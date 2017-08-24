Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 (42784 Views)

Chelsea group na group of death 3 Likes 1 Share

FC Basel joins Man United and Benfica in Group A

will Diego Costa come back to hunt Chelsea when he plays for athletico Madrid? solid reason y Chelsea will faustrate his move to ATM

Announce Manchester United winner of group A. � 1 Like

Madrid, Tottenham Dortmund. Sweet group. But Madrid is always ready for any team. 2 Likes

Man Utd are back with their usual of getting easy draws.

Random draws my assss



Random draws my assss

Is it not man u again?



They'll disappoint Is it not man u again?They'll disappoint 6 Likes 2 Shares

I just pity Tottenham 3 Likes

Where is my darling Arsenal? ? 6 Likes 2 Shares





The MAIN TEAMS to avoid.



PS: Ignore the one with the 'C' Forget them at ur own peril 2 Likes

I bet u, Tottenham will surprise people this season...





What a sweet group for us My fellow LIVERPOOL fansWhat a sweet group for us 22 Likes

Where is my darling Arsenal? ? They've been relegated to Europa league

Is it not man u again?



Yeah, Mourinho would probably have Lukaku defending at home against Basel

S. Ramos

The defender of the season



Group A

Benfica

Man Utd

Basel





Group B



Bayern

PSG

Anderlecht



Group C

Chelsea

Atletico

Roma FC



Group D

Juve

Barca

Parius



Group E

Spartak

Sevila



Group F

Shakhtar

Man City

Napoli



Group G

Monaco

Porto

Beskitas



Group H

Real Madrid

Dortmund

Spur

Group H oo. I pity Tottenham sha

Is it not man u again?

thats a lie dnt compare manutd of those season to the one now manutd is on fire

Which surprise? They had an easier group last season. How far did they go?

Juventus vs Barca and PSG vs Bayern Munich. Dis two na die! 2 Likes

If Chelsea no qualify for this group, I go trek from Badagry to Benin Republic 9 Likes

Team man u 4 Likes

Where is liverpool 3 Likes

Man city just got the easiest group.

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow



Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic



Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag



Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting



Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor



Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord



Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig



Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL 35 Likes 13 Shares

Chelsea and Athletico would qualify from their group. Nothing to fear in Athleti. They are not as good as they used to be 15 Likes 1 Share

thats a lie

dnt compare manutd of those season to the one now

I'm sure you meant 'Premier League Fire'. The UCL is different ball game entirely.

They will surprise themselves, not us

Lol. Can you?