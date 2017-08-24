₦airaland Forum

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:43pm
chai, chelsea alt. madrid
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by akinszz: 5:43pm
Chelsea group na group of death

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by EzePromoe: 5:43pm
FC Basel joins Man United and Benfica in Group A
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by openmine(m): 5:44pm
ohh no tottenham sorry ohhh cheesy cheesy

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Xlpacks(m): 5:44pm
kandyj:
will Diego Costa come back to hunt Chelsea when he plays for athletico Madrid?
solid reason y Chelsea will faustrate his move to ATM

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by MorataMissata(m): 5:44pm
Announce Manchester United winner of group A. �

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:44pm
Madrid, Tottenham Dortmund. Sweet group. But Madrid is always ready for any team.

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by VargasVee(m): 5:44pm
KevinDein:
Man Utd are back with their usual of getting easy draws.

Random draws my assss

Is it not man u again?

They'll disappoint grin

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by cherieb2(f): 5:44pm
I just pity Tottenham

3 Likes

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Dgunnerz(m): 5:46pm
Where is my darling Arsenal? ? grin grin grin

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by mysteryman2014: 5:47pm
Forget them at ur own peril

Sanchez01:


The MAIN TEAMS to avoid.

PS: Ignore the one with the 'C' angry

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Welcomme: 5:47pm
I bet u, Tottenham will surprise people this season...
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Harbeyg09(m): 5:47pm
My fellow LIVERPOOL fans

What a sweet group for us grin grin

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Gabrich007: 5:47pm
oh my poor chelsea
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by scholes23(m): 5:48pm
Dgunnerz:
Where is my darling Arsenal? ? grin grin grin
They've been relegated to Europa league
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by KevinDein: 5:48pm
VargasVee:


Is it not man u again?

They'll disappoint grin
Yeah, Mourinho would probably have Lukaku defending at home against Basel

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by ImDharay: 5:48pm
grin
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:48pm
seunny4lif:
S. Ramos
The defender of the season cool cool cool

Group A
Benfica
Man Utd cool cool
Basel


Group B

Bayern
PSG
Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea
Atletico
Roma FC

Group D shocked
Juve
Barca
Parius

Group E
Spartak
Sevila

Group F
Shakhtar
Man City
Napoli

Group G
Monaco
Porto
Beskitas

Group H
Real Madrid
Dortmund
Spur

Group H oo. I pity Tottenham sha

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 5:48pm
VargasVee:

Is it not man u again?
They'll disappoint grin
thats a lie dnt compare manutd of those season to the one now manutd is on fire
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:49pm
Welcomme:
I bet u, Tottenham will surprise people this season...
Which surprise? They had an easier group last season. How far did they go?
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by OLEBRUKU(m): 5:49pm
Juventus vs Barca and PSG vs Bayern Munich. Dis two na die!

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Funjosh(m): 5:49pm
If Chelsea no qualify for this group, I go trek from Badagry to Benin Republic tongue

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Allylic(f): 5:49pm
Team man u

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Niwdog(m): 5:50pm
Goddamit
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 5:50pm
Where is liverpool

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by 88natzy(m): 5:50pm
Man city just got the easiest group.
Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by mukina2: 5:50pm
Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by zicoraads(m): 5:50pm
Chelsea and Athletico would qualify from their group. Nothing to fear in Athleti. They are not as good as they used to be cool

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sanchez01: 5:50pm
Bibidear:

thats a lie
dnt compare manutd of those season to the one now
manutd is on fire
I'm sure you meant 'Premier League Fire'. The UCL is different ball game entirely.

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by oviejnr(m): 5:50pm
Welcomme:
I bet u, Tottenham will surprise people this season...
They will surprise themselves, not us cheesy cheesy

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by otabuko(m): 5:50pm
Funjosh:
If Chelsea no qualify for this group, I go trek from Badagry to Benin Republic tongue
Lol. Can you?

Re: UEFA Champions League Draw On 24th August 2017 by Sheuns(m): 5:51pm
Group G seems to be the most competitive group o. Any one of them can qualify, no certainty for any team there.

