Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by Brownville007: 6:59am
Accrete Petroleum Limited – We are a petroleum engineering consultancy that provides fit for purpose technical solutions to address numerous production objectives. Working closely with partners, we strive to deliver robust engineering solutions that provide value for our clients. Our services range from Digital oil field and Hydrocarbon Allocation software solutions to field engineering services such as Wireline and slickline services.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Petroleum Engineer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Hydrocarbon Accounting Software Analyst
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
22nd September, 2017.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/accrete-petroleum-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment/
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by dakeskese(m): 10:52am
...
I studied Hausa Language from Gombe State University. Do I stand a chance?
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by fergie001(m): 10:53am
With all these qualifications,you pay how much?
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by Sleyanya1(m): 10:54am
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by fergie001(m): 10:56am
dakeskese:What is your problem?
What is C?
Are u a cat?
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by Sholaco: 10:58am
Na wa oooo its very clear that u guys r not seeking for job any longer.......coz i see people r not commenting on this advert..... ;Dif to say na unclad picture now u go c comment like water
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by pentax: 11:06am
dakeskese:No sir, u can never stand a chance. Hausa languge?
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by lastmessenger: 11:14am
dakeskese:This is not Nnpc. This is somebody's business.
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by xclusiveguy4(m): 11:17am
can pure and applied chemistry graduate apply?
Re: Apply For The 2017 Accrete Petroleum Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment by Emeka71(m): 11:18am
Sholaco:Then check-out www.9jatotalfacts.wordpress.com
