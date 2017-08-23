Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. (6869 Views)

If you applied for N-Teach and you havent written your test and your BVN records match your application, please log in to write your assessment tests. Assessment tests close on the 31st of August, 2017.

npowerng:

please sir kindly look into this application N-TEACH-2017-00000951133-60. The bvn details match but it is showing invalid bvn the name Mabel Egheleme phone number 08028391662.kindly get back to me

try again next year.

please sir kindly look into this application N-TEACH-2017-00000951133-60. The bvn details match but it is showing invalid bvn the name Mabel Egheleme phone number 08028391662.kindly get back to me

npowerng:

NPowerNG, please i heard that list of shortlisted applicants are in circulation. How true is that and if it is true, what's the website to visit?.

please sir kindly look into this application N-TEACH-2017-00000951133-60. The bvn details match but it is showing invalid bvn the name Mabel Egheleme phone number 08028391662.kindly get back to me

I can be of help if dnt mind. I have helpd abt 4 applicants who had genuine cases. If you supplied correct details during d registratn, you can contact me for assistance. Your details are safe.

What's the way forward for those that have invalid BVN number and their BVN is correct.

Power to the people

As usual no feedbacks...

Patiently watching in HD

mitchew, make them look into this ASUU strike jor.

pls what is thr update about N- Tax... had it been concluded or what?

Those backlogs and the people you've refused to pay since Dec, what are you doing about them? Yea I expect to hear the usual line... Backlogs are paid in batches you will be paid soon..my question is when are the batches actualizing and when is soon? How long is soon?

Npowerng how do I correct my local government? Ur system changed it upon graduation

We were told npowerng is now on nairaland to reach and help applicants resolve complaints quicker. But the moniker hardly respond to mentions. Just creates a post once in a blue moon 2 Likes

After the test what should we expect

Na Wao, this country needs to be auctioned ASAP. So after the official 4/5 years university education and unofficial 6/7/8 of waiting for ASUU strike and NYSC call up, graduates will end up hustling for 30k job? How can such a person solve basic needs like food, shelter, transport and clothing, not to mention saving enough to buy car, marry or even build his own house? Education in Nigeria is the worst ponzi scheme ever, you spend fortunes acquiring it but returns on investment is nothing to write home about! The future of Nigerian graduates is indeed very bleak and I always shudder to imagine what Nigeria will be like in the coming years if it does not break up or become a confederation. 1 Like 1 Share

If your Bvn is invalid kindly check the number you provided, because if there is any mistake there it means you have successfully disqualified yourself.

Please OP help ooo, I can't remember whether I register skill or not, please how can i check to see if i registered so that i will take the test?

When is Npower Job starting officially for those that wroe NTax test

NPowerNG, please i heard that list of shortlisted applicants are in circulation. How true is that and if it is true, what's the website to visit?.

I heard the lists is out too

go to @npowerng on twitter for fast replies and response.

I heard the lists is out too

List is not out its a blog site trying to gain traffic and getting ready to post it when its finally out from the npower official communication channels.

if you are finding it hard to take your test , kindly visit this link and thank me later. https://apply.npower.gov.ng/test/login/index.php

sowie when is the test result coming out and how do one check

When is Npower Job starting officially for those that wroe NTax test

Job starting? is the result out?

My dear, i heard about it yesterday and was confused. Waiting for NPowerNG to say something.