Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare and his beautiful wife stepped out for an event in Lagos recently.







The Former Vice Presidential candidate and his beautiful wife, Olayide have been married for 32 years.



This woman is such an epitome of beauty!!! May God continue to bless you! 11 Likes

beautiful

His taller dan pastor prof lawyer San barrister commissioner caretaker vp osunbade.

She is so preety. I want to be like her when I am in my 60s

best VP Nigeria Never had

MissIndependent:

She is so preety. I want to be like here when I am in my 60s



Beautiful!

d pastor got good eyes.She's beautiful.handsomeman+beautiful woman=beautiful children,Ugly man + beautiful woman = okay children, cute man + cute woman =pretty children, handsome man + ugly woman = manageable pikchildren,ugly man + ugly woman= pikins.So shine ur eyes before u go into it except money dey.Cos money can transform anyone except some few peoples' faces that re made of rocks.

His messages are inspiring and thought provoking though some consider it too political.

Bakare only makes sense as a pastor when he's not talking politics. But he can hardly preach without talking politics, hence my withdrawal from listening to him. Someone should please inform me when he starts staying clear of politics in his sermons.

It does not take much to know that you are a materialistic person It does not take much to know that you are a materialistic person 1 Like 2 Shares

Bible girl indeed Bible girl indeed

Wao!my lovly pastor

Weldone man of God for being proud of your wife in the public...



Not like some homeless or shameless politicians who changes wives like a wrapper



boasting of stolen and looted country's money,..