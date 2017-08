Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Unboxing TECNO Spark K7: Quick Look At Camera, Gaming and Antutu (PICS) (9664 Views)

Price: N32,800



Go check it out and give me feedback if you can.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6rM3vOaYJg&feature=youtu.be%20%E2%80%A6



Hey guys, my unboxing for the TECNO Spark K7 that was launched yesterday is finally out.

Price: N32,800

Go check it out and give me feedback if you can.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6rM3vOaYJg&feature=youtu.be

Happy watching.

Even with all the hypes the phone no still cost

More pics



More pics

CC: Lalasticlala

How much is spark k plus

Now, i'm tempted to watch the video. No data

How much is spark k plus

It's not available yet na. It's not available yet na.

broke nigga will be like 7 Likes 2 Shares

1 GB RAM, in 2017 ? 30 Likes 1 Share

Good price for the specifications 1 Like

Na oyinbo unbox am for you? That hand na oyinbo hand o 2 Likes

Tecno na sense phone

Sorry, not a fan

What a waste of hype, and I bet the poo is only 3G enabled.

1 ram fo 1 Like

1 GB RAM, in 2017 ?

Rubbish... Rubbish...

dont mind techno soon na spark plug dem go name fone wat rubbish!!

looks nice, everyone knows asphalt 8 doesn't require much. go look for some demanding android games.









For FIFA 14 with 2017 player signings,

1 GB RAM, in 2017 ? Tecno dey use us play shakiti bobo and we no no.

Tecno dey use us play shakiti bobo and we no no.

Some Nigerians are blind and dumb sef

A good phone for android user starters.



That 1G Ram spoil am... Are they progressing or backward. When i dey find morning to buy 3G Ram Xiaomi.

Useless

I tire o. Also 32k for 1 gb ram phone?

Where can i buy it?

Spark the killer

Rubbish phone.





What a waste of hype, and I bet the poo is only 3G enabled.

Are they blind to what others are offering ? Are they blind to what others are offering ? 1 Like

I'll gladly pass

I tire o. Also 32k for 1 gb ram phone?

Nigerians should protest and not buy this nonsense. They would be taught a bitter lesson .......

Tecno dey use us play shakiti bobo and we no no.

Some Nigerians are blind and dumb sef

Then remix WO and Penalty join .....

sooo ur telling me to use my PRECIOUS MEGABYTES to watch specs of a Tecno device??

dont mind techno soon na spark plug dem go name fone wat rubbish!!

What do they take the Nigerian market for ? Then forget say Nigerians don sabi Aliexpress, gearbest, banggood and other china outlets ?