Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo

Crime

11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" / Thief Loses Ability To Walk As He Was Caught, Stripped Off His Charms In Lagos / An Accused Came To The Court With Charms In Lagos

Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:25pm On Aug 22
Nine suspected fleeing cultists have been arrested by the police at Iperu Remo and Isara areas of Ogun State. The suspects were said to have confessed to being members of Eiye Confraternity. .The arrested suspects, according to the police had escaped arrest when FSARS operatives swooped on their base at Iperu Remo, about a month ago and arrested two suspects identified as Adeyinka Adekunle and Simon Adesola a.k.a Solar.

The two suspects confessed to be members of Eiye Cult group led by Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyejo a.k.a Omo Ile Aje and led the police to arrest the 9 suspects at their various hideouts.

Police identified the nine suspects as Nureni Adenuga, 56, Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro, Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich; Sola Ogundimu, 19; Dare Owolani, 19; Kamiru Muyiwa, 24; Itilope Fadimu, 17 and Ibrahim Somoye, 28. .

Items recovered from the arrested suspects, according to the police, included eight shot battle axe, two knives, one hammer, one cutlass and charms.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/9-fleeing-cultists-arrested-assorted-charms-ogun-state-photo.html

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:25pm On Aug 22
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by fernandez1(m): 7:30pm On Aug 22
Dare devil them

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:38pm On Aug 22
Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys
Chai A Fool At 40 is A Fool Forever

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by delishpot: 7:45pm On Aug 22
Evablizin:
Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys

Chai A Fool At 40 is A Fool Forever

Maybe na their charm maker or their adviser

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Arda1000(m): 7:46pm On Aug 22
Afonjas doing what they know best

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Franco93: 7:47pm On Aug 22
NCAN see their names;

Nureni Adenuga, 56,

Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro,

Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich;

Sola Ogundimu, 19;

Dare Owolani, 19;

Kamiru Muyiwa, 24;

Itilope Fadimu, 17

Ibrahim Somoye, 28.

Both old and young... SMH
I have nothing else to say.

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:05pm On Aug 22
I wonder what the future holds for these ones.

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by sleeknick: 8:18pm On Aug 22
That old man tho! grin
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by babyfaceafrica: 8:21pm On Aug 22
Charms are bad..na God sure pass
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:30pm On Aug 22
oguns always doing what they know ao 2 do best cry

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Goodluckxz: 9:58pm On Aug 22
Hmmmmmmm... People sef




Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by TheHistorian(m): 9:58pm On Aug 22
Awon Omo irankiran!!

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by 01mcfadden(m): 9:58pm On Aug 22
Useless people. They should force them to join Civilian JTF in Borno state.

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Oluwaseyi456(m): 9:59pm On Aug 22
Go aft dem.alot of dem in ado-odo/ota
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Sadusky(m): 9:59pm On Aug 22
Ha!

Ogun again.

angry

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by GdexFolami(m): 10:00pm On Aug 22
Deuteronomy 30;19 I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live,

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by udemzyudex(m): 10:00pm On Aug 22
Just take a look at them, I pity their lives.
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by jackdaniels(m): 10:01pm On Aug 22
Dnt blame dem , blame Buhari for his monumental failure
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by colossus91(m): 10:02pm On Aug 22
Franco93:
NCAN see their names;

Nureni Adenuga, 56,

Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro,

Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich;

Sola Ogundimu, 19;

Dare Owolani, 19;

Kamiru Muyiwa, 24;

Itilope Fadimu, 17

Ibrahim Somoye, 28.

Both old and young... SMH
I have nothing else to say.
we have seen them SouthEast chapter reporting live from 043 the wasterners no dey disappoint grin

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:02pm On Aug 22
Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys




Hunger does what no one else does, it takes you to places you never would have wanted or thought

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:04pm On Aug 22
TheHistorian:
Awon Omo irankiran!!
Shey wan sofun e pe awon ni iran ni
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by oshe11(m): 10:05pm On Aug 22
See as them belike reprobates
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Evergreen4(m): 10:06pm On Aug 22
Immediately I saw that one of them is nicknamed ostrich, I started checking their neck

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by smithsydny(m): 10:08pm On Aug 22
Ewoo sha nu Mi ooo
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by danny56(m): 10:08pm On Aug 22
If they die a miserable death now, people will now be wasting their R.I.P........RIPs are for blessed soul not destructive souls like these ones.

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Desdola(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Wasted people
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by engrkaz(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
56? Obviously na the consultation man be that... Ostrich Aiye.... Brainwashed idiots
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by charlesucheh(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Was expecting to hear items recovered include: AK 47, RPG, grenade! Mtcheeeew! What are those?

Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Souljeezy(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
grin grin
Evergreen4:
Immediately I saw that one of them is nicknamed ostrich, I started checking their neck
Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by priceaction: 10:10pm On Aug 22
see possing. the guy by the far right na confirm criminal

