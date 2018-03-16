₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by pamcode(m): 10:53pm On Mar 14
The draw takes place on Friday and the teams in the quarter final are:
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Roma
Sevilla
Juventus
Manchester City
Liverpool
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Miremoses1(m): 2:49pm On Mar 15
Real vs Roma.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Callmemike(m): 8:30am
Mancity vs Realmadrid, Roma, Sevilla or Juventus please and up we go
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by transit4(m): 11:31am
Barca Vs Bayern
Meanwhile
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by martineverest(m): 11:31am
barca vs Sevilla
Madrid vs Liverpool
city vs Juventus
Bayern vs Roma
Barca vs seville
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by mukina2: 11:31am
chelsea vs Manchester United
8 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by hubtiva: 11:31am
1
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by habex050: 11:32am
give the old ladies real madrid
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Tjohnnay: 11:32am
Barca Liverpool or
Barca man city
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Sirmuel1(m): 11:32am
I'm writing on behalf of Barcelona fans worldwide.
Please we want to play ROMA in the quarter final.
Thank you!
8 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by martineverest(m): 11:32am
who else will win it....order than a team with 29 clean sheet with world's best defense?
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by miracool946: 11:32am
yay
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by cassidy1996(m): 11:32am
Barça Vs man City
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by benuejosh(m): 11:33am
Since Manchester United didn't make it, i Support Manchester City or any Other club as my mind pleases me after the draws. However i CAN'T support Sevilla, NEVER!!
3 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by TDEMONEW: 11:33am
Tjohnnay:I will prefare man city. I wan fall pep hand
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Nnannaou(m): 11:33am
Man City- Barca
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by ILLICITblood: 11:34am
Real Madrid Roma
Barcelona Man city
Juventus sevilla
Liverpool Bayern
quote me later
3 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:34am
Man city Vs Barça... Barça will send dem home without breaking any sweat.
4 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by LosVikingos: 11:34am
I'm okay with any team, Bring them on
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by MadeInChina: 11:35am
Oh god please let Barça get Bayern that's the only thing I'm asking for.
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by QueenDeborah(f): 11:35am
Barcelona waiting for Mancity or Liverpool like.......
10 Likes
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by simonlee(m): 11:35am
Liverpool vs Juventus!
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by jahbiz: 11:35am
Roma, sev. Liverpool and...are already out of da stage
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by MadeInChina: 11:36am
Sirmuel1:Na lie!! You guys must get Bayern.
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by excel4us: 11:36am
Wow! When is Europa draw coming up
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by nairavsdollars(f): 11:37am
Any team that can oust Barca and Real Madrid is welcome
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by 00Ademi(m): 11:38am
Is ds gonna be the live thread.
Mod update 4 fp o
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by QueenDeborah(f): 11:39am
D team wey Bayern go jam, go see shege
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by Hizzy(m): 11:39am
Barca vs Manchester city
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by LesbianBoy(m): 11:39am
mukina2:
And for the europa league draw
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
1 Like
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by idreezbaba(m): 11:39am
lol
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Today At 12pm by 00Ademi(m): 11:39am
excel4us:after the CL draw
1 Like
