Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (2107 Views)

Cambel Shipping And Logistics Service Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions / Graduate Vacancies At Accrete Petroleum Limited / Department Of Petroleum Resources - 2016 Graduate Trainee &experienced Hire Job (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1.) Graduate Petroleum Engineer



Click Here To View Details



2.) Graduate Hydrocarbon Accounting Software Analyst



Click Here To View Details



Application Closing Date

22nd September, 2017.



Source:



CC: Lalasticlala Accrete Petroleum Limited – We are a petroleum engineering consultancy that provides fit for purpose technical solutions to address numerous production objectives. Working closely with partners, we strive to deliver robust engineering solutions that provide value for our clients. Our services range from Digital oil field and Hydrocarbon Allocation software solutions to field engineering services such as Wireline and slickline services.We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:1.) Graduate Petroleum Engineer2.) Graduate Hydrocarbon Accounting Software AnalystApplication Closing Date22nd September, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/accrete-petroleum-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment/ CC: Lalasticlala 1 Like



I studied Hausa Language from Gombe State University. Do I stand a chance ? ...I studied Hausa Language from Gombe State University. Do I stand a chance

With all these qualifications,you pay how much?

dakeskese:

C What is your problem?

What is C?

Are u a cat? What is your problem?What is C?Are u a cat? 1 Like

u go c comment like water Na wa oooo its very clear that u guys r not seeking for job any longer.......coz i see people r not commenting on this advert..... ;Dif to say na unclad picture nowu go c comment like water

dakeskese:

...

I studied Hausa Language from Gombe State University. Do I stand a chance ? No sir, u can never stand a chance. Hausa languge? No sir, u can never stand a chance. Hausa languge?

dakeskese:

...

I studied Hausa Language from Gombe State University. Do I stand a chance ? This is not Nnpc. This is somebody's business. This is not Nnpc. This is somebody's business.

can pure and applied chemistry graduate apply?