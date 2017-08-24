₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,993 members, 3,745,992 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 (42784 Views)
Champions League Draw On 25th August 2016 / UEFA Champions League Draw On 14th December 2015 / Champions League Group Stage Draw On 27th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (14) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:43pm
chai, chelsea alt. madrid
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by akinszz: 5:43pm
Chelsea group na group of death
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by EzePromoe: 5:43pm
FC Basel joins Man United and Benfica in Group A
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by openmine(m): 5:44pm
ohh no tottenham sorry ohhh
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Xlpacks(m): 5:44pm
kandyj:solid reason y Chelsea will faustrate his move to ATM
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by MorataMissata(m): 5:44pm
Announce Manchester United winner of group A. �
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:44pm
Madrid, Tottenham Dortmund. Sweet group. But Madrid is always ready for any team.
2 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by VargasVee(m): 5:44pm
KevinDein:
Is it not man u again?
They'll disappoint
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by cherieb2(f): 5:44pm
I just pity Tottenham
3 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Dgunnerz(m): 5:46pm
Where is my darling Arsenal? ?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by mysteryman2014: 5:47pm
Forget them at ur own peril
Sanchez01:
2 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Welcomme: 5:47pm
I bet u, Tottenham will surprise people this season...
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Harbeyg09(m): 5:47pm
My fellow LIVERPOOL fans
What a sweet group for us
22 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Gabrich007: 5:47pm
oh my poor chelsea
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by scholes23(m): 5:48pm
Dgunnerz:They've been relegated to Europa league
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by KevinDein: 5:48pm
VargasVee:Yeah, Mourinho would probably have Lukaku defending at home against Basel
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by ImDharay: 5:48pm
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:48pm
seunny4lif:
Group H oo. I pity Tottenham sha
3 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 5:48pm
VargasVee:thats a lie dnt compare manutd of those season to the one now manutd is on fire
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:49pm
Welcomme:Which surprise? They had an easier group last season. How far did they go?
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by OLEBRUKU(m): 5:49pm
Juventus vs Barca and PSG vs Bayern Munich. Dis two na die!
2 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Funjosh(m): 5:49pm
If Chelsea no qualify for this group, I go trek from Badagry to Benin Republic
9 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Allylic(f): 5:49pm
Team man u
4 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Niwdog(m): 5:50pm
Goddamit
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 5:50pm
Where is liverpool
3 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by 88natzy(m): 5:50pm
Man city just got the easiest group.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by mukina2: 5:50pm
Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting
Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL
35 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by zicoraads(m): 5:50pm
Chelsea and Athletico would qualify from their group. Nothing to fear in Athleti. They are not as good as they used to be
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sanchez01: 5:50pm
Bibidear:I'm sure you meant 'Premier League Fire'. The UCL is different ball game entirely.
9 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by oviejnr(m): 5:50pm
Welcomme:They will surprise themselves, not us
87 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by otabuko(m): 5:50pm
Funjosh:Lol. Can you?
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:51pm
Group G seems to be the most competitive group o. Any one of them can qualify, no certainty for any team there.
4 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (14) (Reply)
Arsenal Fan Thread: For Gunners Only / Everton Vs Chelsea (3 - 1) On 12th September 2015 / I Am Ashamed To Call My Self A Chelsea Fan.
Viewing this topic: ENDTIMEgist(m), aladitu(m), jamezblack(m), kafso(m), Standard92(f), ADEYHEMI, kennyz247, goodvision12(m), Nedumadrid(m), ScepticalPyrrho, Royalty4vpz, Lordhumble, Meedu(m), himclfgud(m), Henrypraise41(m), Political14, OpssonD1, hasyn04(m), MyLady11(m), justvictor57(m), Nogodyej, Caulay, Nakairogold(f), akinsojiSenai(m), Phage(m), anthopadua(m), greeatest, davo90tico(m), innytee, nonso88(m), ugreat(m), sommy03(m), Rexious(m), Wizywiz(m), marveangel(m), olassy239(f), reachbenny(m), AABBIIMM, kcboy34(m), kulrunsman79(m), kong4, comrChris(m), Nltaliban(m), Lokoyen(m), Rowlandjude(m), Jonbold(m), surddick(m), microscope1(m), sholaj2003, Akeem30, captainbell, laurenziz6(m), Bekwarra(m), Frezhbeat(m), cptjacksparrow, MEILYN(m), haywon(m), tsquare299, ICAMETOWIN(m), kinglhanrey(m), tonyirore(m), ambassadorgozie(m), Dindondin(m), Ita33(m), Vick4v(m), chidivalour, masterchi(m), Adols4real(m), swedbase(m), adenolaabel(m), hadizadeezy(f), Sunnick(m), Elite1234(m), andrew444(m), dhejykeane, JudgeWilson(m), Jamesime, uptohim2, nickvanilla(m), VargasVee(m), Koljos(m), blinking001(m), menace001(m), alazinho, pokilo, boborosky01(m), toms55(m), idulius(m), trexzee, chizm, Sard(m), yemmit90, ovieokodhi(m), OBku4(m), oyewolestephen(m), kulkris(m), bidexmat(m), BabaIbo, cloud9usher, Xyzaid(m), Olufemi86(m), omooye1(m), krissconnect(m), ezesj(m), olisarichard(m), itzmarvyx(m), donk552(m), adaksbullet(m), tayor01(m), Riclord001(m), BCISLTD, haykay2005, Cheks01(f), kkkap, Giannakopoulos(f), etinienang(m), Foodforthought(m), oasky1, sergeant2014, uekejiuba(m), sholamat, Thisnut(m), Rich4god(m), IAMMRTWHYTE(m), abbasajao(m), joegigs(m), Sparklee(m), bosstech(m), mmmustapha(m), K0y3, sportark(m), Dabbyfab, abiodunalasa, dioman, simonjo, Abfinest007(m), Ximenez(m), bigtalla(m), Maxvasia(m), Charles4075(m), PhilAmadeus, 00Ademi(m), ajide99(m), Sheun001(m), bobokunlexzy(m), Realhommie(m), Nafizzey(m), stevenson007, Kraspo(m), Nonywendy(m), edu77, Next2Bezee(m), lordnoah, Ucheparker, echike, Afritop(m), chaarly(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25