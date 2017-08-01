₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:25pm On Aug 22
Nine suspected fleeing cultists have been arrested by the police at Iperu Remo and Isara areas of Ogun State. The suspects were said to have confessed to being members of Eiye Confraternity. .The arrested suspects, according to the police had escaped arrest when FSARS operatives swooped on their base at Iperu Remo, about a month ago and arrested two suspects identified as Adeyinka Adekunle and Simon Adesola a.k.a Solar.
The two suspects confessed to be members of Eiye Cult group led by Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyejo a.k.a Omo Ile Aje and led the police to arrest the 9 suspects at their various hideouts.
Police identified the nine suspects as Nureni Adenuga, 56, Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro, Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich; Sola Ogundimu, 19; Dare Owolani, 19; Kamiru Muyiwa, 24; Itilope Fadimu, 17 and Ibrahim Somoye, 28. .
Items recovered from the arrested suspects, according to the police, included eight shot battle axe, two knives, one hammer, one cutlass and charms.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/9-fleeing-cultists-arrested-assorted-charms-ogun-state-photo.html
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:25pm On Aug 22
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by fernandez1(m): 7:30pm On Aug 22
Dare devil them
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:38pm On Aug 22
Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys
Chai A Fool At 40 is A Fool Forever
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by delishpot: 7:45pm On Aug 22
Evablizin:
Maybe na their charm maker or their adviser
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Arda1000(m): 7:46pm On Aug 22
Afonjas doing what they know best
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Franco93: 7:47pm On Aug 22
NCAN see their names;
Nureni Adenuga, 56,
Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro,
Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich;
Sola Ogundimu, 19;
Dare Owolani, 19;
Kamiru Muyiwa, 24;
Itilope Fadimu, 17
Ibrahim Somoye, 28.
Both old and young... SMH
I have nothing else to say.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:05pm On Aug 22
I wonder what the future holds for these ones.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by sleeknick: 8:18pm On Aug 22
That old man tho!
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by babyfaceafrica: 8:21pm On Aug 22
Charms are bad..na God sure pass
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:30pm On Aug 22
oguns always doing what they know ao 2 do best
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Goodluckxz: 9:58pm On Aug 22
Hmmmmmmm... People sef
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by TheHistorian(m): 9:58pm On Aug 22
Awon Omo irankiran!!
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by 01mcfadden(m): 9:58pm On Aug 22
Useless people. They should force them to join Civilian JTF in Borno state.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Oluwaseyi456(m): 9:59pm On Aug 22
Go aft dem.alot of dem in ado-odo/ota
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Sadusky(m): 9:59pm On Aug 22
Ha!
Ogun again.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by GdexFolami(m): 10:00pm On Aug 22
Deuteronomy 30;19 I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live,
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by udemzyudex(m): 10:00pm On Aug 22
Just take a look at them, I pity their lives.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by jackdaniels(m): 10:01pm On Aug 22
Dnt blame dem , blame Buhari for his monumental failure
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by colossus91(m): 10:02pm On Aug 22
Franco93:we have seen them SouthEast chapter reporting live from 043 the wasterners no dey disappoint
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:02pm On Aug 22
Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys
Hunger does what no one else does, it takes you to places you never would have wanted or thought
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:04pm On Aug 22
TheHistorian:Shey wan sofun e pe awon ni iran ni
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by oshe11(m): 10:05pm On Aug 22
See as them belike reprobates
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Evergreen4(m): 10:06pm On Aug 22
Immediately I saw that one of them is nicknamed ostrich, I started checking their neck
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by smithsydny(m): 10:08pm On Aug 22
Ewoo sha nu Mi ooo
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by danny56(m): 10:08pm On Aug 22
If they die a miserable death now, people will now be wasting their R.I.P........RIPs are for blessed soul not destructive souls like these ones.
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Desdola(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Wasted people
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by engrkaz(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
56? Obviously na the consultation man be that... Ostrich Aiye.... Brainwashed idiots
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by charlesucheh(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Was expecting to hear items recovered include: AK 47, RPG, grenade! Mtcheeeew! What are those?
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by Souljeezy(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Evergreen4:
|Re: Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo by priceaction: 10:10pm On Aug 22
see possing. the guy by the far right na confirm criminal
