chill.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 3:52pm
lif u eat it,we will inflict u with itagba...
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by richeazy(m): 4:05pm
Almost ready
Lalasticlala you like?
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by KingOvoramwen1(m): 4:44pm
richeazy:
SMH look at the feet of the thing sef, I hope you know it is scales you are eating, I hope you don't die long throat nor good
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by okonja(m): 5:59pm
So...?
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by MrPresident1: 5:59pm
Gbogbo nkan ni jije, awon onijekuje
Leviticus 11:29-30
29 These also shall be unclean unto you among the creeping things that creep upon the earth; the weasel, and the mouse, and the tortoise after his kind,
30 And the ferret, and the chameleon, and the lizard, and the snail, and the mole.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by ekems2017(f): 6:00pm
Nigerians can eat meat!!!!!
Any thing goes
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by Treasure1919(f): 6:00pm
So irritating
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by Daeylar(f): 6:01pm
Don't kill it
Oh well too late
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by ayusco85(m): 6:01pm
And u call this meat
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:01pm
enjoy ur meat
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by Oluwapresley(m): 6:01pm
Jesus
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by columbus007(m): 6:01pm
what a poor creature
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by SwayG: 6:01pm
You're trying to generate a new disease now by eating this poor creature...
Ebola virus- from monkey
Lassa virus- Rats
yours ll soon come now...
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by burkingx(f): 6:02pm
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by Marvel1206: 6:02pm
KingOvoramwen1:lol leave the guy now. abi u wan chop small
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by 0b100100111: 6:02pm
Blood of Olu Jacobs!
Everything is edible now!
Cannibalism loading....
One day, what will grace Nairaland front-page will be "See The Human Being I Caught"
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by partnerbiz4: 6:02pm
Chai
Bad looking
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by yusburg: 6:02pm
If u heard of Nigerian eating cockroach please don't argue
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:02pm
wetin long throat and Hunger go do people
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by glosplendid(f): 6:03pm
Hmmmmm...if u kill monitor lizard in aragba under ughelli north in delta state eee..just be prepared to buriel it the way humans are being buried...
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by sirusX(m): 6:03pm
Daeylar:yep...no tears lost dear
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by charlesklaus(m): 6:03pm
Omoh una don nor nor oo.. How can you comfortably eat that shii
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard I Caught (pics Attached) by tyeenigga(m): 6:03pm
The tongue is the sweetest part, eat it and thank me later
