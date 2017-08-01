₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:22pm
Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare and his beautiful wife stepped out for an event in Lagos recently.
The Former Vice Presidential candidate and his beautiful wife, Olayide have been married for 32 years.
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:23pm
This woman is such an epitome of beauty!!! May God continue to bless you!
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by NobleAngell(f): 6:15pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by Treasure1919(f): 6:15pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by GreenMavro: 6:16pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by nduboss: 6:16pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by damtee(m): 6:17pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by beaversticks(m): 6:18pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 6:19pm
His taller dan pastor prof lawyer San barrister commissioner caretaker vp osunbade.
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by MissIndependent(f): 6:19pm
She is so preety. I want to be like her when I am in my 60s
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by Terror666: 6:20pm
best VP Nigeria Never had
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by Terror666: 6:20pm
MissIndependent:
i got the magic stick
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 6:21pm
Nice one
Nice one
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by MissIndependent(f): 6:21pm
Terror666:
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by datola: 6:23pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 6:29pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 6:30pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 6:30pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by biblegirl(f): 6:31pm
d pastor got good eyes.She's beautiful.handsomeman+beautiful woman=beautiful children,Ugly man + beautiful woman = okay children, cute man + cute woman =pretty children, handsome man + ugly woman = manageable pikchildren,ugly man + ugly woman= pikins.So shine ur eyes before u go into it except money dey.Cos money can transform anyone except some few peoples' faces that re made of rocks.
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:34pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by jashar(f): 6:36pm
His messages are inspiring and thought provoking though some consider it too political.
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by joeace2020(m): 6:44pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by emmasege: 6:45pm
Bakare only makes sense as a pastor when he's not talking politics. But he can hardly preach without talking politics, hence my withdrawal from listening to him. Someone should please inform me when he starts staying clear of politics in his sermons.
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:47pm
biblegirl:
It does not take much to know that you are a materialistic person
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by OrestesDante: 7:14pm
biblegirl:
Bible girl indeed
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:14pm
Wao!my lovly pastor
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by teekay213(m): 7:17pm
Weldone man of God for being proud of your wife in the public...
Not like some homeless or shameless politicians who changes wives like a wrapper
boasting of stolen and looted country's money,..
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by ben432: 7:24pm
Re: Pastor Tunde Bakare And His Wife, Olayide (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:27pm
