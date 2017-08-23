₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by npowerng: 3:08pm On Aug 22
If you applied for N-Teach and you havent written your test and your BVN records match your application, please log in to write your assessment tests. Assessment tests close on the 31st of August, 2017.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by gentle081(m): 3:45pm On Aug 22
npowerng:please sir kindly look into this application N-TEACH-2017-00000951133-60. The bvn details match but it is showing invalid bvn the name Mabel Egheleme phone number 08028391662.kindly get back to me
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by ibe123: 4:04pm On Aug 22
gentle081:try again next year.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by wallace1: 4:54pm On Aug 22
[quote author=gentle081 post=59722569]
please sir kindly look into this application N-TEACH-2017-00000951133-60. The bvn details match but it is showing invalid bvn the name Mabel Egheleme phone number 08028391662.kindly get back to me[/quot
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Deflorence(f): 9:36pm On Aug 22
npowerng:.
NPowerNG, please i heard that list of shortlisted applicants are in circulation. How true is that and if it is true, what's the website to visit?.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by yns4real: 10:08pm On Aug 22
gentle081:
I can be of help if dnt mind. I have helpd abt 4 applicants who had genuine cases. If you supplied correct details during d registratn, you can contact me for assistance. Your details are safe.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by darelar(m): 7:18am
What's the way forward for those that have invalid BVN number and their BVN is correct.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by donqx: 8:43am
good
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by winkmart: 8:45am
Power to the people
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by BroZuma: 8:45am
As usual no feedbacks...
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by opeyehmmy(m): 8:46am
Patiently watching in HD
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Kizyte(m): 8:46am
F
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by binsanni(m): 8:46am
mitchew, make them look into this ASUU strike jor.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by 4oyrsExperience(m): 8:46am
pls what is thr update about N- Tax... had it been concluded or what?
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by mayskit4luv(m): 8:46am
Ok
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by donhils: 8:46am
npowerng:Those backlogs and the people you've refused to pay since Dec, what are you doing about them? Yea I expect to hear the usual line... Backlogs are paid in batches you will be paid soon..my question is when are the batches actualizing and when is soon? How long is soon?
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by benueguy(m): 8:47am
Npowerng how do I correct my local government? Ur system changed it upon graduation
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by KingBish(f): 8:47am
We were told npowerng is now on nairaland to reach and help applicants resolve complaints quicker. But the moniker hardly respond to mentions. Just creates a post once in a blue moon
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Iseoluwani: 8:48am
npowerng:
After the test what should we expect
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by proeast(m): 8:49am
Na Wao, this country needs to be auctioned ASAP. So after the official 4/5 years university education and unofficial 6/7/8 of waiting for ASUU strike and NYSC call up, graduates will end up hustling for 30k job? How can such a person solve basic needs like food, shelter, transport and clothing, not to mention saving enough to buy car, marry or even build his own house? Education in Nigeria is the worst ponzi scheme ever, you spend fortunes acquiring it but returns on investment is nothing to write home about! The future of Nigerian graduates is indeed very bleak and I always shudder to imagine what Nigeria will be like in the coming years if it does not break up or become a confederation.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Shittuakeem(m): 8:49am
If your Bvn is invalid kindly check the number you provided, because if there is any mistake there it means you have successfully disqualified yourself.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by mondee02(m): 8:50am
Please OP help ooo, I can't remember whether I register skill or not, please how can i check to see if i registered so that i will take the test?
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Adaezechalene(f): 9:02am
When is Npower Job starting officially for those that wroe NTax test
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by NigeriaJokesUWO: 9:06am
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by iretiolu92: 9:07am
Deflorence:
I heard the lists is out too
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by akanbiaa(m): 9:07am
KingBish:go to @npowerng on twitter for fast replies and response.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by akanbiaa(m): 9:08am
iretiolu92:List is not out its a blog site trying to gain traffic and getting ready to post it when its finally out from the npower official communication channels.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by afinotanjnr: 9:10am
if you are finding it hard to take your test , kindly visit this link and thank me later. https://apply.npower.gov.ng/test/login/index.php
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by tope2045(m): 9:10am
sowie when is the test result coming out and how do one check
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by macduffrx(m): 9:11am
Adaezechalene:
Job starting? is the result out?
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Deflorence(f): 9:11am
iretiolu92:. My dear, i heard about it yesterday and was confused. Waiting for NPowerNG to say something.
|Re: Updates On The 2017 Npower Programme. by Ibetokennedy(m): 9:12am
yns4real:
How can I contact you.. All my details are correct a[color=#006600][/color]
