The draw takes place on Friday and the teams in the quarter final are:



Real Madrid



Bayern Munich



Barcelona



Roma



Sevilla



Juventus



Manchester City



Liverpool

Real vs Roma.

Mancity vs Realmadrid, Roma, Sevilla or Juventus please and up we go

Barca Vs Bayern



barca vs Sevilla

Madrid vs Liverpool

city vs Juventus

Bayern vs Roma

Barca vs seville 1 Like









chelsea vs Manchester United 8 Likes

1

give the old ladies real madrid

Barca Liverpool or





Barca man city 1 Like





Please we want to play ROMA in the quarter final.



Please we want to play ROMA in the quarter final.

Thank you!

who else will win it....order than a team with 29 clean sheet with world's best defense? 1 Like

yay

Barça Vs man City 1 Like

Since Manchester United didn't make it, i Support Manchester City or any Other club as my mind pleases me after the draws. However i CAN'T support Sevilla, NEVER!! 3 Likes

Tjohnnay:

Barca Liverpool or



I will prefare man city. I wan fall pep hand

Man City- Barca

Real Madrid Roma

Barcelona Man city

Juventus sevilla

Liverpool Bayern



quote me later 3 Likes

Man city Vs Barça... Barça will send dem home without breaking any sweat. 4 Likes





I'm okay with any team, Bring them on

Oh god please let Barça get Bayern that's the only thing I'm asking for. 1 Like

Barcelona waiting for Mancity or Liverpool like....... 10 Likes

Liverpool vs Juventus!

Roma, sev. Liverpool and...are already out of da stage

Sirmuel1:

I'm writing on behalf of Barcelona fans worldwide.



Please we want to play ROMA in the quarter final.



Na lie!! You guys must get Bayern.

Wow! When is Europa draw coming up

Any team that can oust Barca and Real Madrid is welcome





Mod update 4 fp o Is ds gonna be the live thread.Mod update 4 fp o

D team wey Bayern go jam, go see shege

Barca vs Manchester city

mukina2:

chelsea vs Manchester United









And for the europa league draw



And for the europa league draw

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

lol 3 Likes 1 Share