₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,730 members, 3,741,908 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 12:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) (16502 Views)
Arsenal Player Salaries 2017-18 (clubs Wage Bill Revealed) / FC Barcelona Player Salaries 2017-18 (full Squad Contracts Revealed) / Real Madrid Player Salaries 2017-18 (contract Details Revealed) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by EKITI001: 6:55pm On Aug 22
Manchester United yearly revenue has been steadily increasing over the past few years and now they are the most valuable football club in the world overtaking both Real Madrid and Barcelona.
United generated over £615 million in revenue last year and made a profit of £50 million but their wage bill is also on the rise largely down to the fact they handed out massive contracts to Pogba and Ibrahimovic last season while some of the current players like Dea Gea got improved contracts. United’s spent £232 million on player wages last season the highest in premier league. We breakdown the entire United squad, contracts and player salaries.
Transfers 2017-18: United have made three high profile signings going into the new season. With Romelu Lukaku (£75m), Namanja Matic (£36m) and Victor Lindelof (£31m). Another transfer is expected by the end of August which will take United’s spending spree to around £200m mark.
Wage Bill 2017-18: Unlike the previous season’s United wage bill is set to decrease in 2017 thanks to Ibrahimovic, Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger no longer on United wage bill. However they are still likely to have the highest wage bill or just lower than Manchester City who spent big in the summer.
Manchester United Squad Salaries 2017-18
Paul Pogba is the highest paid United player with a salary of around £290,000 a week while with the departures of Rooney and Ibrahimovic its set reduce their wage bill considerably. Below is the entire Man United squad breakdown for 2017-18 season and their contracts.
Manchester United are the most valuable sports team in the world and their brand is growing rapidly. They produced record breaking £615 million in yearly revenue last year which help them overtake both Real Madrid and Barcelona as the most valuable football team. However their wage bill is also the highest in premier league and below is the breakdown of the accounts ending 31 May 2016.
Source: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/08/manchester-united-player-salaries-2017.html
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by EKITI001: 6:55pm On Aug 22
Red devil ,
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm On Aug 22
This Op na wa 4 you ooo!!! You sha want to give somebody high blood pressure, since morning any time i come back to NL nah figures way i fit nor earn till i die you just dey show person......
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:58pm On Aug 22
If I had known, I wouldn't have left bright stars FC!! Who knows maybe my star would have been more brighter now
14 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Tolexander: 7:00pm On Aug 22
Shey na the new trend be this?
If this is the new trend, I dey expect when dem go post those of 3SC of Ibadan and Sunshine Stars of Akure!
9 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by undefeated(m): 8:12pm On Aug 22
lingard is not 25
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by stabillo(m): 8:28pm On Aug 22
Here are the real money bags
But Lingard signed £100k p/w in his last deal
9 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by ayourbamie: 8:44pm On Aug 22
Lingard earns 100k a week. But truth be told, united seems to be spoiling players with money. They earn more than they work for. Michael Carrick ought to be earning more than Fellaini. United for life
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by ItzHoludex(m): 8:48pm On Aug 22
owo nikan lolese ooo
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Omagzee(m): 9:42pm On Aug 22
This thing you are doing can make me go and kidnap Pogba o. See figures abeg, the devil is liar jare.
.
.
Diabolic photography secrets. Don't say I didn't warn you o
http://www.fototech.com.ng/digital-camera-sensors-size-full-frame-vs-aps-c-vs-micro-four-third/
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by CAPSLOCKED: 9:42pm On Aug 22
ORDINARY 20K FOR RASHFORD.. WITH ALL HIS SKILL AND GAME.
IMAGINE SOME SCRAB PLAYERS COLLECTING MORE THAN HIM.
HE SHOULD ASK FOR AN INCREASE IN PAY WHEN HIS CURRENT DEAL RUNS OUT, HE'S NOT AN ACADEMY PLAYER ANYMORE.
6 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by buskie13(m): 9:43pm On Aug 22
na when arsenal turn go reach
Mr stingy club
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by sleeknick: 9:44pm On Aug 22
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by chukzyfcbb: 9:45pm On Aug 22
United owners seem to be very generous with money, see the huge wages allocated to these players.
well maybe its because they are generating over 3times the wage bill, so money dey!
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by dushman04: 9:45pm On Aug 22
Lingard makes 100k,not 25
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by youngerikina40: 9:45pm On Aug 22
To all my chelsea fans
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by unitysheart(m): 9:45pm On Aug 22
That's my club.
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by valgbo(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
K
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by bisoye11(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
O ga ju..pogba wage is too high. United I repp.
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by SeanBeezy(m): 9:47pm On Aug 22
Most of these figures are wrong. Lingard for example had an improved contract last season and is earning £100,000 weekly
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
Some figures here are false.. Lingard for example earns 100,000 and not 25,000. He signed a new deal last season.
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by jericco1(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
Hmm Pogba 290k? Bros c money
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by hkidola00(m): 9:49pm On Aug 22
abeg even if na trakai,besiktas,tarxien any euro team....who get sure link,im ready to pay
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by DirtyGold: 9:50pm On Aug 22
Yet, no EPL title even with the initial gragra
What's tha business?
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Octech: 9:51pm On Aug 22
haba na, this Rashford money too small na, the boy the work very hard mtcheew ojoro haba na, this Rashford money too small na, the boy the work very hard mtcheew ojoro
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by gozie112(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
undefeated:ligard is earning 100
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Gabflex: 9:51pm On Aug 22
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Tolexander: 9:53pm On Aug 22
The players dey collect the money, some people dey calculate the money for them.
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Rekyz(m): 9:55pm On Aug 22
Where is my name?
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by stinggy(m): 9:55pm On Aug 22
Jesse Lingard earns more than 25k! The new contract he is on now in the region of 100k
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by Itimkpataka2: 9:55pm On Aug 22
CAPSLOCKED:
Rashford Rashford was promoted from TeamB to TeamA and he is still under contract. There is nothing he can do, unless his contract expires . They will negotiate before he renewe his contract.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Player Salaries 2017-18 (highest Wage Bill In Premier League) by ritababe(f): 9:56pm On Aug 22
Luke Shaw is more than 150k, ur figures are not correct
Nigeria Vs Algeria CAF U-23 Match: (4 - 1) On 2nd December / Adidas Terminates Contract With NFF / Nigeria Improves In FIFA World Ranking Without Going To 2015 AFCON
Viewing this topic: dexyla, shomutuski(m), Wealth7(m), elman7791, Onyema1(m), Meedu(m), Frazercrib(m), quickly, Coalkendar(m), abbey2kool, iyamchee(m), tunde4top(m), TANKDESTROYER(m), liquidmetall, darling4u1, valgbo(m), mcdreeezy, Quaddmann, dsocioemmy(m), DaPuncline, luizdamzy101(m), mokaflex(m), kanfixng, NwaAroOkeigbo(m), orontogorah(m), tripoli007(m), Gloriouscrown, wfloftusmiles, lanrefresh(m), Japhtee(m), homehunters(m), donspero(m), lbrichman2, bababuff(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16