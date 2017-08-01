Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Eiye Confraternity Members Arrested With Charms In Ogun State. Photo (14415 Views)

11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" / Thief Loses Ability To Walk As He Was Caught, Stripped Off His Charms In Lagos / An Accused Came To The Court With Charms In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The two suspects confessed to be members of Eiye Cult group led by Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyejo a.k.a Omo Ile Aje and led the police to arrest the 9 suspects at their various hideouts.



Police identified the nine suspects as Nureni Adenuga, 56, Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro, Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich; Sola Ogundimu, 19; Dare Owolani, 19; Kamiru Muyiwa, 24; Itilope Fadimu, 17 and Ibrahim Somoye, 28. .



Items recovered from the arrested suspects, according to the police, included eight shot battle axe, two knives, one hammer, one cutlass and charms.



Source; Nine suspected fleeing cultists have been arrested by the police at Iperu Remo and Isara areas of Ogun State. The suspects were said to have confessed to being members of Eiye Confraternity. .The arrested suspects, according to the police had escaped arrest when FSARS operatives swooped on their base at Iperu Remo, about a month ago and arrested two suspects identified as Adeyinka Adekunle and Simon Adesola a.k.a Solar.The two suspects confessed to be members of Eiye Cult group led by Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyejo a.k.a Omo Ile Aje and led the police to arrest the 9 suspects at their various hideouts.Police identified the nine suspects as Nureni Adenuga, 56, Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro, Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich; Sola Ogundimu, 19; Dare Owolani, 19; Kamiru Muyiwa, 24; Itilope Fadimu, 17 and Ibrahim Somoye, 28. .Items recovered from the arrested suspects, according to the police, included eight shot battle axe, two knives, one hammer, one cutlass and charms.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/9-fleeing-cultists-arrested-assorted-charms-ogun-state-photo.html 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Dare devil them 1 Like

Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys

Chai A Fool At 40 is A Fool Forever 23 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys



Chai A Fool At 40 is A Fool Forever

Maybe na their charm maker or their adviser Maybe na their charm maker or their adviser 5 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas doing what they know best 12 Likes

NCAN see their names;



Nureni Adenuga, 56,



Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro,



Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich;



Sola Ogundimu, 19;



Dare Owolani, 19;



Kamiru Muyiwa, 24;



Itilope Fadimu, 17



Ibrahim Somoye, 28.



Both old and young... SMH

I have nothing else to say. 23 Likes

I wonder what the future holds for these ones. 5 Likes

That old man tho!

Charms are bad..na God sure pass

oguns always doing what they know ao 2 do best 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmm... People sef









_____________________________________________

Meanwhile

If you Looking for an instagram account for your business or personal use.



We have active 11.1k followers instagram account for sale ..

Audience =99% Nigerians





Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.

Awon Omo irankiran!! 1 Like

Useless people. They should force them to join Civilian JTF in Borno state. 3 Likes

Go aft dem.alot of dem in ado-odo/ota





Ogun again.



Ha!Ogun again. 1 Like

Deuteronomy 30;19 I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live, 2 Likes 1 Share

Just take a look at them, I pity their lives.

Dnt blame dem , blame Buhari for his monumental failure

Franco93:

NCAN see their names;



Nureni Adenuga, 56,



Kehinde Boyejo, 27, a.k.a Alara Oro,



Ogunubi Abiodun a.k.a Ostrich;



Sola Ogundimu, 19;



Dare Owolani, 19;



Kamiru Muyiwa, 24;



Itilope Fadimu, 17



Ibrahim Somoye, 28.



Both old and young... SMH

I have nothing else to say. we have seen them SouthEast chapter reporting live from 043 the wasterners no dey disappoint we have seen them SouthEast chapter reporting live from 043 the wasterners no dey disappoint 4 Likes 1 Share

Can somebody tell me what a 56yrs old man is doing in the midst of boys









Hunger does what no one else does, it takes you to places you never would have wanted or thought 1 Like

TheHistorian:

Awon Omo irankiran!! Shey wan sofun e pe awon ni iran ni Shey wan sofun e pe awon ni iran ni

See as them belike reprobates

Immediately I saw that one of them is nicknamed ostrich, I started checking their neck 5 Likes

Ewoo sha nu Mi ooo

If they die a miserable death now, people will now be wasting their R.I.P........RIPs are for blessed soul not destructive souls like these ones. 2 Likes

Wasted people

56? Obviously na the consultation man be that... Ostrich Aiye.... Brainwashed idiots

Was expecting to hear items recovered include: AK 47, RPG, grenade! Mtcheeeew! What are those? 1 Like

Evergreen4:

Immediately I saw that one of them is nicknamed ostrich, I started checking their neck