|JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by themomentng: 6:49pm On Aug 22
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed minimum cut off marks for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.
The minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria was set for 120, polytechnics and colleges of education pegged at 100, while that of innovative enterprising institutes was pegged at 110.
Institutions are, however, at liberty to raise their cut off marks for admission above the minimum set by JAMB.
Also, admissions into public degree awarding institutions for the 2017 UTME examination will end on January 15, 2018 while for private institutions, it ends on January 31, 2018.
Also, decisions on first choice candidates by universities will end on October 15, and second choice candidates will end on December 15; after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January closing dates.
These decisions were taken at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria which ended on Tuesday.
The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, said a Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, will be used to streamline admission processes among institutions, as it addresses challenges associated with the former approach.
Mr. Oloyede also said that Institutions could conduct dual mode system which involves both manual and the newly introduced CAPS.
He advocated a dynamic educational policy as related to admissions.
“All over the world, there is agitation for dynamic educational policy,” he said. “JAMB only admits for National Diploma, not Higher National Diploma; so why should we use the same requirement for ND and BSC, that is unreasonable parity.”
“We should not be sentimental in fixing our cut off mark; we need not over-dramatise issue of cut off mark.”
He said candidates’ applications to study agriculture was very low while applications to study medicine and health sciences increased.
Speaking on illegal admissions, he said the process is now automated because the Registrar of JAMB must approve all candidates.
“About 17,160 students were admitted without JAMB across institutions in Nigeria,” he said.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, also formerly announced a lift of the ban on the conduct of Post-UTME examination as a prerequisite for admission into tertiary institutions.
“Cancellation of Post- UTME is a mistake,” he said.
He noted that banning of post-UTME led to a lot of irregularities by candidates and some institutions.
The minister explained that with the lifting of the ban on the conduct of the examination, institutions are now at liberty to conduct, while adding that fee for the examination should not exceed N2000.
He explained that the 2016 admission process was a huge success, while expressing optimism that government is working assiduously to make that of 2017 better.
Mr. Adamu noted that government is also making efforts to expand access and ensure equality in the education sector.
He expressed optimism that a substantial number of candidates who sat for the 2017 UTME would gain admission into tertiary institution.
“Over 1.6 million candidates applied for degree courses, over 17,000 for ND as well as NCE,” he said.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/241139-breaking-jamb-fixes-cut-off-marks-universities-polytechnics-colleges-education.html/amp
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by agabaI23(m): 6:51pm On Aug 22
This Govt ooo.
They always jump before the look...lol
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by sirlaykeens(m): 6:51pm On Aug 22
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Unimaginable123: 6:52pm On Aug 22
What the hell. Just 120 cut off for university? Nigeria is doomed. The level of education has dropped badly. in our time, JAMB regular cutoff for university was 200. And even with 249 no university will offer u admission to study medicine. Cut off 250.
This is so sad
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Unimaginable123: 7:00pm On Aug 22
agabaI23:somebody else post, u provide source. Nice
Mods, this thread worth frontpage. And should be moved to education section.
Lalasticlala, mynd44, seun
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Misskaycee21(f): 9:43pm On Aug 22
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Franco93: 9:44pm On Aug 22
Nawaooo... All time low
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 9:44pm On Aug 22
Well I'm not surprised,
Because
1. Nigerian Education sector is doomed
2. The new JAMB boss just wants to drop history about himself, from being the first to remit 5b naira to government to being the first to reduce cut off to 120,
3. I know many universities won't comply with this e.g Uni-ilorin, Ui, Oau, Lautech, Futa, Uni lag, etc
180 last price, some will even stay @ 200
4. Either 120 cut off or 80 cut off, only 400k-500k out of 1.7m candidates that wrote JAMB will still be admitted, there's quotta on ground already
4. They Just want Universities to make money from candidates,
5. Many students would fall victim of this, because of ignorance,
6. There will be too much competition among candidates and that will be very interesting
7. Many candidates that scored below 180 now will be confused on what to do right now
8. JAMB boss is a scam
9. Nigeria is a scam
Lolz
... Lemme continue watching this year admission in 3D cos i won't be surprised if only 10% of those that wrote jamb this year got admitted
I wept for 9ja again
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by UncleSnr(m): 9:45pm On Aug 22
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Stevengerd(m): 9:46pm On Aug 22
Ewoo! 120 Last price.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by emsheddy(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
Why is every sector acting foolish in this country?
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Snails: 9:47pm On Aug 22
this one no concern me sha
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Precious91(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
faints.120 for university admission? So after rodents destroying president's office,now this.Eyin oyinbo,e wa fun mi ni visa.Ilu yi su mii.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by shollyBi(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Youngjoeb(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
120? All this universities will take advantage of this to make more money.
May God help out educational system
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Daviestunech(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
Too cheap
Anyway my sis got 256
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by olasesi(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
The Nigeria standard of education is still high, but there are now duller students.
See the gradation of the UTME questions over time, that's the high quality. But see the number of students below 200 over the time in percentage, that's the "dull" part.
We can't blame the high standard because there are more facebook and instagram freaks.
The questions are still harder, and that's the quality.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by hardeycute: 9:48pm On Aug 22
120 ? What is the meaning of all these now?
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by shollyBi(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
Misskaycee21:
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Atalia: 9:49pm On Aug 22
Wish them successful oo... Main while Nigeria Seriously needs Restructuring, haba! the oppression is jxt too much.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Koskio(m): 9:49pm On Aug 22
The cut-off marks are too low
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Integrityfarms(m): 9:49pm On Aug 22
So that quota education will be justified.
Imagine the level of mediocrity and celebration of failure.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by pendragon35(m): 9:50pm On Aug 22
xo post ume is bak ewoo mikolodo
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by Dramadiddy(m): 9:50pm On Aug 22
120?!!! this is bad
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:50pm On Aug 22
JAMB IS GIVING HOPE FOR THE JAMBITES 120
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by TheHistorian(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
The Cut off mark is not made mandatory to be adhered to by institutions.Institutions have the liberty to raise theirs far above 250.
It just doesnt matter!!
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by sunnyelevates: 9:51pm On Aug 22
How true is it that this cutt off marks would work out? The truth is that the rate of ' long leg and i know person wey go help you' will increase. Sometimes those that struggle hard to read and pass are denied admission;while those that did expo are always favoured..
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by iamtardey: 9:51pm On Aug 22
120?
lemme just look for money and leave this sh*thole.
The country is Officially finished
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by jericco1(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
I don't know what they intend to achieve with that nonsense.
|Re: JAMB Fixes Cut Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education by phollybee(m): 9:52pm On Aug 22
120 What the Bleep
