|Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Champele(m): 4:03pm On Aug 22
This handsome cousin of mine and his wife are a hardcore and dedicated people of Roman Catholic Church and a regular attendants of Adoration ministry of Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma also known as Ebube Muonso.
Here is their Godly pre wedding pictures.��
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Champele(m): 4:07pm On Aug 22
more pics
12 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by DannyJ19(m): 4:18pm On Aug 22
Godly pre-wedding photo
Wish dem success.
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by AK6464(m): 4:27pm On Aug 22
Lavely
1 Like
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Rtopzy(f): 4:36pm On Aug 22
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by cassidy1996(m): 5:24pm On Aug 22
Mother Mary Help us
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by An2elect2: 6:12pm On Aug 22
Beautiful couple ignorant of the true God
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by ANNOY(m): 7:05pm On Aug 22
Jesus is coming back now. Repent please I beg of you. We are not promised a minute. Would you rather continue living in sin for the rest of your life and then die and end up in hell or would you rather obey the call of God and end up in heaven for eternity.
This may be your final warning. You don't know what tonight holds.
Get on your feet now and repent. God bless you.
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by malificent(f): 7:42pm On Aug 22
Seen their pictures on facebook. They look beautiful together and may God bless their union.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Didov1(f): 8:20pm On Aug 22
wow...hml to them.
4 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Nma27(f): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Seems I'll visit that adoration before I leave.
4 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Didov1(f): 5:57am On Aug 23
An2elect2:..,.maybe u should go ahead n worship d true God n let dem be...
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by chynie: 9:36am On Aug 23
An2elect2:and how are u sure u are not the ignorant one?
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Champele(m): 1:07pm On Aug 23
ANNOY:who is this one?
6 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Jimmyokolo(m): 11:14am
Holy holy but the man go still nack u doggy wen the time reach
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Kizyte(m): 11:14am
Nice
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by blackbeau1(f): 11:15am
Nice pics
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by mamachizzy(f): 11:15am
Jimmyokolo:so? no be him wife?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by lonelydora(m): 11:15am
Congratulations and Happy married life.
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by franklingud(m): 11:16am
I love this.
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by Mentcee(m): 11:16am
God bless their union.
1 Like
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:16am
Awesome
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by airmirthd1(f): 11:17am
Which one be godly for pre wedding picture again?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by NJUWithOfego: 11:17am
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by venai(m): 11:17am
Staunch, as if una never taste the forbidden fruit.
7 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by PheezyLee(m): 11:18am
And this made FP? Lobish!
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by soberdrunk(m): 11:18am
If not that today is Sunday and I don't want to start any controversy I will have said this lady looks like one lady I met on Tinder that eloped with my iPad charger.....
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by alexistaiwo: 11:19am
Who are they deceiving with their holy holy camouflage
Definitely not me.
Like they wouldn't do cowgirl, doggy, wheelbarrow, anal style and the likes behind closed doors.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by ajalawole(m): 11:20am
Op, someone using face-cap and the bride doing leg like someone with polio is the one u are calling godly.
9 Likes
|Re: Staunch Catholic Couple's Pre-Wedding Pictures by ojnnaco(m): 11:20am
Lovely.
And wonderful
